Werwulf CinemaCon Trailer Description Promises Robert Eggers' "Most Terrifying Picture Yet"

The first teaser trailer for Robert Eggers' (Nosferatu, The Witch, The Northman) next movie, Werwulf, debuted during Universal's CinemaCon presentation this week, and those who reported on the footage seemed to be very impressed with what they saw.

Focus Features touted Werwulf as Eggers' "most terrifying picture yet."

The teaser has not been released online (though there's speculation that it might debut in theaters ahead of Curry Barker's Obsession this weekend), but you can check out a description below (via THR).

"The film is largely black and white, with hints of color; the clips showed Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily Rose Depp as a villager couple, trudging along in dirty clothes and dragging a few kids behind. 'Do not dread the darkness,' says a husky voiceover, with a supercut of violent images and horses running the forest. The footage ended on a close-up of Taylor-Johnson’s face screaming in horror — and no reveal of the titular monster, much like how Nosferatu‘s monster was hidden in promotional materials."

The Kraven the Hunter star is believed to be playing the werewolf of the title, and while he did look pretty feral in some set photos that did the rounds last year, he didn't seem to be transformed (at least, not fully). Other photos have shown the actor roaming around a hillside with blood covering his face and chest, so there's a chance he may not actually turn into a traditional "wolf man" at all.

The photos (see below) also featured co-stars Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and an almost unrecognisable Lily-Rose Depp, whose character appears to have a cleft lip.

Eggers also co-wrote the film with fellow The Northman scribe, Sjón. Plot details are few and far between, but we know that the story will be set in 13th century England. The script is also said to "feature dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

New images of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Ineson on the set of Robert Eggers' WERWULF. This film is going to ROCK. pic.twitter.com/0i5Sy5FNzT — Art Hits Hard (@nightwriter22) November 23, 2025

First look at Lily-Rose on the set of Robert Eggers’ upcoming movie ‘Werwulf’, located in Bourne wood near Farnham, England 📽️ pic.twitter.com/bQspAnxIXt — Lily-Rose Depp Updates (@UpdatesLilyRose) November 23, 2025

Depp played the object of the vampire's obsession in Nosferatu, Ellen Hutter, while Johnson played the tormented Friedrich Harding. The teaser confirmed that they will play husband and wife in Werwulf.

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.