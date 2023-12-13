GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Theater Standee Reveals That Slimer Will Return

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Theater Standee Reveals That Slimer Will Return GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Theater Standee Reveals That Slimer Will Return

Sony Pictures has shared an official look at a new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire theater standee, and it confirms that everyone's favourite gluttonous green ghost, Slimer, will return...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 13, 2023 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Ghostbusters
Source: Via FearHQ

Photos of some new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire theatre standees recently began to find their way online, so Sony Pictures has used the opportunity to share an official look, confirming the return of one of the franchise's most well-loved and recognizable ghosts in the process.

Yes, everyone's favorite focused non-terminal repeating phantasm, or Class 5 Full Roaming Vapor, Slimer, will be back for the upcoming Afterlife sequel.

The gluttonous green ghost debuted in the original Ghostbusters (when he was simply known as "Onionhead") and showed up briefly in the sequel, but didn't really come into his own as a fully formed character until The Real Ghostbusters animated series.

There were rumors that Slimer was going to feature in Afterlife, but aside from a few nods (Muncher was clearly inspired by the "ugly little spud"), he was nowhere to be seen.

Director Jason Reitman explained why they decided not to bring Slimer back shortly after the movie's release.

“You know, the movie takes place in Oklahoma. And see, we wanted to work with ghosts that were going to be native to the actual area, really for us, it was just, you know, every culture has their own ghost stories, and we want to see all of them. And this is a story that takes place in Summerville, Oklahoma.”

From the looks of the standee, Slimer may follow in the footsteps ectoplasm trails of his animated counterpart and become the team's mascot in Frozen Empire.

During a recent interview, new cast member Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) indicated that the movie will up the ante somewhat when it comes to genuine frights.

“There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary," said the actor. "The danger is very real and the stakes are very high. That makes the comedy even funnier,” adding that, “Everybody gets to be funny.”

The recent teaser trailer (see below) highlighted returning spook-hunters Ray (Dan Aykroyd), Peter (Billy Murray) and Winston (Ernie Hudson) in their old school uniforms, as well as an all-new team consisting of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), and her kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace) sporting upgraded outfits.

The first set photos were shared online back in April (click here to have a look), and they featured Hudson alongside Rudd, and another actor from the '80s classic, William Atherton as "dickless" Environmental Protection Agency officer Walter Peck, who will evidently be sticking his nose in to the Ghostbusters' business yet again.

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres next March.

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Trailer Assembles A New Team To Face A Chilling New Threat
Related:

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Trailer Assembles A New Team To Face A Chilling New Threat
First GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Sequel Trailer Coming Tomorrow
Recommended For You:

First GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Sequel Trailer Coming Tomorrow
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Juicebox316 - 12/13/2023, 7:29 AM
In other news... Water = wet.
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/13/2023, 7:50 AM
Forthas - 12/13/2023, 7:52 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - What a loss! RIP
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/13/2023, 7:55 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - RIP. I’ll miss him. He’s made me laugh so hard. I can’t even count the amount of times I’ve said that he was the best actor in B99.
My condolences to his loved ones
Forthas - 12/13/2023, 7:52 AM
I am really not feeling this movie! Even Afterlife was meh! I know they are trying to transition to a Stranger Things like vibe, but the original set the standard and I don't think anything seems to be coming close to that.
TheFinestSmack - 12/13/2023, 7:55 AM
Definitely looks like a combo of the original Slimer and the cartoon Slimer. I dig it.
Reginator - 12/13/2023, 8:04 AM
the only thing that may keep me from seeing it is oswalt. Cant stand that midget douche.
bobevanz - 12/13/2023, 8:07 AM
This was expected, but I still wish they wanted for the full trailer to show him lol. Clearly he was still in the containment unit at the end of Afterlife, and for the first time ever, the Ghostbusters are trying something truly different. Going the family route and adding Paul Rudd was the best thing possible! I really like this new cast of characters.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder