WICKED: FOR GOOD Final Trailer Sets The Stage For War In Oz As The Tin Man And More Are Fully Revealed

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good has landed (via SFFGazette.com), and it sets the stage for a reunion—and potentially even a showdown—between Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda.

As a celebration takes place in Oz, we find Elphaba flying through the air as she writes out the words, "OUR WIZARD LIES," in the clouds. There's also a snippet of Erivo singing one of the biggest musical numbers from the second half of this story, "No Good Deed."

Fans of The Wizard of Oz will no doubt be thrilled to get a first proper look at the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man. For obvious, spoiler-related reasons, the Scarecrow's face is being kept under wraps (Dorothy, meanwhile, is only expected to have a small role in the sequel, so doesn't factor heavily into this sneak peek).

Of course, while you may think you know where the stories of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch are going, this prequel has some surprises in store, including the latter's continued evolution.

"We get to see [Glinda] decide, 'I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people,'" Grande recently told Empire Online. "She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character."

"It’s traumatic event after traumatic event after traumatic event," Grande added, "and they’re all shaping her and propelling her into her actual goodness, that has quietly been there all along, but she wasn’t ready for it yet. Even in the first film, you get to see those layers slowly peeling away, but in this film, it’s rapid and urgent. It goes even deeper than imaginable."

Check out the Wicked: For Good final trailer below, along with a couple of recently released posters.

Wicked: For Good is the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz, which begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonised as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and revelling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on November 21.