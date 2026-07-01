Masters Of The Universe: Mattel Unveils "Dream Date" Skeletor Figure; Concept Art Features Battle Cat Designs

Masters Of The Universe: Mattel Unveils &quot;Dream Date&quot; Skeletor Figure; Concept Art Features Battle Cat Designs

Mattel has unveiled a first look at the Masters of the Universe "Dream Date" Skeletor action figure, and we also have some early concept art for Battle Cat...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 01, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Artist Constantin Sekeris has shared some of his early concepts for Cringer/Battle Cat in the version of Masters of the Universe that Adam and Aaron Nee were attached to direct before Travis Knight came aboard.

These designs are quite close to the version of He-Man's feline pal that made it to the screen, though Cringer was slightly smaller/less muscular in the movie.

The fully armored Battle Cat only shows up at the very end of MOTU, after Cringer tells Adam that he's going to need a little extra protection if he's going to continue to accompany him on his perilous adventures.

Sekeris has also shared some concept art for Roboto, whose tank-like look was planned from the very start. There are some sketches of the more cartoon-accurate design she adopted towards the end of the movie.

Finally, we have a first look at Mattel's Masters Of The Universe Chronicles "Dream Date" Skeletor with Soft Goods Suit & Cat figure. This follows the "Gym Bro" Skeletor figure, and we assume "PR Skeletor" is on the way.

These hilarious alternate versions of the Lord of Destruction appear during the movie's climactic battle, when the villain infiltrates He-Man's mind in an attempt to force him to lose hope and give up.

Check out the concept art and action figure images at the links below.

"In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/1/2026, 12:12 PM
He looks great in that suit!

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