Halloween Gift Guide 2025: Must-Have Spooky Items, Including M3GAN, THE SIMPSONS, CASPER, And HARRY POTTER

Halloween is right around the corner, and while we know many of you will have candy on your minds, October 31 is also a great time for gift-giving. Heck, perhaps you're even in the mood to treat yourself (and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that).
Recently, we've been fortunate enough to get our hands on some fun new products from a vast array of companies, and have selected our favourites for all of your Halloween shopping needs. Just don't go giving any of them away to trick-or-treaters!
In our 2025 Halloween Gift Guide, we're highlighting products from Mattel, Funko, Sock Candy, Universal, Jakks, and more. Among the franchises featured are M3GAN, The Simpsons, Casper, and Universal Monsters, so there's a wide selection to choose from.
Below, you'll find something for everyone, regardless of your budget...
Monster High Skullector M3GAN Doll - Available From Mattel
M3GAN is no ordinary doll. She is at the apex of artificial intelligence … or, in her case, artificial malevolence. Attempts to alter her code were in vain. Though she may look sweet and toy-like, she will go to any lengths necessary to maximize her objective function. She possesses myriad emergent capabilities that The Company has yet to discover, as well as a mocking attitude that suggests she’s become self-aware. Do not activate M3GAN under any circumstances.
Sock Candy x Dracula & Bride of Frankenstein (+ Casper) Crew Socks - Available From Sock Candy
Dracula Scary Cute Shimmer Sheer Crew Sock: Sink your fangs into spooky season style with the Dracula Scary Cute shimmer sock – a fang-tastic collab between Sock Candy and the legendary Dracula.
Bride of Frankenstein Shimmer Sheer Crew Sock: Give your fall wardrobe a jolt of spooky glam with the Bride of Frankenstein Shimmer Sheer Sock – a bewitching creation from Sock Candy that celebrates the queen of classic horror with a modern twist.
Casper and Trees Sheer Crew Sock: Get ready to haunt your wardrobe (in the cutest way possible) with the Casper and Trees Sheer Sock – a spellbinding collaboration between Sock Candy and Casper the Friendly Ghost!
The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Countdown Calendar - Available From Costco
Now available exclusively at Costco, the Treehouse of Horror Countdown Calendar features 31 days of mystery characters and accessories. Different Treehouse of Horror episodes are represented through miniature scale 1.5-inch figures with fun holiday-themed reveal packaging. Available exclusively at Costco.
Funko Pop! Pocket Pop Countdown Calendar: 13-day Spooky Countdown - Available From Amazon
Countdown to your favorite frightful holiday—or any special occasion—with the Universal Spooky 13 Day Countdown Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 13 unique Pocket POP! collectibles featuring iconic creatures and villains like Frankenstein, Pluto, The Grabber, and Dracula. Expand your horror lineup by making this 13 Day Countdown Calendar the next addition to your collection.
Funko Pop! Casper with Chef's Hat - Available From Funko
Funko Pop! Ghostly Trio (30th Anniversary) - Available From Funko
Cook up some frightful fun in your collection with this exclusive POP! Casper in his chef hat! Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Casper by welcoming this friendly ghost to your POP! Movies collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 5.1 in (13 cm) tall.
Summon frightful fun to your collection with POP! Stretch, POP! Fatso, and POP! Stinkie! Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Casper by inviting this ghostly 3-pack to haunt your POP! Movies collection. Vinyl figures are approximately 4.5 in (11.4 cm) tall.
The Mummy Tiki Mug: Brown Variant - Available From Mondo
Shuffling out the tomb to bring you a horrifying vessel from which to sip your sinister spirits from, it's the official Universal Monsters The Mummy Tiki Mug! This monstrous mug is designed by the deadly Doug P'Gosh, sculpted by the mischievous Matthew Black, and produced with the help the terrifying Tiki Farm team. The Mummy features his horrible visage on one side, a scream scene from the film on the other, and holds 16oz the lethal liquid your choice! Call your mummy and ask for permission to add this mug to your collection now!
Skybound Universal Monsters: Dracula Complete Collection - Available From Amazon
Skybound Universal Monsters: Creature From the Black Lagoon Lives! - Available From Amazon
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH creators, James Tynion IV (W0rldtr33, Something is Killing the Children)and Martin Simmonds, reteam to tell a new tale of the monster who started it all! When Dr. John Seward admits a strange new patient named Renfield into his asylum, the madman tells stories of a demon who has taken residence next door. But as Dr. Seward attempts to apply logic to the impossible...his daughter falls under the spell of the twisted Count Dracula! Collects UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA #1-4.
A NEW HORROR DREAM TEAM RESURRECTS ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC MONSTERS. Acclaimed creators Dan Watters (Home Sick Pilots, Lucifer), Ram V (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Batman: Detective Comics), and Matthew Roberts (Manifest Destiny) rise from the depths for an all-new epic. Years after the events of the original film, Journalist Kate Marsden hunts for a notorious serial killer in the heart of the Amazon. Hot on the trail of this madman, she soon encounters an unexpected new threat -- but is he friend or foe? Or is he simply...THE CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON? Collects UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #1-4.
Harry Potter Hogwarts Robes (Walmart Exclusive)
This premium, officially licensed Harry Potter school robe brings the everyday magic to your life. Step into the heart of Hogwarts with your very own house robe. Dress in your house colors and display your daring and brave Hogwarts pride! With a house crest, colored lining, and a secret wand pocket, this robe is the perfect addition to your Harry Potter™ wardrobe. Step into the enchanting world of magic and bravery—your Hogwarts adventure awaits!