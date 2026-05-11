The Punisher: One Last Kill First Reactions Tease "Visceral, Blood-Soaked Mayhem"

Marvel Television's latest Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill, arrives on Disney+ tomorrow, and the social media embargo has now lifted.

The reactions have been mostly positive so far, and it sounds like One Last Kill does not hold back on the brutality fans have come to expect from Jon Bernthal's unhinged vigilante.

Several posts mention the Special's extreme violence, and Frank Castle is said to be at his lowest point here (which is saying something when you consider everything this guy has been through).

Some have noted that One Last Kill would have benefitted from a more substantial run-time (49 minutes with credits), and that it does tread over a lot of familiar ground for anyone who has seen the Netflix shows, but it definitely seems like Marvel has managed to tap into what fans love most about the character.

Have a read through the reactions below, and we'll update as more come in.

Slightly disappointed by #ThePunisherOneLastKill, as a huge fan of this iteration of the character, there was nothing new that we learned about Frank Castle, it felt like a recap of everything we've seen before. The action was fantastic, but I was left expecting more. pic.twitter.com/zWQ5YJLsBk — Film Poser™️ Gabriela🍉 (@gaby_burgos27) May 12, 2026

The Punisher: One Last Kill is endless, high-octane action. Brutally metal.



Jon Bernthal drops his best Frank Castle performance.



It would’ve been better at feature-length, as it zips through great mental health themes, a new villain, and an unclear time in MCU/Punisher’s life. pic.twitter.com/kakQwvC6u3 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) May 12, 2026

#ThePunisherOneLastKill is an emotional ticking time bomb that slowly builds before erupting into a Raw, Brutal, Explosive finale



If you love Bernthal’s Punisher, you’re going to LOVE this. The action is raw, vicious & gives the feeling of watching a

Punisher comic come to life pic.twitter.com/BgdPIY82FG — Zach Pope (@popetheking) May 12, 2026

I watched Punisher: One Last Kill and it's the most adult thing yet from Marvel Studios. It's Frank at his lowest, Jon Bernthal giving it his all, with some haunting sequences. By the end, The Punisher is ready for a new era.



My exclusive cover story on @screenrant coming soon. pic.twitter.com/fh9gV4xVau — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) May 12, 2026

#ThePunisherOneLastKill is way too familiar with its subject matter, but makes up for it with solid action and cool cinematography.



It fails to leave a mark, but it is enjoyable enough, especially seeing Jon Bernthal as Punisher again.



Full review coming to @Feature_First pic.twitter.com/DX1IvRUe7x — zgub (@zgub6) May 12, 2026

THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL is ferociously entertaining. Not only does this special presentation deliver some of the most visceral and blood-soaked mayhem Marvel has produced to date, but it also explores the fractured psyche and tormented soul of Frank more than ever as he… pic.twitter.com/4FUNVmPPUH — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) May 12, 2026

#ThePunisherOneLastKill builds to a satisfyingly brutal and bloody finish, with what is Jon Bernthal's best turn yet as a tormented, PTSD ridden Frank Castle. Really dug this one! pic.twitter.com/Yy4wEcDnfQ — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) May 12, 2026

As a Day 1 fan of @jonnybernthal's portrayal of #ThePunisher, I've been anxiously awaiting his "true" return to the character, beyond his brief stint in 'Born Again,' and #OneLastKill didn't disappoint. The special is a heavy, introspective look at where Frank's head is as of… pic.twitter.com/9tDOWFIh7O — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) May 12, 2026

THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL is the deepest, darkest dive into the tormented psyche of Frank Castle ever put to screen. Jon Bernthal delivers a masterclass performance and is doing his best ever work as the character. As thoughtful and intimate of a character study as the MCU has… pic.twitter.com/t3FsFgVN2u — Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) May 12, 2026

Wanting more. That's what I felt watching The Punisher: One Last Kill. With some majorly stylized action, hard-hitting fights, and a story that gives us some insight into Frank Castle's head, I want more from this character in this style. A small, but satisfying taste. pic.twitter.com/pdSDu0Ra5k — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) May 12, 2026

THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL is gory and a fascinating character study of Frank Castle's continued grief. It's violent as all hell but a pretty cool set up for where Frank is heading pic.twitter.com/C5mmiPgaer — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 12, 2026

The Punisher: One Last Kill isn't what I expected it to be, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. I sobbed more than once, but there are some great action scenes & kills, too. As well as surprises. A great bridge that hopefully leads to more Frank Castle in the MCU. #Punisher pic.twitter.com/By5FN86ie9 — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 12, 2026

PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL is an excessively violent reintroduction of Frank Castle into the #MCU.



Not much new for comic & Netflix fans, but for new audiences it sets the stage for Castle’s #Marvel future.



Blood, guts, trauma - Frank is NOT ok. pic.twitter.com/Vt88lokcmf — POC Culture (@POCculture) May 12, 2026

If you’re a fan of gratuitous violence, you’ll love Marvel’s #ThePunisher: One Last Kill.



It’s certainly tough to watch at times thanks to some disturbing visuals, but overall it has all heart and passion of a great Punisher story.



Jon Bernthal delivers another unforgettable… pic.twitter.com/vxWNw7vKYn — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) May 12, 2026

The special presentation of THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL felt more like an introduction to Frank Castle than a further exploration to expand on his recent lore. However! It undoubtedly builds up excitement for what is to come next with gnarly fight scenes & exciting realizations. pic.twitter.com/AJtpTefQx3 — film posers™️ Josie Marie 🇵🇷🇵🇸 (@TheJosieMarie) May 12, 2026

THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL has the graphic, no holds barred action and violence fans want from this. As a bridge between BORN AGAIN Season 1 and SM4, I found it lacking. The city block of NYC that this takes place is hilariously crime ridden BEAU IS AFRAID style. #ThePunisher pic.twitter.com/iJtPYTIsea — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) May 12, 2026

THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL is an ultra-violent showcase for star/co-writer Jon Bernthal that serves as an epilogue to the chapter of Frank Castle's story that began in 2017. The last twenty minutes are the highlight with action scenes that are intense and relentless. #Punisher — WatercoolerFFW (@WatercoolerFFW) May 12, 2026

The Punisher: One Last Kill is basically 20 mins of Frank continuing to mope about his family, and 20 mins of him brutally murdering people. I guess that IS what a lot of fans of the character want to see, but I was hoping for a little more meat on the bone. Bernthal is as great… pic.twitter.com/fcgHEIhk26 — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) May 12, 2026

Bernthal also co-wrote the script with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also helmed the Special.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Marvel TV's Brad Winderbaum said in a recent interview. "It's so exciting."

Winderbaum also revealed that the idea for a Punisher standalone story manifested during production on Born Again.

"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum added. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."