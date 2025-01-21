NOSFERATU Featurette Officially Reveals Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok And He's Nightmare-Inducing - SPOILERS

NOSFERATU Featurette Officially Reveals Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok And He's Nightmare-Inducing - SPOILERS

Much has been said about Count Orlok's new look in Nosferatu and a featurette for the movie offers an up close and personal look at Bill Skarsgård's transformation into the terrifying movie monster...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 21, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: EW (via Fear HQ)

Filmmaker Robert Eggers delivered a daring new take on the iconic Count Orlok in Nosferatu and, understandably, the undead vampire's appearance was kept under wraps leading up to the movie's release. 

We've since seen a few blurry shots of Bill Skarsgård's grotesque blood-sucker but now have officially released footage of the Count in all his horrifying glory. That's thanks to a featurette exploring the IT and Eternals star's transformation into one of the most iconic movie monsters in history.

The mustache remains a point of contention for many horror fans, though as Eggers has pointed out in multiple interviews, it made sense to head down that route with the nightmare-inducing Transylvania nobleman. In fact, Orlok looking so real is what makes him so scary in this remake. 

In the video, which shows several shots of Count Orlok both in the movie and behind the scenes, Lily-Rose Depp says Skarsgård was "the only man for the job," with Nicholas Hoult adding, "It's something that is so intimidating and fully realized and horrific that it is incredible to see but also terrifying to be around."

Skarsgård, meanwhile, points out: "I've done these sort of transformative performances before, but none quite like this. I've never been more scared in playing a character, than playing Orlok."

Unfortunately, there's no way of embedding this newly released Nosferatu featurette. You can, however, watch it by following the link in the X post below (via FearHQ.com).

Nosferatu is now available to buy or rent on Digital and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 18. Here's a full list of special features:

  • NOSFERATU Extended Cut
  • NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of Nosferatu with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.
  • BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.
  • BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.
  • CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to Nosferatu's incredibly eerie atmosphere.
  • RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.
  • DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story.
  • THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.
  • DELETED SCENES
    Ellen at the Window
    Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor
    Behold, the Third Night
  • FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS

Robert Eggers’ (The Lighthouse, The Witch) Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Starring Bill Skarsgård (It franchise, Barbarian), Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol, The King), Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, The Menu), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals, Bullet Train), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine, The Crown), and Willem Dafoe (The Northman, The Lighthouse).

OPUS: Nightmarish First Trailer For A24's Horror Movie Finds Ayo Edebiri Trapped In The Cult Of Celebrity
Related:

OPUS: Nightmarish First Trailer For A24's Horror Movie Finds Ayo Edebiri Trapped In The Cult Of Celebrity
SOME OTHER WOMAN Interview: Ashley Greene Reflects On TWILIGHT's Legacy And Her ARKHAM KNIGHT Role (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

SOME OTHER WOMAN Interview: Ashley Greene Reflects On TWILIGHT's Legacy And Her ARKHAM KNIGHT Role (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/21/2025, 11:18 AM
Zangief-eratu
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/21/2025, 11:20 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/21/2025, 11:21 AM
Easily my favorite Dracula / Nosferatu movie. Bram Stokers is close. Pre ordered the steelbook already, give me that extended cut! I assume it includes more plague scenes. His voice is so creepy, the sound design in this movie is top notch. Too bad the goofs who use TV speakers or just a soundbar will never know
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/21/2025, 11:22 AM
Even though this released late into awards season, I still think it could get Oscar noms for Cinematography, Costume Design, Score, and sound design
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/21/2025, 11:31 AM
@bobevanz - A soundbar + subwoofer is a game changer.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/21/2025, 11:57 AM
@bobevanz - I'm gonna do the same and order the 4k UHD steelbook. Can't wait to get into those special features.

Also totally agree that it should garner Oscar noms. It's surpassed The Substance as my favorite movie of the year (the fact that they're both horror movies is entirely coincidental, I promise).

1. Nosferatu.
2. The Substance.
3. Challengers.
4. Blitz.
5. Dune part 2.
6. Conclave.
7. Outrun.
8. Civil War.
9. It Ends With Us.
10. Furiosa.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/21/2025, 11:21 AM
Bill Skarsgård he's so hot right now User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/21/2025, 11:44 AM
@DREAMER - honestly. If he wants to do Joker in 10 years I wish it’d be for pattinsons batman.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 1/21/2025, 11:54 AM
@Matchesz - definitely should be our next Clown Prince of Crime
Franshu
Franshu - 1/21/2025, 11:51 AM
THE BATMAN's Chief Bock is that you?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/21/2025, 11:57 AM
You must BOUUUUNNNNNCE ON IIIIIIT
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/21/2025, 11:59 AM
Is this not as good as the cast and crew hoped it would be and or think it is?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder