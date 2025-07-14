THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Galactus Emerges From The Shadows And His Plan Is Revealed In Epic New FIRST STEPS TV Spot

A new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and this one finally confirms those rumours about Galactus' plans for the youngest member of Marvel's First Family.

In the 30-second teaser, we see the team brought before the Devourer of Worlds by the Silver Surfer. The villain's massive frame is then revealed, though we'd bet on him being hidden in shadow for most of this scene before he arrives on Earth and fully steps out of the shadows.

Elsewhere in the promo, Reed Richards tells the press that in exchange for the Earth, Galactus asked for his and Sue Storm's son, Franklin. Mister Fantastic deemed that too high a price, something the planet's citizens understandably feel differently about.

Why does Galactus want Franklin? Well, if he's anything like his comic book counterpart, the boy will have the ability to create new worlds and realities, perhaps allowing Galactus to finally satisfy his hunger.

Galactus has been described as "a humongous, 14-billion-year-old, planet-devouring cosmic vampire" by The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman. Actor Ralph Ineson, meanwhile, has said, "He’s a cosmic force. He’s a god, of sorts."

You can watch this new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.