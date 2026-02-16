Jared Leto's Skeletor Takes Flight In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Promo Art; Spikor Actor Revealed

We have some more Masters of the Universe reveals from this year's Toy Fair here via He-Mania.com

First, we have a new look at Skeletor (Jared Leto) thanks to the "First Ones" Roton toy packaging, and it seems He-Man's (Nicholas Galitzine) nemesis will take flight in the redesigned vehicle that was often utilized by Eternia's villains in the '80s animated series.

In addition, the Skel-Knight's action figure packaging reveals another look at one of Skeletor's loyal warriors. These "Skele-Goons" didn't appear in the original cartoon, but every big bad needs a few disposable minions.

Check out the artwork below. The actor who will play Spikor has also been revealed.

SKELETOR ON A ROTON!

It appears Skeletor will be flying a Roton in the New "Masters of the Universe" Movie, based on the toy packaging art for the "First Ones" Core Roton upcoming toy. #MOTUMovie #Actionfigures #MastersoftheUniverseMovie #MastersoftheUniverseFilm #Heman… pic.twitter.com/gSAXEZCrPa — He-Mania.com (@HeManiaOfficial) February 15, 2026

Our first look at the Masters of the Universe Movie "First Ones" Core ROTON in packaging, photo taken by Pixel Dan! ! Check out the rest of his photos on the Instagram account of @pixeldan !#MOTUMovie #Actionfigures #MastersoftheUniverseMovie #MastersoftheUniverseFilm #Heman… pic.twitter.com/ZGLG9hYFgM — He-Mania.com (@HeManiaOfficial) February 15, 2026

Masters of the Universe also stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.