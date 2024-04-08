MAXXXINE: Mia Goth Returns As Maxine F*cking Minx In First Trailer For Ti West's X Sequel

MAXXXINE: Mia Goth Returns As Maxine F*cking Minx In First Trailer For Ti West's X Sequel MAXXXINE: Mia Goth Returns As Maxine F*cking Minx In First Trailer For Ti West's X Sequel

Following Sunday's brief teaser, A24 has finally released a full trailer for Ti West's MaXXXine, which focuses on Mia Goth's adult film actress Maxine Minx as she attempts to find stardom in Hollywood...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 08, 2024 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

A24 has released the first trailer for the final part of Ti West's X trilogy, MaXXXine, which finds Mia Goth's lethally resilient adult film star attempting to become a legitimate Hollywood actress... by any means necessary.

In the first movie, X, Goth's Maxine emerged as the sole survivor of a crazed old woman's (also played by Goth) murderous rampage, and went on to play a younger version of that character in recent prequel film, Pearl.

In the '80s-set MaXXXine, a more determined-than-ever Miss Minx travels to LA with dreams of stardom, while a vicious serial killer known as the Night Stalker haunts the streets. Something tells us their paths will cross before the credits roll.

The footage also gives us a first glimpse of the impressive supporting cast, with Giancarlo Esposito as a seedy agent, Elizabeth Debicki as a director, Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Canavale as a pair of LAPD detectives, and Kevin Bacon as a private detective hired to track Maxine down.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script," Goth told SFX Magazine in a recent interview. "Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer."

“In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past,” reads the official synopsis.

MaXXXine is set to hit theaters on July 5 in the US, and on August 9 in the UK and Ireland. Do you plan on seeing this one on the big screen?

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says BRIGHTBURN Sequel Is Now Unlikely To Ever Happen
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says BRIGHTBURN Sequel Is Now "Unlikely" To Ever Happen
THE FIRST OMEN Spoilers: How Horror Prequel Both Sets Up And Retcons '70s Classic
Recommended For You:

THE FIRST OMEN Spoilers: How Horror Prequel Both Sets Up And Retcons '70s Classic
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/8/2024, 2:07 PM
Looks pretty decent, the first two movies were good.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/8/2024, 2:08 PM
Now this looks good.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 4/8/2024, 2:12 PM
Never having seen any of her work, I shall ask, "Why is Mia Goth?"
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/8/2024, 2:15 PM
@tylerzero - Because she is one sexy crazy bitch.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/8/2024, 2:18 PM
@marvel72 - does she really have no brows or are they dyed her skin color?
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/8/2024, 2:23 PM
@Vigor - I didn't notice, I will take a look.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/8/2024, 2:25 PM
@Vigor - It does look like they've been shaved off but who knows?
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 4/8/2024, 2:26 PM
@tylerzero - I'll do you one better: when is Mia Goth?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/8/2024, 2:17 PM
So [frick]ing in
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/8/2024, 2:19 PM
Getting third movie curse vibes from this one but if they pull it off it will be refreshing to finally get a good horror trilogy in some time.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/8/2024, 2:19 PM
Looks pretty damn good
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/8/2024, 2:38 PM
So...I'm playing 'Dark Side of the Moon' right now during the eclipse!
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 4/8/2024, 2:47 PM
@Nomis929 - the clouds are ruining the moment!!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/8/2024, 2:56 PM
@Vigor - LOL!!!

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/8/2024, 2:57 PM
@Nomis929 - Did you hear about the Earthquake in New Jersey? Seems strange to get Earthquakes there.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/8/2024, 3:06 PM
@marvel72 - Yeah, My brother and his family lives up there and i called hima after it happened. Everybody okay but he said it was really weird.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/8/2024, 3:10 PM
@Nomis929 - That's good.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/8/2024, 2:58 PM
So its pretty obvious Maxine is the actual killer because she wants to be the only starlet left, right?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/8/2024, 3:17 PM
As one cancelled person dodges jail time another one has a movie coming out.

Does this signal the end of cancel culture? Hope so. Even Will Smith's got a movie coming out.

Mind you The Flash and Quantumania did flop and so Bad Boys and Maxxxine might flop too. But that's different. That's boycotting, not cancel culture. I'm good with that.

I certainly won't be seeing this. Not because she violently abused someone on set but because I haven't seen any of the others.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/8/2024, 3:25 PM
Bobby Canavale is legit good in everything

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder