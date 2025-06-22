28 YEARS LATER: First BTS Look At Jack O'Connell's Sir Jimmy Crystal And His Cult Revealed - SPOILERS

28 YEARS LATER: First BTS Look At Jack O'Connell's Sir Jimmy Crystal And His Cult Revealed - SPOILERS

Thanks to a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of 28 Years Later, we have a first look at Jack O'Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal and his followers...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 22, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

"I'm Jimmy... let's be pals."

Prior to the release of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's 28 Years Later, all we knew about Jack O'Connell's mysterious character was that he called himself Sir Jimmy Crystal, and that he was (most likely) responsible for carving those initials into the infected man Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Spike (Alfie Williams) encounter during their trip to the mainland.

As it turns out, Jimmy only has a very minor role in the movie. We first meet him as a child during the opening scene as he loses his entire family to an infected attack, and he returns in the film's final moments to rescue Alfie after he's cornered by a group of Ragers.

Adult Jimmy and his followers - who are all named Jimmy, too - are all dressed like infamous British DJ and TV presenter Jimmy Savile, who died back in 2011 after a long history of sexual abuse against children.

"He's as much to do with pop culture as he is to do with sportswear, to do with cricket, to do with the honors system," Boyle told Business Insider of the decision to have Crystal and his cult adopt Savile's distinctive look. "It's all kind of twisting in this partial remembrance, clinging onto things and then recreating them as an image for followers."

"He's a kaleidoscope, isn't he?" Garland added of O'Connell's character. "A sort of trippy, [frick]ed up kaleidoscope."

"The thing about looking back is how selective memory is," the writer continued. "It cherry-picks and it has amnesia, and crucially, it also misremembers. We are living in a time right now which is absolutely dominated by a misremembered past."

O'Connell's Jimmy Crystal and his gang are expected to play a much larger part in Nia DaCosta's sequel, The Bone Temple, which was filmed back-to-back with this movie and is set to release next year.

You can get a first official BTS look at the Jimmys below.

According to the official synopsis, "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/22/2025, 11:02 AM
Oh good. This is what I had always asked for in my zombie apocalypse movie
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 6/22/2025, 1:21 PM
@JFerguson - That's weirdly specific my guy
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 11:05 AM
This movie was a bit of a disappointment for me and is easily my least favorite one. I still enjoyed it. But it wasnt anywhere near as good as it could have been. And that ending was just silly.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/22/2025, 11:31 AM
@CorndogBurglar - The movie was a huge disappointment for me. Lots of things made absolutely no sense and it seemed to contradict the ones before.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 6/22/2025, 11:41 AM
@CorndogBurglar @SonOfAGif- What is wrong with you guys!?! xD I enjoyed this one the most tbh.. the first one is TERRIBLE
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/22/2025, 11:46 AM
@XelCorp - That’s where I think you’d be in the minority here. A lot of people see the first as the quintessential modern zombie flick.

Haven’t seen this one, but I’m looking forward to it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/22/2025, 11:48 AM
@XelCorp - 28 Weeks Later is my current favorite. There was a lot of lore that was established between 28 Days and Weeks. 28 Years seemed to have contradicted or retconned things. Such as the infected die from starvation. Yet this movie changed that to show they eat worms and have "Alpha" infected that lead packs now. It was so bizarre and out of character for these movies.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 12:09 PM
@SonOfAGif - I agree. And I've seen people saying the end of 28 Weeks must not be canon, and I have a hard time disagreeing with that. It literally ended with the infected entering Paris, yet that doesnt even get mentioned in this movie. Even in the few lines of what has happened over the years, it doesnt mention the virus spreading outside of the UK. Its very strange.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 12:10 PM
@XelCorp - Thats fine if you enjoyed it the most. But I would have to ask what's wrong with YOU of you think the first one was "TERRIBLE". That one is largely considered one of the best zombie movies ever made.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 12:20 PM
@SonOfAGif - So, they didnt go into the details, probably because spooky much time has passed between 28 Weeks and this one, but I just assumed the Alphas and the worm eating was the virus evolving to raise their survivability. Like I said, they didnt really explain that tho. Just an assumption.

And also, it seemed like there were several scenes where the characters should have gotten infected, but didnt. Like, a pregnant infected is having a baby and the mom just runs up and delivers it? Lol. I was literally shaking my head at how dumb this scene was. And it even showed all the blood and gunk pouring out of the infected lady. Like, that would have been just asking to get infected.

And then when the preggers infected attacks them that soldier dude blasts her and not a single drop of blood sprayed on the mom or kid. And they were literally not even a foot away from her.

The stakes were just no there. And it made no sense how the kid went from not being able to hit anything with a bow, to now travelling through the woods all the way back to the island with no issues whatsoever. Suddenly he's able to hit infected with every shot.

And the end was just so stupid. Track Suit Parkour Mafia shows up to silly music and kills a bunch of infected with spears. Because thats smart. You know, fighting infected with weapons that would spray they blood everywhere and no even bothering to cover you face.

The stakes were just weird. Its like there were only real stakes in certain scenes. The first 30 minutes were awesome when he was out with his dad. It actually felt like they were in real danger. It was intense running from the infected and running through that house trying to get away. But the movie just fell apart for me once they made it back to the island.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/22/2025, 12:32 PM
@XelCorp - what's wrong with us? You just called 28 Days Later terrible. Enough said....
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 12:35 PM
@McMurdo - 28 Weeks Later is my favorite, but I also love the first one. This one is far below both of those for me.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/22/2025, 12:36 PM
@CorndogBurglar - definitely not nearly as great as the trailers suggested. Solid nonetheless but not at all scary unfortunately. The first film is a classic. This one is probably not as good as 28 weeks either unfortunately.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 12:38 PM
@McMurdo - I really never understood the hate that 28 Weeks Later gets. Like, for the life of me I cant understand it. It makes no sense to me. I can understand people liking the first one more. But to say its a bad movie? I just.....I just dont get it. Its baffling to me.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/22/2025, 12:50 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Dat ending

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/22/2025, 1:19 PM
@CorndogBurglar - I enjoyed it. The intro is super intense.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/22/2025, 1:20 PM
@CorndogBurglar - 28 Weeks can't exist without people shutting off their brains.
How does the mum survive the attack at the start? the first film showed that they'd only stop attacking after they turned someone so the only logically way she'd make it out of that room would be if one puked blood all over her face but they showed that quick flashback of her running away from the house and there isn't a drop of blood on her. Why does a janotor have restricted access to rooms that should be guarded 24/7, the door locked when the Dad entered the room yet he somehow manages to get out of it, when he running around infecting the other soldiers, the soldiers are literally walking towards him with their guns pointed towards the floor. Amidst all the chaos of the people running around the streets being chased by the infected, what posessed the infected to ignore the people screaming and go after the sniper on the rooftop, how did they triangulate his position whilst all that chaos was going on? When they carpet bombed the city and the tunnels went up in flames there was no way in hell the survivors in the tunnel would have been able to out run that explosion that chased them. How is the infected dad still able to catch up with the survivors after they escaped by vehicle? Why would you put dudes with flame throwers on the streets as your filling them with nerve, almost completely blinding them from possible attacks? why does the chick with the gun and the night vision have the children walk in front of her instead of her leading the way, other than so the audience can see them?
I like weeks for that opening, and I still like Hawkeye's character but other than those, weeks just has to much bad going on that it outways the good.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2025, 11:14 AM
I liked this one slightly more than the original. I'm glad 28 Years Later wasn't the first one again, I hate sequel bate that's the same [frick]ing movie. 28 Weeks Later is complete ass. The ending in this was totally fine. I thought Jimmy was Aaron Taylor Johnsons character and moved on shortly after the beginning. It was a good swerve. They're goofy just like the [frick]ing Teletubbies from the first scene, Jimmy's last thing he saw from the old world was The Teletubbies. Sometimes I feel like people are just [frick]ing brain dead
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2025, 11:15 AM
It was a story about mother and son, with some zombies. People probably wanted another 28 weeks later kind of movie, and I'm glad it was far from it.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 6/22/2025, 11:42 AM
@bobevanz - Did they really set those kids up as bait in the beginning?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/22/2025, 11:51 AM
@bobevanz - Spike and his mother were the best part of the story. Nobody wanted 28 days later all over again. What we wanted was 28 Months Later showing the infected reach more parts of Europe and the other countries banding together to repel them. And then 28 years later when all of Europe has fallen to the infected and a group of survivors try to reach the ocean to get extracted by Navy seals. Or something like that.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 12:24 PM
@XelCorp - No, the kids weren't there as bait. The kids and other adults were living in this house trying to survive, from what we can tell. And the parents put the kids in that room because the infected were coming. They were trying to keep them safe in an upstairs and closed room.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 12:26 PM
@SonOfAGif - Exactly! How does 28 Weeks end with the infected entering Paris and then it just never gets mentioned and, in fact, sounds like that didnt actually happen.
KingZero
KingZero - 6/22/2025, 1:47 PM
@CorndogBurglar - I mean the preface for the film does say the virus was driven back from Europe, which I took as a reference to the end of 28 Weeks Later. Sure there's a movie there, but it's not the one that Boyle and Garland wanted to make.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/22/2025, 3:11 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Not to mention that it was established that the infected die off from starvation after 5 weeks. So the fact that 28 Years Later have passed and there are still infected doesn't make it feel connected.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/22/2025, 11:23 AM
Team teletubby power rangers
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/22/2025, 11:28 AM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/22/2025, 11:31 AM
@SuperCat - lol
The zombie (cgi I assume) looks like it's just being propped up by a stick! 🤣
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/22/2025, 12:20 PM
@Feralwookiee - The actor actually looks like that in real life, minus some of the make up, also that shot of him rising up like that wasn't even in the damn movie. The editing choices in this film were horrendous.
User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 12:28 PM
@Feralwookiee - Haha. That scene wasnt even actually in the movie. I kept waiting for it, but it never came. That zombie definitely attacks them, but we dont see him rising up like that.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/22/2025, 11:30 AM
I've read the spoilers and the movie sounds ok until the end.
This is visually and tonally idiotic imo. I just don't get why you would end your "grim and gritty" post apocolypse film on such a goofy out of place note.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 6/22/2025, 11:48 AM
@Feralwookiee - You could always watch the movie instead of pretending spoilers gave you the full emotional tone. But hey, why let actual context ruin a perfectly dramatic overreaction?
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 12:30 PM
@Killuminatic - I saw it and I agree. That ending was completely stupid, silly, and killed the tone. It really makes me worried about the next one since these guys are clearly going to be a big part of it.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/22/2025, 3:32 PM
@Killuminatic - Or why pay for something that I'm not that interested when I can see it for free?
It's just such a bad choice imo
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 6/22/2025, 7:19 PM
@Feralwookiee - So you’re not interested enough to watch it, but invested enough to critique the tone and visual choices based on secondhand info? That’s… a choice
lovjackoconnell
lovjackoconnell - 6/22/2025, 11:40 AM
It’s a pretty good movie, I thought the cinematography was solid made it look crisp. And i’m completely on a different side of the fans cause damn there ain’t a roll Jack O’ Connell can do that’ll make me not attracted to him, HE WAS HOT as jimmy 🙂‍↕️. Guess he’s all mine in this role then 🤷‍♀️
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 6/22/2025, 11:58 AM
Honestly, who thought that ending the film with a cult who worships one of the biggest pedos in history would be a good idea for the franchise
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/22/2025, 12:01 PM
This ending was eaisly the worst part of the film and almost ruined and otherwise great movie prior to that.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/22/2025, 12:25 PM
@kylo0607 - It's one thing if they were slow movie zombies but it's so much worse to see a small horde of running zombies get creamed by a bunch of scrawny ass teenagers. It hurts the series overall because now i find it hard to imagine how the rest of the people England would have such a hard time taking them out when a bunch of kids can do it without any protection from bites or blood splatter.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/22/2025, 12:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg - THIS! Its [frick]ing stupid. How are you going to make a conscious decision to fight infected with spears knowing full well one drop of their blood or saliva can infect you. And you're doing it without any face protection? It was so....sooooooooooo stupid. It really makes me worried for the next one of these clowns are going to be a big part of it.
