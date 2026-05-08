Cape Fear: Intense Full Trailer Finds Javier Bardem Terrorizing Amy Adams And Patrick Wilson

Apple TV's Cape Fear series, which stars Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as Max Cady, Amy Adams (Man of Steel) as Anna Bowden, and Patrick Wilson (Aquaman) as Tom Bowden, is set to premiere on June 5, and the streamer has now released an intense full trailer.

This latest look at the show confirms that Cady was sent down for a murder he didn't commit, as opposed to the Bowdens discarding evidence that the girl he raped was promiscuous. This could suggest that Bardem will play a slightly more sympathetic take on the character, though he seems pretty damn diabolical in this teaser.

The show is based on the John D. MacDonald novel The Executioners, which inspired both the original 1962 Universal Pictures adaptation and Scorsese's brutally violent film starring De Niro, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lang in the lead roles.

This version of the story is said to examine “America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.” The official synopsis reads: “A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance.”

This marks another departure from the original book and previous adaptations, in which only Tom was responsible for burying the evidence that may have led to Cady's acquittal. Anna isn't aware of her husband's actions initially.

The 10-episode series has Nick Antosca on board as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The project also has two filmmaking legends involved, with Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese set to executive produce.

Check out the trailer below, along with some new posters.

Out of prison, and out for revenge.#CapeFear premieres June 5 on Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/77c8PZ5X7N — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 7, 2026

The new faces of fear.#CapeFear — June 5 on Apple TV pic.twitter.com/zyYyusPfqz — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 30, 2026

Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance.

Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Malia Pyles round out the ensemble cast and the supporting cast includes CCH Pounder, Jamie Hector and Anna Baryshnikov.

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, Cape Fear is based on both the novel The Executioners, which inspired Gregory Peck’s Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese. The series is executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, who produced the 1991 film, alongside Scorsese. Creator Nick Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP, where he’s been based since 2017.