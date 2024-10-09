WICKED Tickets Go On Sale Today; New Trailer And Posters Recreate An Iconic Moment From The Musical

WICKED Tickets Go On Sale Today; New Trailer And Posters Recreate An Iconic Moment From The Musical

Tickets for Wicked have just gone on sale and we have a new trailer and posters, with one of the latter recreating an iconic piece of imagery from the hit Broadway musical. Check them out after the jump!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 09, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, tickets for Wicked went on sale today and we have a new sneak peek and posters for the long-awaited big screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical ahead of its November 22 release.

It's been a tough year for several movies but Universal is banking on Wicked being a mega hit. We've already seen one big musical, Joker: Folie à Deux, flop at the box office so we're intrigued to see how audiences react to this one.

The fact it's got such a storied history on the stage is bound to help, though whether it will appear to regular moviegoers - who typically avoid full-blown musicals in theaters - is tough to say.

We have to give the studio credit for recreating the Wicked musical's iconic poster in live-action with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, anyway, because that's a phenomenal piece of imagery. 

Check out the sneak peek and posters below and head to the comments section to let us know whether you'll be buying tickets today.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths.

Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The movie also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favoured sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

BETTER MAN: Robbie Williams Is A CGI Ape In First Trailer For Michael Gracey's Bizarre Biopic
Related:

BETTER MAN: Robbie Williams Is A CGI Ape In First Trailer For Michael Gracey's Bizarre Biopic
GLADIATOR II: Epic New Trailer And Poster Tease A New Legacy...Or Another Rebellion!
Recommended For You:

GLADIATOR II: Epic New Trailer And Poster Tease A New Legacy...Or Another Rebellion!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/9/2024, 11:43 AM
"You will believe a racist can complain."
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/9/2024, 11:58 AM
@Lisa89 -

Way to fire that preemptive shot.

So if the movie sucks, you’ve just let us know that everyone who points it out is racist. Radical SJW much?
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/9/2024, 12:01 PM
@DocSpock - do you have any legitimate interest in this movie based on a broadway play? Honestly, culture war stuff aside, do you have ANY interest in seeing this?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/9/2024, 12:05 PM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/9/2024, 12:18 PM
@DocSpock - It’s a parody of the original tagline for ‘Superman: The Movie’ (1978). You should know this.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/9/2024, 12:34 PM
@Lisa89 - Like the old saying goes "it takes one to know one", and 99.9% of the time the most butthurt, race obsessed people like you are the same thing they claim to be against.

Sweet sweet irony.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/9/2024, 12:35 PM
@Lisa89 - The number of dudes on here who are suddenly interested in musicals so that they can be mad about a black woman playing [checks notes] a green woman is really remarkable.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/9/2024, 12:36 PM
@Ikusa - It’s a parody of the original tagline for ‘Superman: The Movie’ (1978). You should know this.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/9/2024, 12:38 PM
@Clintthahamster - What's remarkable is you inability to shake off your repressed anger from these comments. That you're obsessed and let folks on here get to you the way they do speaks volumes about you.

I don't understand why people like you even let this stuff phase you. Please explain.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/9/2024, 12:39 PM
@Lisa89 - *GASP!*

THE HELL YOU SAY?!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/9/2024, 12:40 PM
@Ikusa - "What's remarkable is you inability to shake off your repressed anger from these comments. That you're obsessed and let folks on here get to you the way they do speaks volumes about you."

Someone mentioned that racists would hate this movie, and I agreed. If you're not racist, we're not talking about you.

"I don't understand why people like you even let this stuff phase you. Please explain."

Silence in the face of racism is complicity.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/9/2024, 12:45 PM
@Ikusa - You were ANYTHING but unphased by my initial comment. You seemed to take it personally and fell immediately into name calling and crass generalizations. What did you say to @Clintthahamster again?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/9/2024, 11:43 AM
Yeah...
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/9/2024, 11:44 AM
There's your musical footage everyone

Looks...good?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/9/2024, 11:50 AM
Norton is still the best Hulk.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/9/2024, 12:00 PM
it's holiday time, and while it is a musical, it's a known musical and not a "wait I didn't know this was a musical" so it won't have the same problem as Wonka or Mean Girls. People respond different when they know what they are getting into (Moulin Rouge, Chicago, West Side Story etc)

Not gunna break records, but I'm sure it's going to turn a profit. Budget is about $145 million, I think it will be a success
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/9/2024, 12:07 PM
@SATW42 - Man, I'd wager that this will be gangbusters. Won't reach a billie, but will take in triple its budget, conservatively.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 12:18 PM
@SATW42 - didn’t Wonka still do well?.

It made over 600 mil.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/9/2024, 12:18 PM
@Clintthahamster - It'll make more than the Joker sequel that is for sure
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/9/2024, 12:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah it did, I just remember a lot of social media/online reactions like "no one told me this was a musical"

I think the love of Timothee Chalomet helped those numbers lol
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/9/2024, 12:33 PM
@SATW42 @TheVisionary25 - I went into Wonka with a very "take your medicine" attitude, and was FLOORED by how good it was. Just an effortlessly delightful film. Wicked is something of a "known quantity," which can be bad for expectations, but good in terms of a built-in audience. They're going to do just fine.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 10/9/2024, 12:03 PM
Anyone else feel like this is gonna bomb?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/9/2024, 12:08 PM
@EgoEgor - I blame climate change
User Comment Image
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 10/9/2024, 12:05 PM
Think y'all are gonna' be surprised by how well this thing performs. 😏
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/9/2024, 12:10 PM
This movie feels racist
Cap55
Cap55 - 10/9/2024, 12:15 PM
You lost me at Ariana Grande
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/9/2024, 12:17 PM
Good luck to all those being dragged to it by their partners or children.

It doesn't look terrible to me, just not something I'd go out of my way to see

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder