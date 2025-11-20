THE ODYSSEY Stills Feature First Look At Robert Pattinson & Zendaya's Characters; Trailer Details Revealed

Empire Magazine has unveiled some new promo images from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, revealing a first look at - and the names of - the characters played by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Empire Magazine has unveiled another batch of official promo stills for Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey.

We got a first look at Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as his mother and Odysseus' wife, Penelope, and Mia Goth as Melantho earlier this week, and these images spotlight the characters played by Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Brand New Day), and John Leguizamo (John Wick, Spawn).

Zendaya will indeed play the goddess Athena, but Pattinson is not playing Hermes as previously rumored, but Antinous, who is one of the many suitors vying for Penelope's hand in marriage in Odysseus' absence. Leguizamo has been cast as Eumaeus, a loyal friend of Odysseus who aids him upon his return to Ithaca.

While speaking to the mag, Nolan explained his approach to the more fantastical elements of the story.

"One of the things I needed to crack was how to approach mythological elements in a sort of real-world way. The big breakthrough creatively in thinking about the gods was that everything that is now explained by science was once supernatural. Lightning, thunder, earthquakes, volcanoes... people are literally seeing gods everywhere; not even the evidence of gods, they're seeing the actions of gods. I don't want to say too much about it beyond indicating that yes, the evidence of the supernatural is all around these people. It's very much part of their lives. And I think it's quite a lot of fun to tap into that.”

The first full trailer for The Odyssey will screen ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash next month, and Empire has now confirmed that it will actually feature a full action sequence from the Battle of Troy. The footage will reportedly end with a first glimpse of the "fearsome" Cyclops.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/20/2025, 11:15 AM
Looking forward to the first teaser. I’m getting Troy vibes from this in the sense that it’s a big scale ancient war piece with a star studded cast. Should be fun.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 5:02 PM
@TheVisionary27 - That's what's giving you Troy vibes?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2025, 6:43 PM
@ObserverIO - should it be because they're both Homerian legends?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 6:47 PM
@bkmeijer1 - It's literally the sequel to The Iliad that Troy was based on, also by Homer. The battle of Troy begins this story. The end of Troy is the beginning of The Odyssey.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 6:54 PM
Troy:
User Comment Image
The Odyssey:
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/21/2025, 3:36 AM
@ObserverIO - exactly what I thought. Had no idea the horse was in Nolan's Odyssey though. That's cool
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/20/2025, 11:25 AM
I'm sad to say this'll be my first pass on a Nolan movie.

Seeing what Ellen Paige has done to herself literally makes me want to cry.

Playing Beyond: Two Souls was such an awesome experience back in the day. The big choices. The quiet moments. The hours spent watching her character grow up over the course of the story. I don't think there's a way to feel a more intimate connection to an actor's performance than for their likeness to be used for a protagonist in a Quantic Dream game.

And then to see someone like that fall victim to a culture that glorifies a harmful delusion to the point of celebrating self-mutilation, it defies words. It's such a broken world we live in where people feel compelled to do something like that to themselves. I pray that Christ brings healing to her.
TheNameIsWayne
TheNameIsWayne - 11/20/2025, 12:00 PM
@InfinitePunches - What the [frick] does that have to do with Nolan?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/20/2025, 12:18 PM
@TheNameIsWayne - Apparently she has some small role in this film. Wild to allow something like that to prevent someone from watching the entire movie....
TheNameIsWayne
TheNameIsWayne - 11/20/2025, 12:21 PM
@Shivermetimbers - And they are clearly working together due to their successful history from Inception.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 11/20/2025, 12:27 PM
@InfinitePunches - Crazy that you're skipping out of a star studded epic because you are sexually repressed/insecure, or had parents that didn't teach you to live and let live, let those love how they want.

This speaks more to how small your mind and world is rather than Ellen's personal choices.
TheWerewolf
TheWerewolf - 11/20/2025, 1:00 PM
@InfinitePunches - User Comment Image
Demigods
Demigods - 11/20/2025, 2:08 PM
@InfinitePunches - Why are you talking about Paige?! I truly don’t understand? This is probably going to be one of, if not, THE best Sword and Sandal movie of all time... and I don’t say that lightly, or to gloss over Gladiator... but like Nolan is batting 1,000 on wins, the cast is incredible and it’s [frick]ing Odysseus! Why in the name of all things “THE [frick]?!” are you skipping this because Paige goes by a different name and gender now?

If Paige is in this movie, I haven’t heard of it, but Paige was in Inception with Nolan, and Nolan does like to reuse actors soooooooo....?
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 11/20/2025, 2:40 PM
@InfinitePunches - Elliot Page discovering his identity made your pee-pee hurt, didn't it?
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/20/2025, 5:37 PM
@InfinitePunches - And why do you care what Page does to their body? I'm not losing sleep over it.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/20/2025, 11:26 AM
This movie is going to be WILD. Can't wait to see what it looks like
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/20/2025, 11:26 AM
Hard to judge anything from just photo's but is it just me that feels they look more TV series than big budget film? That said to be source accurate they'd need to be a lot simpler than the typical over-designed stuff we TEND to have with big screen adaptions of Ancient Greco-Roman stories so reserving judgement for a trailer.

As an aside, is this film immune from the what about original stories crowd, it was written in what the 6th or 7th Century after all yet not seen those normal complaints for this. Have to say I can't think of an adaption of it I thought was great however and seen a few so hopefully it is finaly getting a truly epicly brilliant big screen outing the story deserves.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2025, 11:38 AM
I wonder if anyones gonna have issues with Zendaya playing Athena?.

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , I’m liking the character casting reveals so far…

I honestly expected that Pattinson would be playing one of Penelope’s suitors but I thought it would be Eurymachus and not Antonius though either way, he’s a villain in this I guess.

Also in regards to Nolan’s approach to the mythological , it seems he’s gonna moreso allude to it or do it in the most grounded way possible which seems apt given his sensibilities & could be interesting aswell.

Anyway , looking forward to the film!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2025, 6:46 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I like this casting too. Expected Zendaya and Pattinson to play Calypso and Poseidon respectively, but this actually makes sense too.

Hope Nolan gives us some mythological stuff like the cyclops though.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/20/2025, 11:48 AM
This has potential to be good as long as they don’t make it a cinematically beautiful film with a boring plot.
Super12
Super12 - 11/20/2025, 11:56 AM
You've seen Matt Damon rescued in WWII France, on Mars, and stranded in another galaxy. In 2026, watch as Matt Damon finally figures out how to return home by himself.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 11/20/2025, 12:28 PM
@Super12 - perfect.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/20/2025, 12:20 PM
Im not even a Nolan fanboy, and dont like some of the cast, but this is easily my most anticipated film. I love an epic like this and it looks like it will deliver.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/20/2025, 12:51 PM
@Shivermetimbers - shoulda casted lesser known actors IMO but still hyped for it.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 11/20/2025, 12:34 PM
"Zendaya as Athena"


McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/20/2025, 12:51 PM
Will Zendaya over-act in this film too? Yes or yes?
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/20/2025, 12:56 PM
Holy smokes this cast... wow.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/20/2025, 2:55 PM
@SummersEssex - one of the Best casts in recent memory... only one who is awful unfortunately is Zendaya... otherwise this is A+++
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/20/2025, 1:53 PM
This will be epic.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 5:08 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - literally.
Demigods
Demigods - 11/20/2025, 2:14 PM
So stoked for this... BUT The Ancient Greek historian in me REALLY wishes he went with period accurate armor. It’s a very minor grievance, and it would take a lot of audiences out of the experience, not realizing that the armor from the Mycenaean/Iron Age/Homeric period would look wildly different than the classical period... but still. Considering Nolan’s attention to detail.... it would have been awesome.

Total War Troy did a great job with it... heck even Legends of Troy (video game) did a pretty good job with the armor.

Like I said, minor grievance, but I’d have liked to see it.
Elle79
Elle79 - 11/20/2025, 3:32 PM
Great cast, except for Zendaya, who still can't act.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 11/20/2025, 4:40 PM
It's going to be SOOOOOOOOoooooooooo Booooorrrriiinnngggg
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 5:11 PM
This was a risky move on Nolan's part but from that quote it sounds like he has a solid take on the gods. This may secretly be an SF film.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/20/2025, 5:40 PM
@ObserverIO - Wouldn't surprise me, and it would be a nice change of pace from Dune.

View Recorder