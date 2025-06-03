M3GAN 2.0 Vs. AHSOKA Star Ivanna Sakhno's Amelia In "Campy, C*nty" Final Trailer

We figured a new trailer for M3GAN 2.0 would be released at some point this week after some screenshots leaked online over the weekend, and sure enough, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have now released a final trailer for the sequel.

The first movie didn't take itself particularly seriously and contained a lot of humor, but it looks like this follow-up has fully embraced the silliness of the premise to deliver a full-on action comedy with sci-fi/horror elements.

The story picks up with M3GAN's consciousness being transferred into a new (taller) body by Gemma (Allison Williams) after the rampaging doll's underlying tech is stolen and repurposed by a defence contractor into a prototype called Amelia, played by Ahsoka standout Ivanna Sakhno. Thankfully, M3GAN is still fully programmed to protect Cady (Violet McGraw) at all costs... even if everyone around her is expendable.

“It’s the ultimate mean-girl showdown,” Sakhno told Empire in a recent interview, “while remaining a very campy, c*nty movie.”

“That’s absolutely fair,” director Gerard Johnstone agreed. “That’s probably the best appraisal of the tone I’ve heard so far.”

The murderous doll who captivated pop culture in 2023 is back. And this time she’s not alone. The original creative team behind that phenomenon—led by horror titans James Wan for Atomic Monster, Jason Blum for Blumhouse and director Gerard Johnstone—reboot an all-new wild chapter in A.I. mayhem with M3GAN 2.0.

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.

Gerard Johnstone returns as director, and the film co-stars Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as Gemma’s loyal tech teammates, Cole and Tess, and new characters played by Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement. Produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and Allison Williams, the film is executive produced by Gerard Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Mark D. Katchur.

M3GAN 2.0 is set to be released in theaters on June 27.