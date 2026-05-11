The Punisher: One Last Kill First Reactions Tease "Visceral, Blood-Soaked Mayhem"

The Punisher: One Last Kill First Reactions Tease &quot;Visceral, Blood-Soaked Mayhem&quot;

The social media embargo for Marvel Television's The Punisher: One Last Kill has lifted, and those who caught an early look at the next Special Presentation have been sharing their reactions...

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By MarkCassidy - May 11, 2026 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

Marvel Television's latest Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill, arrives on Disney+ tomorrow, and the social media embargo has now lifted.

The reactions have been mostly positive so far, and it sounds like One Last Kill does not hold back on the brutality fans have come to expect from Jon Bernthal's unhinged vigilante.

Several posts mention the Special's extreme violence, and Frank Castle is said to be at his lowest point here (which is saying something when you consider everything this guy has been through).

Some have noted that One Last Kill would have benefitted from a more substantial run-time (49 minutes with credits), and that it does tread over a lot of familiar ground for anyone who has seen the Netflix shows, but it definitely seems like Marvel has managed to tap into what fans love most about the character.

Have a read through the reactions below, and we'll update as more come in.

Bernthal also co-wrote the script with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also helmed the Special.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Marvel TV's Brad Winderbaum said in a recent interview. "It's so exciting."

Winderbaum also revealed that the idea for a Punisher standalone story manifested during production on Born Again.

"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum added. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/11/2026, 8:35 PM
I can't frickin wait!
sully
sully - 5/11/2026, 8:40 PM
Honestly there's no reason they couldn't have kept this low budget, made it two hours and released it in theaters. They filmed this in what, 16ish days? They could have made a decent Punisher film in under a month of filming. 49 minutes isn't nearly enough and this was a big missed opportunity in my opinion.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 5/11/2026, 9:17 PM
@sully -

movie or not, they actually should run this for a week in theaters leading up to BND. i think that would be cool.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 5/11/2026, 8:41 PM
Thomas Jane will always be the Punisher for me. I know Jon Bernthal has done a bang up job in his time in the role, but I will always be a Thomas Jane fan. It's too bad he didn't get to do a sequel, it would have been great.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/11/2026, 9:23 PM
@PapaBear562 - I liked Thomas Jane, thought he was a good Punisher in a not so great movie. The short, "Dirty Laundry" was better. But I think Bernthal has been phenomenal as the Punisher. I hope they don't water him down in Spider-Man.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/11/2026, 8:53 PM
I’m sure it’s going to be Frank Castle:One Last Kill for the first 35 mins and then we’ll finally get Punisher: One Last Kill for the final 14 mins
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/11/2026, 8:53 PM
The Punisher: One Last Kill Setting Up For...................

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Makes History as First Movie Trailer to Cross 1 Billion Views.

Within 24 hours of release, the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” trailer raked in 718.6 million views, making it the biggest trailer launch ever — for any movie or video game. After just eight hours, it had 373 million views worldwide, which was already enough to make movie history.

The previous record holder, “Deadpool and Wolverine,” had 365 million views in 24 hours after launching at the 2024 Super Bowl.

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RolandD
RolandD - 5/11/2026, 9:20 PM
I am a little disappointed with what I’m reading, but maybe I’m not getting the full story. I was hoping that this was some kind of growth or maybe rebirth for Frank and maybe it is because he certainly didn’t seem himself in Born Again Season one, although I thought that was very intentional not like they didn’t understand the character. Since I am not big into ultraviolence and gore, I may have to have a couple of stiff bourbons before I watch this
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 5/11/2026, 9:26 PM
@RolandD

The runtime is what’s most disappointing for me. Wish it was feature length.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2026, 9:26 PM
@RolandD - seems like it may be a rebirth of Frank in some way though or perhaps a reaffirmation to his mission since I always felt that he’s a character that doesn’t really grow much if at all

He might think about perhaps moving on but ultimately he’ll always commit himself to “the mission” again like he did in Punisher S1 and S2 in varying ways. But my read of the character could be wrong (maybe MCU Frank could change since he is more emotional and can be more introspective then comic Punisher).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2026, 9:27 PM
@RolandD - seems like it may be a rebirth of Frank in some way though or perhaps a reaffirmation to his mission since I always felt that he’s a character that doesn’t really grow much if at all

He might think about perhaps moving on but ultimately he’ll always commit himself to “the mission” again like he did in Punisher S1 and S2 in varying ways but my read of the character could be wrong , maybe MCU Frank could change since he is more emotional and can be more introspective then comic Punisher.

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