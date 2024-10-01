NOVA: Glenn Close And John C. Reilly Rumored To Reprise GOTG Roles For Disney+ Series

The Nova Corps were first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy, and a new rumor is claiming that two of the most prominent members of the intergalactic peacekeeping force are set to return for the upcoming Nova Disney+ series.

According to MTTSH, both Glenn Close and John C. Reilly will reprise their respective roles as Nova Prime Rael and Rhomann Dey.

These characters - along with the rest of the Corps - were believed to have been destroyed by Thanos shortly before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but it only makes sense that some of them would have survived the attack. Then again, there's always a chance that they'll only appear in flashbacks.

We first got confirmation that Marvel Studios was planning to introduce Nova to the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2022, and since then, there have been conflicting reports about which medium the project was being developed for.

Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently confirmed that Nova is indeed heading to the small screen, and shared some intriguing updates on the studio's plans for the space-faring hero... or should that be heroes?

While speaking to the Phase Zero podcast, Winderbaum describes the Nova series as an "amazing ensemble piece with a great cast of characters" possibly indicating that both Richard Rider and Sam Alexander will feature. He also says that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

Here's what Feige had to say about Nova's MCU introduction back in 2021.

"Timing is relative, right?" said the Marvel Studios boss. "I think I'd been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out. So, 'immediate potential' is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself."

Sam Alexander first appeared in the Marvel Point One one-shot in back in November 2011 before going on to lead his own series beginning in February 2013. The Arizona teen inherited the Nova helmet from his missing father, and officially took up the mantle after being trained by Guardians of the Galaxy members Gamora and Rocket Raccoon.

Previous rumors have claimed that Ryan Gosling (Barbie, Blade Runner 2049) might be up for the lead role in Nova (he is believed to have had discussions with Feige about potentially boarding the MCU, but a Disney+ series might be a stretch), and we've also heard that a "young lead" is being sought. If accurate, this would further suggest that both Rider and Alexander will appear.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Are you glad that Nova is going to be a Disney+ series, or would you prefer to see the character take flight on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section down below.