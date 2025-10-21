Halloween Gift Guide 2025: Must-Have Spooky Items, Including M3GAN, THE SIMPSONS, CASPER, And HARRY POTTER

Halloween is right around the corner, and while we know many of you will have candy on your minds, October 31 is also a great time for gift-giving. Heck, perhaps you're even in the mood to treat yourself (and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that).

Recently, we've been fortunate enough to get our hands on some fun new products from a vast array of companies, and have selected our favourites for all of your Halloween shopping needs. Just don't go giving any of them away to trick-or-treaters!

In our 2025 Halloween Gift Guide, we're highlighting products from Mattel, Funko, Sock Candy, Universal, Jakks, and more. Among the franchises featured are M3GAN, The Simpsons, Casper, and Universal Monsters, so there's a wide selection to choose from.

Below, you'll find something for everyone, regardless of your budget...



Monster High Skullector M3GAN Doll - Available From Mattel