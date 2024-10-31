WICKED: The First Reactions To Jon M. Chu's Musical Adaptation Are In

Universal Pictures recently held a preview screening of Jon M. Chu's Wicked for selected critics and social media influencers, and the first social media reactions are very positive indeed.

It sounds like fans of the Broadway smash hit are in for a treat - although it's always worth keeping in mind that these initial reactions do tend to be... enthusiastic. That said, several people who saw the movie admit to being surprised by how much they ended up enjoying it.

Wicked tells the story of how a shy green-skinned woman named Elphaba becomes a cackling villain with an aversion to water we first met in The Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, who will ultimately become the "Wicked Witch of the West," while pop megastar Ariana Grande will play Glinda, aka "Good Witch of the East." Both actresses have come in for high praise for their performances.

We should get a more balanced consensus on the movie when the full review embargo lifts, but for now, have a read through the X posts below.

#Wicked is solid — sumptuously realized, occasionally quite moving (both leads are amazing). But it also falls into some of the traps of the Disney live-action remakes that diminishes its power — overlong, noisy, over-designed. Overall I liked it a lot and can’t wait for part 2🧹 pic.twitter.com/0XGEbKiSM5 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 30, 2024 #WickedMovie is an Oz-some spectacle that pops and enchants on the big screen. An absolutely stunning vision. Leads Erivo and Grande knock it out of the park. While this perhaps won’t convert many anti-musical folks, genre fans and die-hard Ozians (Wickhards?) will feast on this pic.twitter.com/HhqJc9cXAK — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) October 30, 2024 One of the most perfect musical adaptions to ever exist. 💚💗 #WickedMovie exceeded my expectations. Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande are a match made in cinematic musical heaven, one dance scene in particular had me so emotional. Wow. Can’t wait to see it again! It’s the Shiz!! pic.twitter.com/X4w25Psb8e — Lauren Veneziani (@DCfilmgirl) October 30, 2024 Wicked is a cinematic spectacle that serves as one of the very best big screen adaptations of a Broadway musical ever. Jon M. Chu perfectly captures the magic of the Broadway show while adding in some of his own unique flourishes to the source material. Ariana Grande and Cynthia… pic.twitter.com/KyTFJCRcKz — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 30, 2024 Happy to confirm WICKED is the best musical-to-movie adaptation since CHICAGO and MAMMA MIA. Ariana Grande....is perfection!? @hillibusterr and I kept grabbing each other's arm in delight. — Erin Strecker (@ErinStrecker) October 30, 2024

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.