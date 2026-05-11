X-Men Writer Says MCU Reboot Will Prioritize "Character-First Storytelling" And Teases Comic Inspiration

X-Men Writer Says MCU Reboot Will Prioritize &quot;Character-First Storytelling&quot; And Teases Comic Inspiration

X-Men writer Lee Sung Jin has revealed new insights into Marvel Studios' approach to the upcoming reboot, including how hands-on Kevin Feige is with the "character-first storytelling."

News
By JoshWilding - May 11, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men
Source: Men's Health

Last month, the news broke that X-Men director Jake Schreier has enlisted his Thunderbolts* collaborators, Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo, to write the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot.

"*The New Avengers" may not have broken box office records. However, it was a critical success and is considered one of the MCU's best movies, thanks to its impactful exploration of mental health and loneliness. X-Men is pretty much guaranteed to be a hit given how familiar audiences are with the property, so this creative team tackling mutants bodes well as a starting point for the Mutant Saga.

During a recent interview with Men's Health, Jin explained his personal connection to the X-Men and once again singled out Chris Claremont's work as a key source of inspiration. 

"I wasn't planning on doing another Marvel thing because I do have a lot I want to explore in my personal projects. But Jake is one of my best friends, and when he comes calling with X-Men...come on, you drop everything for that," he shared. "I grew up waking up every Saturday morning and turning on the cartoon. I watched every single episode."

"When they came back with X-Men 97, I devoured that. The original Claremont run of the comics is near and dear to my heart."

"What I'm excited about with Jake's vision for the X-Men—and [Marvel president Kevin Feige and co-president Lou D’Esposito] are fully aligned with his vision—is that he wants to get back to focusing on the characters first," Jin continued, dropping some big hints about how Marvel Studios is approaching this new take on the heroes. 

"These are amazing characters with very rich backstories full of so much emotion. There are so many intra-team dynamics and relationships. There's soapy stuff. And sure, there are political themes baked into the DNA of X-Men too, and those are evergreen, but we want to get back to character-first storytelling. We've been in the lab every day. I've been going into Marvel every day."

"We're doing long writing sessions. Kevin and Lou are in there with us. It's me, [co-writer Joanna Calo, who is the showrunner of The Bear], Jake, Kevin, and Lou. We're in the trenches together and it's invigorating," Jin shared. "We all love these characters. I'm excited, and I think true fans will be excited too. I don't take it for granted. This is the privilege of a lifetime. It's the coolest IP out there, in my opinion."

It's not hugely surprising to learn that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is getting hands-on with the X-Men reboot. He started his career as an associate producer on the 2000 movie, fighting for comic book accuracy against a filmmaker who wasn't interested in it.

Schreier has also pointed to Claremont being a key source of inspiration, and we can likely expect a similar vibe to his Uncanny X-Men relaunch. In 1975, that put characters like Colossus, Storm, and Nightcrawler front and centre alongside familiar faces, such as Cyclops and Wolverine. 

It's previously been reported that the movie will feature a lineup similar to X-Men '97, though there's also chatter about us getting the original five "First Class" of mutants. That may ultimately may hinge on whether we're getting a teenage team or a pre-established group of heroes.

X-Men doesn't have a release date, but is rumoured to begin shooting this year for a 2028 debut.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 5/11/2026, 6:44 AM
Ready for all the plantain brains on this site to call the movie 'woke' in a derogatory way when it eventually releases.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/11/2026, 6:53 AM
@CyberNigerian -

And everyone is ready for you to name call, attempt to cleverly shame, and thoroughly insult anyone who doesn't agree with every aspect of what you want, believe, and think should be forced on everyone until they agree with every thought and word you espouse.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/11/2026, 7:15 AM
@CyberNigerian - Why's it usually the folks bracing for cries of "woke" to be the first ones crying about "woke"?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 5/11/2026, 7:22 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Never mind me just picking my side in this silly culture war.

That being said, it would be ironic to describe an X-Men movie as 'woke' when the stories have had political commentary embedded in its DNA since its inception.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/11/2026, 7:29 AM
@CyberNigerian - I have never heard or seen an adequate definition of 'woke'. If someone uses the term unironically i just assume theyre brain dead
gambgel
gambgel - 5/11/2026, 6:54 AM
Fox directors didnt care about most x-men members, so....... this is a very pleasant change.
Repian
Repian - 5/11/2026, 7:04 AM
I hope the movie opens with a scene similar to the one in Night of the Sentinels. Maybe Jean Grey trying to escape the Department of Damage Control's ultimate weapon: a Sentinel.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/11/2026, 7:10 AM


This is very important regarding the future of the MCU.

They should include the sort of social issues that the X-Men in the comics faced over the decades. But they can't make that the whole story and ignore everything else.

Case in point. Moonknight. Great character. All the a$$hats that wrote, directed, and produced the show saw was MPD and MENTAL ILLNESS!! They left out most other important aspects of the characters. It resulted in a lousy show, that other than seen by a FEW very vocal lovers of it, was clearly a failure. We likely won't see MK again.

If they blow all their thoughts and energy on today's raging social issues like gay, trans, make the government like Nazis, etc., and leave out all the tons of great stuff, characters, and villains that have made the X-Men so popular over some 65 years, they will ruin it and wonder what went wrong.

Most people want to see entertaining movies, not get a punch in the face social engineering lesson.

Make the X-Men great again.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 5/11/2026, 7:21 AM
IDGAF who the team is, to be honest. If they capture the feeling of Claremont's run, especially the 80s stuff, we're in for a treat.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/11/2026, 7:30 AM
Uninspiring choice of director and writers. Par for the course with marvel

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