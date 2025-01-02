NOSFERATU Leaked Images Give Us A Terrifying New Look At Bill Skarsgård As Count Orlok - SPOILERS

Some leaked images from Robert Eggers' Nosferatu have found their way online, and they feature some pretty terrifying shots of Bill Skarsgård as the titular vampire, Count Orlok...

Jan 02, 2025
Nosferatu has been playing in US theaters since Christmas Day, but Robert Eggers' remake of the classic horror tale only opened in other major markets on January 1. As a result, we're now beginning to see more leaked screenshots find their way online.

Thanks to several social media posts, we have our best look yet at Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, and the IT star really is unrecognizable as the ancient vampire.

This new take on the character has proven to be divisive, but Eggers has previously explained that he wanted to change up the classic creature design for something that more closely resembled an "undead nobleman."

The filmmaker revealed his thought process behind the vampire's look during a recent interview with Deadline.

“What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like? That was basically where I started from, and I wanted to still acknowledge Max Schreck’s makeup design.”

Makeup designer David White elaborated while speaking to Variety.

"It was always going to be new and fresh because we had Bill Skarsgård to work with. Bill has a great bone structure and wonderful expressive eyes, and is such a great actor. There are echoes of the original Max Schreck version in the look, but only fleeting echoes. I feel our Orlok gives a much deeper, more visual interpretation, and is definitely standalone."

As for Skarsgård, while he would ultimately get used to the design, he was far from convinced upon first seeing the prosthetics he'd be required to wear.

“Bill sees the sculpt of the bust and he freaks out, and he’s like, ‘That doesn’t look anything like me, this guy didn’t look like me when he was even alive,'" recalls Eggers. "'What the f*ck?’ He wasn’t mean, but he was alarmed. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s the point, that you’re totally transforming into somebody else.’ And then, he’s putting the makeup on and he’s like, ‘Ugh, I look like a goblin. This is terrible.’ And then, once they put the hair on, even though the makeup wasn’t totally finished, I saw the first moment when he was like, ‘OK, this is cool. This is a person.’ I started to see him in the mirror, playing around, trying to do something."

Check out the images at the links below.

3 shots of the same moment from 1922, 1979, 2024
byu/Lonehawaiianwolf inNosferatuMovie

A new take on F. W. Murnau's 1922 version and Werner Herzog's take in 1979, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/2/2025, 1:52 PM
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 2:05 PM
@harryba11zack - you are missing the point...i mean..Ok..why is the vampire white?...i though this was set in the Jim Crow era :/
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/2/2025, 2:58 PM
@Malatrova15 - crickets...try harder
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/2/2025, 1:53 PM
Noww are we neighborrrrrrsss
TheDpool
TheDpool - 1/2/2025, 1:55 PM
I think it looks great, it's scary, can't see Skarsgard in there at all.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/2/2025, 2:36 PM
@TheDpool - Like Colin Farrell as The Penguin.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/2/2025, 1:56 PM
I don't know. I didn't dislike the look or performance but I was a bit underwhelmed considering they went so far to keep it secret until you actually saw the movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/2/2025, 1:57 PM
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 1/2/2025, 2:43 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

It never ceases to amaze me how obnoxious some people are comfortable being in a theater.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/2/2025, 1:59 PM
The look of the vampire was a bit strange at first but that all wore off pretty quickly. I saw it last night and while I thought it was better than average, it was not as good many make it out to be. Really good performances but the story was mediocre.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/2/2025, 2:05 PM
@Forthas - Agreed. I hate to say it cos I'm a huge Eggers fan, but I found it disappointing overall.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 2:07 PM
@Forthas - better than Everywhere Everything at Once...at least...bit not as cool as Kraven
Forthas
Forthas - 1/2/2025, 2:15 PM
@MarkCassidy - I know what you mean. I have a feeling the studio wanted him to make a more traditional vampire flick since his previous films were not profitable. While his attention to period detail is second to none, this film seemed less immersive in its setting. How would you rank his films so far?
Forthas
Forthas - 1/2/2025, 2:19 PM
@Malatrova15 - Funny you mention Kraven. I also saw that last night and while the film was garbage. It was not the worst film of the year as people made it out to be. I thought Madame Web was worse but ev n worse than both those was the Frank Grillo film Werewolves. That film redefined the word garbage!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 2:21 PM
@Forthas - Kraven was cool but the weird noises Alessandro Nivola make and his high school bckpack...really took me out.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/2/2025, 2:10 PM
Don't like the pornstache but Orlok is a sexual deviant so I guess it makes sense.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/2/2025, 2:11 PM
The mustache of a very horny porn director, so it tracks
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 1/2/2025, 2:29 PM
Magnum pi I guess?
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/2/2025, 2:34 PM
User Comment Image

Am I the only one who thought he looked like the guy from The Batman?
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 1/2/2025, 2:39 PM
Wait, all this talk about controversial changes and a bold new look, and they just gave him a mustache?
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/2/2025, 2:55 PM
Hottest actor in the Film Insutry rn! I can't wait for his next movie after Nosferatu
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/2/2025, 2:57 PM
pretty much what I imagine most of the users here look like when they rail against "woke" and Brie Larson.

