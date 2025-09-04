BLACK PHONE 2: The Grabber Channels Freddy Krueger In Full Trailer For Scott Derrickson's Sequel

Young Finn hay have succeeded in putting an end to The Grabber's reign of terror at the end of the first movie, but we know that dead is just a word in this franchise, and the twisted serial killer returns from the grave to seek revenge in Black Phone 2.

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released the full trailer for Scott Derrickson's horror sequel, and it looks every bit as intense and terrifying as the previous film.

This time, Finn and his little sister find themselves being targeted by the spirit of The Grabber, who stalks the pair as a Freddy Krueger-style dream-demon.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Black Phone 2 is set to hit theaters on October 17.

Dead is just a word. Black Phone 2 hits theaters October 17@Mason_Thames @maddygmcgraw pic.twitter.com/uHy4i6SY4G — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) September 4, 2025

Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of The Grabber. But true evil transcends death … and the phone is ringing again.

Four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake. Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.

From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek. The cast includes Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (The Nun, A Better Life) as the supervisor of the camp, Arianna Rivas (A Working Man) as his niece, Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) as the brother of one of The Grabber’s victims, and Jeremy Davies, returning as Finn and Gwen’s father, Terrence. Other new cast members include Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).