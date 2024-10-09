WICKED Tickets Go On Sale Today; New Trailer And Posters Recreate An Iconic Moment From The Musical

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, tickets for Wicked went on sale today and we have a new sneak peek and posters for the long-awaited big screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical ahead of its November 22 release.

It's been a tough year for several movies but Universal is banking on Wicked being a mega hit. We've already seen one big musical, Joker: Folie à Deux, flop at the box office so we're intrigued to see how audiences react to this one.

The fact it's got such a storied history on the stage is bound to help, though whether it will appear to regular moviegoers - who typically avoid full-blown musicals in theaters - is tough to say.

We have to give the studio credit for recreating the Wicked musical's iconic poster in live-action with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, anyway, because that's a phenomenal piece of imagery.

Check out the sneak peek and posters below and head to the comments section to let us know whether you'll be buying tickets today.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths.

Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The movie also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favoured sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 21, 2025.