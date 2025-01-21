NOSFERATU Featurette Officially Reveals Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok And He's Nightmare-Inducing - SPOILERS

Filmmaker Robert Eggers delivered a daring new take on the iconic Count Orlok in Nosferatu and, understandably, the undead vampire's appearance was kept under wraps leading up to the movie's release.

We've since seen a few blurry shots of Bill Skarsgård's grotesque blood-sucker but now have officially released footage of the Count in all his horrifying glory. That's thanks to a featurette exploring the IT and Eternals star's transformation into one of the most iconic movie monsters in history.

The mustache remains a point of contention for many horror fans, though as Eggers has pointed out in multiple interviews, it made sense to head down that route with the nightmare-inducing Transylvania nobleman. In fact, Orlok looking so real is what makes him so scary in this remake.

In the video, which shows several shots of Count Orlok both in the movie and behind the scenes, Lily-Rose Depp says Skarsgård was "the only man for the job," with Nicholas Hoult adding, "It's something that is so intimidating and fully realized and horrific that it is incredible to see but also terrifying to be around."

Skarsgård, meanwhile, points out: "I've done these sort of transformative performances before, but none quite like this. I've never been more scared in playing a character, than playing Orlok."

Unfortunately, there's no way of embedding this newly released Nosferatu featurette. You can, however, watch it by following the link in the X post below (via FearHQ.com).

'Nosferatu' exclusive clip officially digs into Bill Skarsgård's transformation into Count Orlok. 'It's incredible to see but also terrifying to be around,' costar Nicholas Hoult says. https://t.co/9B6H5c9VUB — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 21, 2025

Nosferatu is now available to buy or rent on Digital and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 18. Here's a full list of special features:

NOSFERATU Extended Cut

Extended Cut NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of Nosferatu with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.

– Explore the deepest, darkest depths of Nosferatu with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights. BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.

– Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality. BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.

– Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating. CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to Nosferatu's incredibly eerie atmosphere.

– From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to Nosferatu's incredibly eerie atmosphere. RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.

– Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world. DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story.

– Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story. THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

– Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score. DELETED SCENES

Ellen at the Window

Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor

Behold, the Third Night

Ellen at the Window Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor Behold, the Third Night FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS