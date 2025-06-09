Mia Goth Teases Epic Scale And Heart In Guillermo del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN Adaptation

While on the red carpet for Netflix's TUDUM 2025 event, ET caught up with actress Mia Goth (A Cure For Wellness, MaXXXine) to discuss her role as Elizabeth Lavenza in Guillermo del Toro's (Pacific Rim, The Shape of Water) highly anticipated film adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus.

In the film, Goth's character, Elizabeth Lavenza, is the fiancée of Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

When asked if audiences would find del Toro's take on the timeless story surprising or familiar, Goth confidently stated, "I think both." She elaborated, "I think people are going to love how epic it is, and the scale of it, it's such a feast. But I think they will also be incredibly moved by it and maybe surprised by how much heart went into this. It's a lifelong project for Guillermo."

Goth also shared her awe-struck reaction to seeing Jacob Elordi's (Euphoria, Priscilla) portrayal of the iconic Monster in costume for the first time. "Amazed. Totally amazed and just in awe really," she admitted. "And just having this deep feeling of knowing, 'Well, this is going to work.' He's done such a beautiful job with the movie, and I think people are going to love him."

In a previous interview, del Toro revealed that he doesn't really view his adaptation as a horror film, stating, "Somebody asked me the other day, does it have really scary scenes?" he recounted. "For the first time, I considered that. It’s an emotional story for me. It’s as personal as anything. I’m asking a question about being a father, being a son… I’m not doing a horror movie — ever. I’m not trying to do that."

The highly anticipated Frankenstein boasts a compelling cast, including Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Moon Knight) as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) as Frankenstein's monster, Mia Goth ( MaXXXine, Infinity Pool) as Elizabeth Lavenza, Victor's fiancée, Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds) as Dr. Pretorious, Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher, Ahsoka) as Captain Anderson, and Ralph Ineson (The Creator, The Fantastic Four: First Steps) as Professor Kempre.

Netflix's Frankenstein is without an exact release date just yet, but is confirmed for a November 2025 release.

The film is sure to draw comparisons to another upcoming Frankenstein adaptation, written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and scheduled for release just a few months later- at the top of 2026. Gyllenhaal’s version is set in 1930s Chicago and features a star-studded cast, including Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening.

Frankenstein 2025 Synopsis: Set in Eastern Europe in the 19th Century, this is the story of Dr. Pretorious (Christoph Waltz), who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster (Jacob Elordi) -believed to have died in a fire forty years before–in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac).