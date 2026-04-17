Werwulf CinemaCon Trailer Description Promises Robert Eggers' "Most Terrifying Picture Yet"

Werwulf CinemaCon Trailer Description Promises Robert Eggers' &quot;Most Terrifying Picture Yet&quot;

We're still waiting for a trailer for Robert Eggers' Werwulf, but some footage did screen during CinemaCon this week, and we have a breakdown of what was shown...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror

The first teaser trailer for Robert Eggers' (Nosferatu, The Witch, The Northman) next movie, Werwulf, debuted during Universal's CinemaCon presentation this week, and those who reported on the footage seemed to be very impressed with what they saw.

Focus Features touted Werwulf as Eggers' "most terrifying picture yet."

The teaser has not been released online (though there's speculation that it might debut in theaters ahead of Curry Barker's Obsession this weekend), but you can check out a description below (via THR).

"The film is largely black and white, with hints of color; the clips showed Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily Rose Depp as a villager couple, trudging along in dirty clothes and dragging a few kids behind. 'Do not dread the darkness,' says a husky voiceover, with a supercut of violent images and horses running the forest. The footage ended on a close-up of Taylor-Johnson’s face screaming in horror — and no reveal of the titular monster, much like how Nosferatu‘s monster was hidden in promotional materials."

The Kraven the Hunter star is believed to be playing the werewolf of the title, and while he did look pretty feral in some set photos that did the rounds last year, he didn't seem to be transformed (at least, not fully). Other photos have shown the actor roaming around a hillside with blood covering his face and chest, so there's a chance he may not actually turn into a traditional "wolf man" at all.

The photos (see below) also featured co-stars Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and an almost unrecognisable Lily-Rose Depp, whose character appears to have a cleft lip.

Eggers also co-wrote the film with fellow The Northman scribe, Sjón. Plot details are few and far between, but we know that the story will be set in 13th century England. The script is also said to "feature dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

Depp played the object of the vampire's obsession in Nosferatu, Ellen Hutter, while Johnson played the tormented Friedrich Harding. The teaser confirmed that they will play husband and wife in Werwulf. 

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2026, 12:23 PM
this article is false advertising!!!!

eye clicked this thinking that we were getting a Kraven part 2
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Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 4/17/2026, 12:24 PM
I thought that was claimed by Morbius.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/17/2026, 12:35 PM
Aaron Taylor's Johnson should make an appearance for sure.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2026, 12:35 PM
Cool!!.

Eggers is so much about atmospheric storytelling that I feel it needs to be experienced moreso then read to get a better idea..

I do think it being in mostly black & white is good and will lend itself well to the film’s gothic or dark nature but we’ll see.

Anyway , looking forward to it!!.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/17/2026, 12:44 PM
While I find Robert Eggers films entertaining, I feel like he is a tad bit overrated. Will definitely check out this film but none of the films he has ever made has had that "need to rewatch" factor to it. He is a great visual director and I think his devotion to period accurate films is to be commended. But he does not bring anything interesting to his characters and his stories are a bit shallow and drowned out by the set pieces.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 4/17/2026, 12:46 PM
@Forthas - Nosferatu was such a letdown. Im with ya. Very talented director no doubt but a bit overrated.
Sc00tersays
Sc00tersays - 4/17/2026, 1:28 PM
@Forthas - concur.

I get super excited about his films from the trailer and come away feeling like it’s all style and no substance
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/17/2026, 1:29 PM
@Forthas - I watch The Witch yearly, I'll do the same for Nosferatu. And if he's overrated according to you, it's better than being forgettable.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/17/2026, 1:02 PM
After how good The Northman was, I'm hyped for it.
Sc00tersays
Sc00tersays - 4/17/2026, 1:26 PM
Eggers is overrated and so are his films.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/17/2026, 1:35 PM
Eggers is not overrated and I commend him for making fantastic movies. I don't hate any of them whatsoever. The Witch is one of the best horror movies of the past decade by far, The Lighthouse is good for what it is. Nosferatu is really good but it's a tale as old as time. I really liked The Northman, thought it was a better Conan. I'm sure I'll like Werewulf as well.

EvErYoNe iS OvErRaTeD

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