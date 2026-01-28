HARRY POTTER: Ralph Fiennes Hints At Voldemort Casting For HBO’s TV Reboot

Although much of the principal cast for HBO’s Harry Potter reboot has already been revealed, one crucial role remains shrouded in mystery: Lord Voldemort.

Despite months of speculation surrounding the Dark Lord’s casting, HBO has yet to make anything official. However, a recent red carpet interview with original Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes may have reignited the conversation.

While speaking with reporters, Fiennes, who portrayed He Who Must Not Be Named in the original Harry Potter film series, was asked who he thought could take on the role in the upcoming television adaptation.

“Well, I’m told they’ve already filled it, haven’t they?” Fiennes said, before casually mentioning Cillian Murphy as a potential choice.

“I’ve already said I think Cillian Murphy is very good,” he added. “A very, very good choice.”

Whether Fiennes’ remarks amount to a genuine casting reveal or simply reflect his personal opinion remains unclear. It’s also possible the actor was referencing long-running online rumors rather than sharing insider knowledge. Speculation about Murphy playing Voldemort dates back to last year, raising the possibility that Fiennes was repeating what he had seen circulating rather than confirming anything outright.

“I think they’ve cast it, haven’t they? I don’t know, I thought they had,” Fiennes quickly added, either attempting to walk back a potential slip-up or acknowledging that he may not actually know who has been chosen for the role.

Cillian will never be free of the Voldemort rumors, no matter how much he denies it, will he? 😭 pic.twitter.com/bbS4zpNrcA — michi³⁰ᴵ⁰⁷ (@gofckapineapple) January 23, 2026

For what it’s worth, Fiennes has publicly backed Murphy as a worthy successor to one of Harry Potter’s most infamous villains.

“Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion,” Fiennes said during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in 2024. “I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah.”

Murphy’s name has circulated as a potential Voldemort candidate for quite some time, though the actor himself has downplayed the speculation. During a September appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Oppenheimer Oscar winner suggested he wasn’t involved in the project.

“No, my kids show me it occasionally, but no, I don’t know anything about that,” Murphy said. “It’s also really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So good luck to whoever ends up filling those shoes.”

Production on the Harry Potter television series officially kicked off in July 2025 and remains underway. The show stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. They’ll be joined by an ensemble cast that includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Professor Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

