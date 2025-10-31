20 Of The Scariest Marvel And DC Comics Horror Characters To Ever Grace The Page

With "superhero fatigue" forcing Marvel Studios and DC Studios to get creative, both the MCU and DCU are finally tackling horror. There were hints of it in projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight, but Werewolf by Night and upcoming releases like Clayface and Blade look set to embrace the genre. So, with Halloween here, we've taken a deep dive into the comic books to single out which characters from the Marvel and DC Universes are truly the most terrifying. We're not just talking about how they look, either, as there's a lot that makes these heroes and villains scary enough to give you nightmares. From monsters who slaughter their prey to heroes who use fear as a weapon, this lot is sure to have freaked you out at some point (and will hopefully do so on screen either again or, in many cases, for the first time). To take a look through this spooky Halloween feature, just click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...if you dare!

20. Parallax Parallax is the embodiment of fear itself, so calling this creature terrifying may be an understatement. After possessing Hal Jordan and decimating the Green Lantern Corps, the monster stayed dormant for a time. Later, though, it reemerged to power up the Sinestro Corps and ensure fear will always have a place in the universe. Parallax didn't look very frightening in the 2011 movie—he was a poop cloud, honestly—but his comic book counterpart definitely is.

19. Red Goblin When Norman Osborn bonded with the Carnage symbiote, he became one of Spider-Man's most terrifying villains. As this twisted hybrid, the former Green Goblin slaughtered countless innocents and took great delight in doing so. More unhinged than ever, Norman was truly the stuff of nightmares, and Flash Thompson was ultimately among this twisted Goblin's many victims. Interestingly, his grandson, Normie, later took over the mantle and was, in many ways, just as sinister.



18. Etrigan One of the most notorious of Hell's demons, Etrigan's soul was merged with the body of a human man, Jason Blood, who calls upon the demon's terrifying power to fight the forces of darkness. He's clashed with several DC Comics heroes over the years, and the hope had once been that he might take centre stage in J.J. Abrams' long-scrapped Justice League Dark project on HBO Max. Here's hoping there's a place for him in James Gunn's DCU.

17. Venom Unfortunately, none of the Venom movies were the R-rated horrors that many fans had hoped for. However, while this alien symbiote's origin may be rooted in space, he's not to be trifled with, especially as some iterations of the villain have had a taste for brains. In Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's classic Venom run, the symbiote's horror roots were embraced in a big way, and that's something we'd like to see more of down the line. Venom: The Last Dance teased that with Knull's introduction, but Sony has since paused its spin-off plans.



16. Demogoblin The Marvel Universe features a lot of very scary Goblins, but Demogoblin ranks among the weirdest and most frightening. Jason Macendale was actually the second Hobgoblin before he became possessed by a demon after making a deal with N'astirh for power. When Jason rid himself of the demon, the unhinged, monstrous Demogoblin was born, and Spider-Man has been plagued by this underrated horror baddie ever since. And now, that's not a mask he's wearing!

15. Mephisto The Marvel Universe's devil, Mephisto, is responsible for making the life of Ghost Rider a living hell (literally), but has often set his sights on other heroes, too. For example, it's his fault that Spider-Man and Mary Jane are no longer married, as he took that in return for saving Aunt May's life. He didn't appear in WandaVision as some fans hoped, but Sacha Baron Cohen stole the show in Ironheart earlier this year. What the future holds in store for him beyond that remains to be seen, but the comic book Mephisto remains one of the Marvel Universe's most terrifying antagonists.



14. Solomon Grundy Solomon Grundy is a reanimated corpse, hailing from a cursed place near Gotham City called Slaughter Swamp. His appearance and strength have varied greatly over the years, and he once rivalled Superman in terms of power. However, one place he wasn't particularly scary was in FOX's now-cancelled Gotham. Stargirl somewhat made up for that, though, as did the animated Batman: The Long Halloween movies. Seeing him in live-action again would be a blast.

13. Man-Bat Batman is a scary dude, but what if he were an actual Man-Bat? Well, that's the alter-ego of Kirk Langstrom, a scientist who developed a formula that made him more monster than man. Gotham City is scary enough as it is, but seeing this guy in the sky would make you never want to leave the house. A literal beast, this scientist-turned-creature-of-the-night has pushed the Dark Knight and his allies to their limits again and again.



12. Werewolf By Night Jack Russell was the victim of an ancient family curse, and he struggled for years with his bestial alter-ego. Over time, he has conquered his inner demons and become a hero; alas, that makes seeing him under a full moon no less scary. That was evident from Marvel Studios' first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night. Not quite under control in that, the monster made us excited—and suitably scared—for the MCU's horror-filled future. Three years later, and we're still waiting to see Jack again.

11. Ghost Rider If the Spirit of Vengeance comes calling, you're definitely in trouble! As horror comic book characters go, Ghost Rider is definitely up there with the best, regardless of who is beneath the flaming skull. His penance stare ensures that evildoers feel each and every one of their nastiest deeds. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. did an awesome job with Robbie Reyes, but we're waiting on Johnny Blaze to make his MCU debut (which, if recent rumours are true, will happen in Avengers: Doomsday).



10. Scarecrow Scarecrow may be just a guy wearing a sack over his head, but don't pretend seeing him down a dark alley wouldn't freak you out. And, you know, there's also the small matter of his fear gas, which will make all of your worst nightmares come true. Dr. Jonathan Crane really is one of the most twisted figures in Batman's rogues' gallery, and you need to look no further than Batman Begins and Batman: Arkham Knight to see just how much of a threat this guy can be.

9. Vermin More rat than human, anyone who has a fear of rodents will want to keep clear of this nasty Spider-Man villain. Famous for his role in "Kraven's Last Hunt," Vermin's backstory may be somewhat tragic, but he's vicious and truly evil. He also has no problem with tearing his victims to pieces when he gets hungry. He's been somewhat redeemed as a sympathetic figure in recent years, but handled right on screen, Vermin would be a real threat to Tom Holland's Spider-Man.



8. Carnage If you thought Venom was scary, he's got nothing on Carnage. The offspring of the Venom Symbiote bonded with serial killer Cletus Kasady, and the twisted duo has enjoyed murdering entire towns of innocents (literally) ever since. He can even turn his suit into devastating weapons like knives and axes. Woody Harrelson's take wasn't quite perfect in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but it did hit a lot of the right notes. In the comics, Eddie Brock is currently trying to keep Carnage under control.

7. Clayface In terms of his appearance, Clayface is a pretty damn scary-looking monster. However, throw in the fact that he's able to use his powers to transform into whoever he likes, and you'll never know if your closest friend is actually this creature in disguise. Oh, and they might just smother you with clay and steal your face. Following a fun role in the animated Creature Commandos, Matt Hagen will step into the spotlight next year for Clayface, a body horror movie from DC Studios helmed by James Watkins (Eden Lake).



6. Marvel Zombies Infected by a zombie plague, this alternate reality version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes became flesh-eating monsters who, tragically, retained their intelligence and memories. In Peter Parker's case, that meant he recalled chowing down on Aunt May and Mary Jane with perfect clarity. A zombie is scary enough, but one with superpowers? Woof. Marvel Animation put its own spin on these characters in What If...? and Marvel Zombies, and while there were plenty of scares to be found in those, the comics still did it better.

5. Morbius The Living Vampire Sometimes a friend, but often a foe to Spider-Man, Morbius isn't your typical vampire, but will suck your blood just as quickly as Dracula himself! Currently an anti-hero of sorts, you never know where his alliances are going to lie. After all, his thirst for blood can vary from day to day. It's a shame the Living Vampire's first movie was such a crushing disappointment, with Jared Leto failing to deliver a take on this character that did right by him in any way, shape, or form.



4. Knull, God Of The Symbiotes Venom and Carnage are worthy of a place on this list, but so is their "creator," Knull, God of the Symbiotes. A near-unstoppable force of nature, this monstrous big bad very nearly bathed the Marvel Universe in darkness when he was unleashed from his prison. Andy Serkis played the character in Venom: The Last Dance, but as noted, there are no plans to revisit those spin-off movies after Kraven the Hunter became Sony's latest Marvel flop. Knull is about to make his return on the page, though, as he again unleashes his unique brand of terror.

3. Man-Thing There may be a resemblance to Swamp-Thing, but Man-Thing is a very different kind of monster. In fact, he's a large semi-intelligent creature that dwells in the Florida Everglades and is the sole guardian of the Nexus of All Realities located there. So, he's scary, but he also has an important job. With the introduction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of the Multiverse and his Werewolf by Night role, we hope to see that explored in the next Saga.

