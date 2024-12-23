Christopher Nolan's Next Film Will Be A "Mythic Action Epic" Adaptation Of Homer's THE ODYSSEY

Well, we certainly didn't see this coming! Universal has now revealed that Christopher Nolan's star-studded mystery movie will actually be an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 23, 2024 09:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We recently got word that Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar) was working on a new film for Universal Pictures, with Matt Damon set to play the lead. The cast has since grown to include a wealth of A-list talent, but plot details had been kept under wraps - until now.

Numerous rumors and theories have been doing the rounds, with the mysterious project said to be everything from a futuristic action thriller inspired by '80s helicopter flick Blue Thunder, to a period vampire thriller. However, insiders maintained that nobody came close to nailing Nolan’s real idea, and they were absolutely right.

Universal has now officially announced that Nolan will helm an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

Joining Damon will be Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron. No character details have been disclosed, but with Damon as the lead, there's a pretty good chance he will play Odysseus.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

Will Nolan's take feature gods and monsters? We assume the filmmaker will want to helm a faithful adaptation, but there's always a chance he will decide to do a more grounded version of the story.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Holland was quizzed about the project during a recent interview, but claimed to have been kept in the dark during his initial meeting with Nolan.

“To be perfectly honest, I don’t really know what it’s about,” the Spider-Man star said on The Dish podcast. “I’m super excited, but it’s been pretty quiet about the project. I met with [Nolan] and it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it is, and I’m sure when he’s ready he’ll announce what it’s about.”

Hathaway was also asked how she feels about working with Nolan for what will be the third time following The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar.

“I have so many feelings about it that I don’t even know how to articulate,” she told WWD. “It fills me with so much joy. … I love Chris and Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world [is] one of the best places you can find yourself. Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would’ve been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen, and that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest.”

McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/23/2024, 9:45 PM
Unfortunately the cast is filled with people like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya. So we get to be pulled out of the film the entire runtime by Hollywood. Cast some lesser known actors and let's cook! Still will be hype tho. It's Nolan and fantasy.
Asterisk
Asterisk - 12/23/2024, 9:47 PM
Dope as [frick].
Asterisk
Asterisk - 12/23/2024, 9:47 PM
@Asterisk - wouldn’t be surprised if there’s minor sci fi elements to make it in line with Dune
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 9:48 PM
Well , the rumors were way off about this one lol…

Nolan seemingly doing a sword & sandal epic with mythological elements was not on my bingo card but I honestly like it since it allows him to do something different then he has before.

I could easily see him doing a more grounded version of this but I honestly hope he doesn’t just to see his take on the more fantastical parts of The Odyssey like the Cyclops etc.

Anyway , I’m looking forward to it especially with the cast he’s assembled as of now!!.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/23/2024, 9:49 PM
Oh shit that’s actually awesome
dracula
dracula - 12/23/2024, 9:49 PM
Really at this point Nolan is a brand that sells itself
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/23/2024, 9:51 PM
Wow, this is so out of the norm for Nolan. Now this is intriguing.
RolandD
RolandD - 12/23/2024, 9:51 PM
Who will play Cyclops?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 9:54 PM
It’s been awhile since I have read The Odyssey but going by the cast we have now , I could maybe see the roles they might be playing in this…

Matt Damon as Odysseus
Anne Hathaway as Penelope
Tom Holland as Telemachus
Charlize Theron as Athena
Lupita Nyong’o as Calypso
Robert Pattinson as Poseidon
Zendaya as Nausicaa

User Comment Image

What do you guys think?.
GameOn
GameOn - 12/23/2024, 9:56 PM
[frick] yeah. I’ve been waiting for a film adaptation of The Odyssey since I read it in school, but I never expected it to be made by Nolan. I don’t think I’ve been more hype about a movie announcement, and that includes CBMs.

