Check Out The Covers And Solicitation Details For Upcoming CONAN THE BARBARIAN Comics (Exclusive)

Titan and Heroic Signatures have kindly allowed us to exclusively reveal the covers and solicitation details for Conan the Barbarian #18, The Savage Sword of Conan #6, and more! Check them out here...

By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Conan

Conan the Barbarian quite rightly remains one of the most popular fantasy characters ever created and Titan and Heroic Signatures have done an incredible job of restoring the hero to his former glory after a brief, albeit memorable, stint in the Marvel Universe. 

Today, we're excited to share an exclusive first look at January's Conan the Barbarian #18, December's The Savage Sword of Conan #6 and Conan the Barbarian: Battle of the Black Stone #4, along with a couple of other must-have collections, including The Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol. 5.

Below, you'll find heaps of incredible cover art, including some gorgeous variants, solicitation details, and pre-order links to where you'll be able to order your copies before they inevitably sell out. 

Check them out below and let us know which of these Conan the Barbarian instant classics you'll be buying when they hit comic book stores in the coming months down in the comments section.

Conan-18-A-Darik-Robertson
Conan-18-B-Rob-de-la-Torre
Conan-18-C-Jonathan-Lau
Conan-18-D-Andrew-Mc-Clean

CONAN THE CIMMERIAN and BÊLIT, PIRATE QUEEN OF THE BLACK COAST, are in their prime, enjoying a life of decadence and debauchery, but a flagrant flash of wealth brings unwelcome attention from thieves with a taste for danger and agents from Stygia on a dark mission for their serpent god.

CONAN: THE BARBARIAN #18 (ONGOING)
Written by JIM ZUB
Art by DANICA BRINE
Cover A by DARICK ROBERTSON
Cover B by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE
Cover C by JONATHAN LAU
Cover D by ANDREW MCCLEAN

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics
FC • 32pp • $3.99
On Sale January 8, 2025

SSOCM-6-A-Shawn-Jason-Alexander
SSOCM-6-B-Alex-Horley

Featuring the conclusion of JASON AARON'S and GEOF ISHERWOOD’S KING CONAN epic two-part comic, a haunting DARK AGNES tale from writer MICHAEL DOWNS and artist PIOTR KOWALSKI, a chilling Conan prose story from MATTHEW JOHN, titanic covers from ALEX HORLEY and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, a slew of astounding art pin-ups, and more – Issue #6 closes out the first year of THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN with a bloody bang!

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #6 (ONGOING)
Written by JASON AARON, MICHAEL DOWNS, MATTHEW JOHN
Art by GEOF ISHERWOOD, PIOTR KOWALSKI
Cover A by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
Cover B by ALEX HORLEY

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics
B&W • 64pp • $6.99
On Sale December 11, 2024

Conan-Balack-Stone-4-B-Andy-Belanger
Conan-Balack-Stone-4-C-Mike-Deodato
Conan-Balack-Stone-4-A-Thomas-Nachlick

CONAN OF CIMMERIA IS HAUNTED BY SHADOWS, LIVING NIGHTMARES CONNECTED TO A MYSTERIOUS EYE SYMBOL ETCHED IN BLACK STONE. An unspeakable evil looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it... and it will take more than a lone barbarian to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE #4 (OF 4)
Written by JIM ZUB
Art by JONAS SCHARF
Cover A by HOMAS NACHLIK
Cover B by ANDY BELANGER
Cover C by MIKE DEODATO

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics
FC • 32pp • $3.99
On Sale December 4, 2024

CONAN-BLACK-STONE-1-A-COVER-GERARDO-ZAFFINO-BONSUS

COLLECTS #1-4 OF CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE – THE EPIC NEW CONAN EVENT FROM HEROIC SIGNATURES AND TITAN COMICS. FEATURES A BONUS #1 GERARDO ZAFFINO COPIC VARIANT - EXCLUSIVE TO THIS PACK! LIMITED TO 750 COPIES!

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE #1-4 PACK
Written by JIM ZUB
Art by JONAS SCHARF

Issue #1 Cover: GERARDO ZAFFINO
Issue #2 Cover: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE
Issue #3 Cover: LIAM SHARP
Issue #4 Cover: THOMAS NACHLIK
Bonus Issue #1 Copic Variant: GERARDO ZAFFINO

FC • 5*32pp • $19.99
On Sale January 29, 2025

SAVAGE-SWORD-OMNIBUS-VOL-5-DM-JOE-CHIODO
SAVAGE-SWORD-OMNIBUS-VOL-5-REG-JOE-JUSKO

FOR FANS OF THE GREATEST LITERARY WARRIOR OF ALL TIMES!  To topple a decadent royal, Conan must brave a moat of blood filled with gruesome monsters. The barbarian survives a ship capsizing in storm- tossed seas, only to awaken on the shores of an island filled with beautiful but deadly tiger-riding women warriors! Then, sadistic King Razak lures Conan into a death-filled maze. Collecting: The Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #61-72.

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 5
Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER, ROY THOMAS, AND BRUCE JONES
Art by JOHN BUSCEMA, ERNIE COLOIN

REGULAR: JOE JUSKO
DIRECT MARKET: JOE CHIODO

HC • 7.25" x 10.875" • 768pp
$125.00
On Sale April 2, 2025

DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/17/2024, 8:20 AM

Some of those are pretty damn cool!
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/17/2024, 9:26 AM
The battle for the Blackstone, and Savage sword covers great!

