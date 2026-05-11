The Punisher: One Last Kill First Reactions Tease "Visceral, Blood-Soaked Mayhem"

Marvel Television's latest Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill, arrives on Disney+ tomorrow, and the social media embargo has now lifted.
The reactions have been mostly positive so far, and it sounds like One Last Kill does not hold back on the brutality fans have come to expect from Jon Bernthal's unhinged vigilante.
Several posts mention the Special's extreme violence, and Frank Castle is said to be at his lowest point here (which is saying something when you consider everything this guy has been through).
Some have noted that One Last Kill would have benefitted from a more substantial run-time (49 minutes with credits), and that it does tread over a lot of familiar ground for anyone who has seen the Netflix shows, but it definitely seems like Marvel has managed to tap into what fans love most about the character.
Have a read through the reactions below, and we'll update as more come in.
Bernthal also co-wrote the script with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also helmed the Special.
"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Marvel TV's Brad Winderbaum said in a recent interview. "It's so exciting."
Winderbaum also revealed that the idea for a Punisher standalone story manifested during production on Born Again.
"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum added. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."