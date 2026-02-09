HARRY POTTER TV Series Will Be "The Streaming Event Of The Decade" According To HBO Exec

Those of you in the UK will be excited to know that HBO Max is finally coming to the country on Thursday, March 26. Unsurprisingly, the streamer has also made sure to hype up one specific series to potential subscribers: Harry Potter.

The show, which is expected to run for at least 7 seasons (covering one book for each batch of episodes), is a decade-long commitment on HBO's part. It will bring the Boy Wizard back to our screens after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 wrapped up the movie franchise in 2011.

There's been the expected level of scepticism from fans, not to mention threats of boycotts from those unhappy with J.K. Rowling's anti-trans stance on social media. Despite that, it's hard to imagine Harry Potter being anything other than a hit.

J.B. Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said (via SFFGazette.com), "[Harry Potter] producer David Heyman will tell you the scope of the production, the detail, the meticulousness of what they are going through and what they are building. It takes theatrical to a whole different level."

"In the series, you can go deeper and tell more of the pieces that you didn’t capture in a two-hour movie. Casey [Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content] doesn’t like me saying this, but I really think this is the streaming event of the decade."

"The team have been waiting for so long to deliver this in a market as big as important as the UK," Perrett added, reiterating that Harry Potter will be "the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and arguably in streaming, period. It’s number one, two and three in many ways."

That's quite the proclamation, but it's no secret that Harry Potter is a major investment for WBD. Beyond subscribers, the company looks to cash in big time on advertising and new Wizarding World merchandise.

The benefit of a TV series is, as Perrette suggests, the opportunity to expand on moments glossed over (or missing from) a two-hour movie. We may even get some new scenes, as Lucius Malfoy is set to appear in Harry Potter Season 1, despite not appearing on the page until The Chamber of Secrets.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

There's still no word on who will play Lord Voldemort, despite continued speculation that Cillian Murphy has landed the coveted role.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.