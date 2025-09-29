MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Trailer Description Features Skeletor, Cringer, & Prince Adam's He-Man Transformation

"By the Power of Grayskull..."

The live-action Masters of the Universe movie wrapped principal photography earlier this year and is now in the post-production stage. While it might be another while until a trailer is officially released, a description of an unfinished version of the teaser has been doing the rounds online via HeMania.com.

Apparently, the teaser is going to give us a first look at several key MOTU characters, and it seems the motion-capture actor we saw Nicholas Galitzine (Adam) and Camila Mendes (Teela) reacting to in those set photos was playing Cringer, not Beast Man. The footage reportedly concludes with Prince Adam raising his power sword and saying the iconic phrase that allows him to transform into He-Man.

"It was an early cut of the trailer, with serval shots showing green screen still and a bit difficult to see due to the security watermarks, but it was overall good. It was about 75% WIP. The cut was quite rough, so it was by no means polished. But the characters I saw all looked good. It opens with Prince Adam talking to a friend on Earth and they are confused because Cringer is there and they discuss the green tiger. From there it goes to Prince Adam going to his home world and learning about his lineage from who I think is the sorceress, but it was kind of hard to see because of the watermarks.

After that it bounces around a bit and you see Prince Adam talking to a few of people from Eternia. There was a brief glimpse of Skeletor and who I think was Evil-Lyn. The trailer does show Prince Adam raising the sword and yelling “I HAVE THE POWER” and you see the transformation. A few quick scenes of him fighting as He-Man then it ends."

The leaker also says that Skeletor resembles his animated series counterpart, and that the movie looks like it's going to be a "solid origin story" for the muscle-bound hero.

Masters of the Universe stars Jared Leto as Skeletor and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.