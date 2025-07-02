Epic New CONAN THE BARBARIAN And SOLOMON KANE SDCC Exclusive Variant Covers Revealed (Exclusive)

This year's San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 24 - 27, and while Marvel Studios may be giving the event a miss (DC Studios is only expected to bring Peacemaker season 2 to Hall H), there's still plenty to look forward to.

Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, for example, will be bringing their Conan the Barbarian and Solomon Kane comic books to the event, with exclusive covers available only from Titan Entertainment at Booth #5537 (Door C Cityside).

Featuring stunning artwork from the likes of Dan Panosian, Jason Shawn Alexander, Joe Jusko, and legendary Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, these will sell out fast and look set to be among the biggest must-haves from Comic-Con '25.

Today, we have an exclusive first look at Conan the Barbarian and Solomon Kane for you, and these are absolutely epic...

Conan the Barbarian #21 - SDCC Exclusive Dan Panosian (Foil Variant)

NEW STORY ARC STARTS HERE! The Great Serpent’s influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination! Conan the Barbarian #21 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive foil Dan Panosian cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

Conan the Barbarian #22 - SDCC Exclusive Jason Shawn Alexander (Virgin Variant)

The Great Serpent’s influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination! Conan the Barbarian #22 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Jason Shawn Alexander virgin cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

The Savage Sword of Conan #8 - SDCC Exclusive Joe Jusko (Foil Variant)

Featuring three thrilling Conan tales! Witness a death-defying duel from the legendary Liam Sharp, a cave-crawling adventure from Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham, and a dreamlike journey from Fred Kennedy and Marco Rudy. The Savage Sword of Conan #8 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive foil Joe Jusko cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1 - SDCC Exclusive Mike Mignola (B&W Variant)