MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE BTS Photo Features New Look At Camila Mendes As Teela & Nicholas Galitzine As He-Man

Thanks to a scanned image from the latest issue of Empire Magazine, we have a new behind-the-scenes look at the live-action Masters of the Universe reboot.

The photo isn't the highest quality (we'll update if a clearer version becomes available), but it does reveal another look at the movie's leads, Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela, alongside director Travis Knight.

Teela - who is the daughter of Man-At-Arms - has been a permanent fixture of the MOTU franchise ever since those first mini-comics, and is usually depicted as Prince Adam's protector and He-Man's right-hand woman/love-interest.

The character was played by Chelsea Field in the previous live-action movie, and was voiced by Sarah Michelle Gellar in Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series before being replaced by The CW's Supergirl star Melissa Benoist.

Check out the BTS photo below, along with a textless version of Empire's recent MOTU cover.

Masters of the Universe also stars Jared Leto as Skeletor and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.