MAXXXINE: Mia Goth Returns As Maxine F*cking Minx In First Trailer For Ti West's X Sequel

A24 has released the first trailer for the final part of Ti West's X trilogy, MaXXXine, which finds Mia Goth's lethally resilient adult film star attempting to become a legitimate Hollywood actress... by any means necessary.

In the first movie, X, Goth's Maxine emerged as the sole survivor of a crazed old woman's (also played by Goth) murderous rampage, and went on to play a younger version of that character in recent prequel film, Pearl.

In the '80s-set MaXXXine, a more determined-than-ever Miss Minx travels to LA with dreams of stardom, while a vicious serial killer known as the Night Stalker haunts the streets. Something tells us their paths will cross before the credits roll.

The footage also gives us a first glimpse of the impressive supporting cast, with Giancarlo Esposito as a seedy agent, Elizabeth Debicki as a director, Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Canavale as a pair of LAPD detectives, and Kevin Bacon as a private detective hired to track Maxine down.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Hollywood can be a killer.



Mia Goth returns as Maxine F*cking Minx in Ti West’s MAXXXINE alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon. Exploding into theaters July 4th weekend. pic.twitter.com/NoWJJDHDpP — A24 (@A24) April 8, 2024

"I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script," Goth told SFX Magazine in a recent interview. "Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer."

“In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past,” reads the official synopsis.

MaXXXine is set to hit theaters on July 5 in the US, and on August 9 in the UK and Ireland.