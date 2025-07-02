THE ODYSSEY: HD Version Of Leaked Teaser Now Online Along With New Theatrical Poster

The first teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is now playing in theaters ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth, and, as expected, some poor-quality leaks have been doing the rounds online since yesterday afternoon.

Universal has been working hard to ensure that the leaks are removed from social media almost as quickly as they go up, but an HD version of the teaser has now been uploaded via an international site.

The teaser doesn't reveal very much, but we do get a first glimpse of two main characters, some sweeping shots of the ocean and the beaches of Troy, and what appears to be the remains of the legendary Trojan Horse, which the Achaeans used to infiltrate the city.

The footage begins with a voiceover (there's been speculation that this is Matt Damon's Odysseus, but we're not so sure), before cutting to Tom Holland's Telemachus discussing his father's disappearance with Jon Bernthal's mysterious character (likely an ally of Odysseus' from the Trojan War).

“I know nothing of Odysseus, not since Troy,” Bernthal says. "Interested in rumor, huh? Gossip. Who has a story about Odysseus? Some say he’s rich or some say he’s poor. Some say he perished. Some say he’s imprisoned. What say you?”

When Telemachus wonders if Odysseus could really have been captured and imprisoned, Bernthal responds: "What kind of prison could hold a man like that?" We then see the mythical hero's lifeless body floating on a piece of wreckage in the ocean.

Universal has also released a new poster (which is basically the same as the initial teaser art, but showing more of the statue), which you can check out below. Click HERE to check out the teaser.

A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie pic.twitter.com/lizYuc3Mu7 — odysseymovie (@odysseymovie) July 2, 2025

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.