HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal First Look At Hogwarts Mascots, Herbology Greenhouse, And More

HBO's Harry Potter TV series launches with its first season, based on The Philosopher's Stone, next year. The show is expected to be in production for the better part of a decade, and various parts of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry have been constructed in the UK.

Photos shared on social media (via SFFGazette.com) reveal part of the iconic Whomping Willow, as well as the beautiful Herbology Greenhouse. We also see the castle grounds with the Hogwarts mascots, and each is depicted in the form of a (living?) hedge.

It's incredible seeing how these small corners of the Wizarding World have been built from scratch, and it's clear this is going to be a hugely expensive HBO production. Still, the money from advertising, streaming, and merchandise that Warner Bros. stands to gain over the next 10 years or more should make it a very worthwhile investment.

Finally, we see a cottage that is a little harder to identify. Current speculation ranges from this being Harry's childhood home to Nicolas Flamel's house, and even where the Dursley family takes refuge from the deluge of letters from Hogwarts.

We don't think it's Hagrid's Hut, as it doesn't look like it's on the grounds of the school. Where's the castle? Well, while the UK is home to plenty of those, like its predecessor, Hogwarts will be brought to life with VFX.

Lox Pratt plays Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and recently told The Hollywood Reporter, "The set as a whole is absolutely brilliant. I feel like I can’t compare it to [Lord of the] Flies in any way because it’s just so different. It’s literally apples and oranges [and] so different from running around Malaysia with your shirt off! But it’s great."

"The vibe on set is amazing. Johnny Flynn’s wonderful. He’s a really wonderful man," he said of the Lucius Malfoy actor. "I think we work pretty well as a duo onscreen, or I like to think we do. But he’s a lovely guy and he’s got a lot of aura."

Could it be the Whomping Willow? 🪾



The Daily Mail has revealed new photos of the set of the HARRY POTTER TV series that we had already seen before, but while they were under construction pic.twitter.com/z5izi2zUsn — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) February 6, 2026 The Greenhouse from the HARRY POTTER TV series is simply stunning! 🤩



New photos from the sets have just been revealed by The Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/mlwcvl9v9Y — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) February 6, 2026 The Hogwarts mascots can be clearly seen in the gardens on the set of the HARRY POTTER TV series



Loving the details so far! 🦁🦅🐍🦡



And it looks like it’s an eagle for Ravenclaw, we won! pic.twitter.com/UF3wG4ozJv — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) February 6, 2026 But the biggest mystery is… what is this house on the set of the HARRY POTTER TV series?



Could it be Nicolas Flamel’s house? Doesn’t look like Hagrid’s hut.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/MgP1fHxHsF — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) February 6, 2026

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

There's still no word on who will play Lord Voldemort, despite continued speculation that Cillian Murphy has landed the coveted role.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.