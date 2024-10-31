WICKED: The First Reactions To Jon M. Chu's Musical Adaptation Are In

Following a recent press screening, the first reactions to Universal's feature adaptation of hit Broadway musical, Wicked, have been shared to social media...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 31, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Universal Pictures recently held a preview screening of Jon M. Chu's Wicked for selected critics and social media influencers, and the first social media reactions are very positive indeed.

It sounds like fans of the Broadway smash hit are in for a treat - although it's always worth keeping in mind that these initial reactions do tend to be... enthusiastic. That said, several people who saw the movie admit to being surprised by how much they ended up enjoying it.

Wicked tells the story of how a shy green-skinned woman named Elphaba becomes a cackling villain with an aversion to water we first met in The Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, who will ultimately become the "Wicked Witch of the West," while pop megastar Ariana Grande will play Glinda, aka "Good Witch of the East." Both actresses have come in for high praise for their performances.

We should get a more balanced consensus on the movie when the full review embargo lifts, but for now, have a read through the X posts below.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

WICKED Star Cynthia Erivo Lashes Out At Fan-Edited Posters For Being Degrading, Hurtful, And Wildly Offensive
WICKED Tickets Go On Sale Today; New Trailer And Posters Recreate An Iconic Moment From The Musical
Reginator
Reginator - 10/31/2024, 8:02 AM
Ive never seen the wizard of oz and really dislike musicals. plan to never see it. Hope those that like this type of thing enjoy it.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 10/31/2024, 8:30 AM
@Reginator - sad that you’ve never seen the Wizard of Oz. You are missing out on cinematic history.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/31/2024, 8:09 AM
Seems good for those that like musicals. Not my cup of tea but best wishes to those that see it willingly or being forced by a partner or child
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/31/2024, 8:16 AM
GREEN CHICK!!

User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 10/31/2024, 8:20 AM
And this will still be better than The Marvels...
Nolanite out
HermanM
HermanM - 10/31/2024, 8:36 AM
Looks terrible, hope it bombs.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/31/2024, 8:40 AM
"Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, who will ultimately become the "Wicked Witch of the West,"..."

Um, SPOILER ALERT much?! 🤷

View Recorder