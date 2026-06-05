Masters Of The Universe Spoilers: How The Ending & 2 Major Debuts Set Up Potential Sequel

Masters of the Universe is now in theatres, and whatever issues you may have with the movie, there's no denying that director Travis Knight packed in as much fan service for those who grew up with the classic animated series as possible.

The movie follows Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) as he returns to Eternia after spending 15 years on Earth, only to find that Skeletor (Jared Leto) has decimated the planet. Joining forces with childhood friend Teela (Camila Mendes), the now drunken Duncan, aka Man-At-Arms (Sir Idris Elba) and several other Heroic Warriors, Adam ultimately accepts his destiny as the Champion of Grayskull, wielding the Power Sword and transforming into the muscle-bound He-Man.

After a final showdown with Skeletor, He-Man prevails by destroying the villain's Havoc Staff and reducing his nemesis to a smoking skull. The heroes then return to the Royal Palace of Eternos, where they don cartoon-inspired costumes and stand around in a circle laughing with their hands on their hips (if you've seen the animated series, you'll get the reference).

After hearing about some trouble brewing in Avion - the home of Stratos and the Bird People - Adam and Cringer depart to "secretly" transform into He-Man and Battle Cat, and the '80s theme plays as they ride across the now flourishing planet.

Three post-credits scenes follow. The first introduces Orko in a nod to the cartoon's "life lessons" PSAs, the second features the live-action debut of She-Ra, while the third finds Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie) picking up Skeletor's skull and telling her master that he has "looked better". The Lord of Destruction's laugh can be heard as the screen fades to black.

If we do get a sequel - and it's a big if - Skeletor is sure to return, while Orko and Princess Adora will almost certainly factor into the story. We'd be very surprised if Stratos wasn't introduced after that Avion tease, and Knight has previously hinted that we might see Mer-Man and his aquatic minions.

She-Ra's debut also paves the way for Skeletor's mentor, Hordak, and his army - which included Force Captain Adora at one point.

"I can say very little about She-Ra," Knight said in a recent interview with SFX magazine. "For me, She-Ra has always been a big part of the Masters world and a big part of Adam's story. In the fullness of time, if we're lucky to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra will play a huge part."

Have you been to see Masters of the Universe yet? If so, be sure to let us know what you made of the movie in the comments.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theatres on June 5.