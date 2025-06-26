BRATZ Amazon MGM Live-Action Movie Enlists Kim Kardashian To Play The Villain

Barbie has a lot to answer for.

Eager to cash-in on the success of Warner Bros.' block-busting comedy, Amazon MGM Studios is developing a live-action movie revolving around the Bratz toy line, and Kim Kardashian is set to star.

The wealthy socialite and reality TV star, who is often accused of being "famous for being famous," does have a few acting credits to her name, having appeared in the likes of Tyler Perry's Temptation, Disaster Movie, and Dash Dolls. More recently, she voiced one of the characters in PAW Patrol: The Movie and played a key role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

Kardashian's character has not been confirmed, but she is believed to be playing the villain.

Kardashian revealed that she was interested in getting more serious about her acting career in a recent interview, and may even have her eye on a major superhero role.

"I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to," she told Interview. "I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do."

Before anyone panics, this shouldn't be taken as even the slightest indication that Kardashian is actively pursuing a part in a Marvel project - but that doesn't mean it's outside the realm of possibility! After all, Megan Thee Stallion showed up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so it's not as if the studio is above bringing big name celebs with limited experience on board should the opportunity arise.

No director is attached to the Bratz movie, but Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick are writing the script. Kardashian will also produce with Erik Feig and Julia Hammer for Picturestart, and Jason and Jasmin Larian producing for MGA. MGA’s Isaac Larian will executive produce.

Bratz is a fashion doll and media franchise that first arrived on the scene back in 2001. The five original dolls - Yasmin (Latina), Cloe (White), Jade (East Asian), Sasha (African American) and Meygan (Scottish Redhead) - proved to be incredibly popular, and the line has sold more than 2 billion dolls to date.

Spin-off lines include Bratz Kidz, Bratz Boyz, Bratz Babyz, Bratzillaz, and the property has previously been adapted as a TV series, an animated web series, a live-action film and several video games.

The Bratz line has courted controversy over the years for a number of reasons, primarily due to concerns over the body image and lifestyle the dolls were perceived to promote.