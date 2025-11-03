Ouch: Halloween Becomes Worst Box Office Weekend In Over 30 Years And Worst Weekend In All Of 2025

The box office has received a bad blow, as this Halloween weekend has become one of the worst ones in the history of the entertainment industry.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 03, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

The COVID-19 pandemic delivered a blow to the entertainment industry that it's never been able to fully recover from. As studios reduced theatrical windows and turned significant portions of their slate into straight-to-streaming releases, audiences became used to staying home for movies they rightly assumed would be in their screens in no time. This resulted in a significant hit to the box office, which led to today, where, aside from a few exceptions, movies outside of the blockbuster bubble (and, often, even those inside it) struggle greatly to find an audience. 

Now, it seems the industry has received what appears to be another sign of the changing times. Though a slower box office is expected during Halloween, this past one showed a major financial speed bump. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sales for the whole weekend are estimated to have come in at $49.8 million, making 2025's Halloween weekend the worst one in 2025. Per estimates from Variety, the weekend's top earners were the Colleen Hoover adaptation Regretting You ($8.1 million) and Black Phone 2 ($8 million). 

Yet, an even more worrying record has been broken. Comscore reports (via THR) that, without counting the pandemic, this also marks the worst box office weekend in 31 years. The previous record holder was 1993, which brought in an unadjusted-for-inflation $49.2 million. But the bad news don't stop there, because according to Variety, this weekend closed what marks the worst October in box office history, having brought in what Variety describes as "an abysmal" $425 million. 

The previous worst October was 1997's, with a cume of $385 million (unadjusted for inflation). That's particularly worrying, given the multiple would-be blockbusters released this month, including Tron: Ares, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and The Smashing Machine. All of the projects failed to meet expectations, and in the case of Tron, became major financial flops.  

Per Variety, three major factors contributed to this disastrous result. First, the fact that there were no new releases; second, that Halloween was on a Friday, which meant families went trick-or-treating rather than go watch a movie; third, that the Major League Baseball championship became the primary source of entertainment for people over the weekend. 

Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trend at Comscore, stated (via Variety) the box office needed strong projects to spark it back to life: "The cavalry cannot get here soon enough. The industry is in dire need of a boost [after] this scary-slow World Series-impacted, Halloween-festivity-laden weekend. It's emblematic of what has been a quiet post-summer moviegoing corridor."

Luckily, there are still a number of major releases slated to hit theaters this year. Those include Predator: Badlands (November 7), The Running Man (November 14), Wicked: For Good (November 21), Zootopia 2 (November 26) and Avatar: Fire and Ash (December 19). Many of them are expected to be major players at the box office, particularly the Wicked sequel, Zootopia 2 and Fire and Ash. Hopefully they will be able to reignite the box office. 

Specialkail1
Specialkail1 - 11/3/2025, 1:04 PM
Worst weekend in 2025... So far!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/3/2025, 1:05 PM
Conjuring 4 has done $486MM global box office, despite a September 5th release date. The movie could have done even bigger numbers with a summer release or a Halloween or holiday release. Huge audience appetite for good horror films. Overall audience demand is there, but the movies have to be good.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/3/2025, 1:11 PM
@GeneralZod - that's the whole deal.

Make good movies that have something honest, inspiring or astonishing to say or portray and people will keep coming.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/3/2025, 1:33 PM
@Lucasberg - This. Summer of 1982 releases had those ingredients:

Blade Runner
Star Trek II Wrath of Khan
E.T.
Poltergeist
Rocky III
Tron
Conan the Barbarian
Fast Time at Ridgemont High
The Thing
Road Warrior
Firefox
The Beastmaster

FF to 2025, and Hollywood has dug their own grave, but they can still climb out IF they get back to basics of great filmmaking.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/3/2025, 1:40 PM
@GeneralZod - dang man look at that list.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/3/2025, 1:11 PM
Usually a lot ore films coming out in October to capitalize on the fall vibe and holiday...Black Phone was basically it besides Tron: Flop.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 11/3/2025, 1:14 PM
Love this comicbook news!

LOVE IT!
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/3/2025, 1:36 PM
@MonkeyBot - That joke never gets old.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 1:16 PM
Damn , that’s wild…

It is crazy that there was no new big horror movie released this weekend but I guess with the World Series and Halloween being on a Friday , it maybe would have been impacted too greatly.

Anyway congrats to Mason Thames , he has the no 1 & 2 movie at the box office this weekend and with HTTYD aswell that makes it a great year for him!!.

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/3/2025, 1:18 PM
Man, Black Phone 2 was a mess. Even our 13 year old thought it was boring.

Too little, too late on Nerfing “A Nightmare on Elm Street”.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 1:51 PM
@FrankenDad - I found the first one boring. Never got why it's considered good by many.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/3/2025, 2:01 PM
@lazlodaytona - I don’t disagree with that, either. I fall asleep during part 1 every time I watch. My wife likes part 1 and made the kids watch it for a weird level of “stranger danger” 😂, so we figured taking them to part 2 was easy enough when we had some plans fall apart. You definitely won’t like part 2 if let 1 bores you.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 1:24 PM
Honestly not too surprised that Smashing Machine or even the Springsteen biopic underperformed given both seemed like niche films that would an audience in their target demographics but were always gonna be more streaming watches then anything else.

Also in regards to Tron , that franchise has a more cult fan base then mainstream so it also doen’t have mass appeal hence the people who wanted to see it saw it but others weren’t interested or could wait to watch it at home.

Honestly , most people I feel would rather watch things at home now then in theaters since it’s to not much or any real additional cost and that won’t change until studios push back streaming release dates.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/3/2025, 1:26 PM
Hollywood seems to believe they're the only game in town for people to entertain themselves, resulting in them putting out far more mediocre and bad products than good ones. There's also the fact that people simply don't have enough time and money to spend on movies, which has led many to be very selective with what they go out to see. Fact of the matter is, the vast majority of Hollywood movies are not worth more than streaming at home whenever they drop. Unless Hollywood starts respecting people's time and finances, this is just going to get worse as time goes on.
Kadara
Kadara - 11/3/2025, 1:27 PM
They keep increasing their prices that it has become a luxury. Also there's out there now to pull the masses. I'm sure Wicked will change this tho.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/3/2025, 1:35 PM
I've got my tickets to 'THE RUNNING MAN' already. I haven't looked forward to a movie more all year.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 1:36 PM
@JackDeth -

Looking forward to hopefully checking that , Predator :Badlands and maybe Wake Up Dead Man in theaters.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/3/2025, 1:49 PM
@JackDeth - Same here. Looks like a faithful adaptation. Hope Wright delivers!
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 11/3/2025, 1:40 PM
Not surprising with how expensive it's getting. My local cinema for 1 ticket, a popcorn and a drink is 25 euro
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/3/2025, 1:56 PM
@BigPhilbowski - That's 100 Euro for a family of 4. That's asking a lot for event films, much less your averages ones.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/3/2025, 1:42 PM
The economy is not doing well, workers are being replaced with ai and movie theaters are still not giving much incentive to watch a new movie at the theater other than $30-$40 popcorn buckets. Someone told me the Galactus bucket was $80.

Maybe when the government decides to stop giving tax breaks to millionaires and billionaires while crapping on people making below $75k (this is obviously an over simplification) then just maybe people will start going to movie theaters again.

Rant over and out
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/3/2025, 1:55 PM
@slickrickdesigns - It would help if these people would stop voting against their own interests.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/3/2025, 1:54 PM
A lot of people don't have money to spend on a weekend to the movies at the moment.

