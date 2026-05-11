The Batman Part II Star Sebastian Stan Has Started Training For The Sequel And He Looks Ripped

The Batman Part II Star Sebastian Stan Has Started Training For The Sequel And He Looks Ripped

A new video confirms that Avengers: Doomsday star Sebastian Stan has started training for The Batman Part II, and Paul Dano has weighed in on possibly returning as The Riddler.

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By JoshWilding - May 11, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

Cameras will begin rolling on The Batman Part II soon, and it looks like Sebastian Stan plans on being in fighting shape for filmmaker Matt Reeves' upcoming sequel.

All signs point to the Thunderbolts* and Avengers: Doomsday star playing Harvey Dent, though suiting up as Gotham City's District Attorney likely won't require much muscle mass. However, if Stan's Two-Face is going to be a credible physical threat to the Caped Crusader, this makes sense. 

Stan is already in great shape, but the Instagram video below suggests he's getting even more ripped for his first DC role. Batman made short work of The Riddler, so Reeves could be looking to make Two-Face a villain that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight can actually fight. 

During a recent interview with Collider, Paul Dano was asked whether he'll return as The Riddler in Reeves' upcoming sequel. "I don’t know. Matt is so caring and obsessive in bringing such a point of view to that film, and I think he is going to again. I could not be more excited to see what he does, and I hope maybe I’ll get to dance again."

Pushed on whether he's seen a script, The Batman star said, "I know a very little bit about it, but what I do know, I am excited by, for sure, and I would be surprised if you wouldn’t be as well."

When MovieWeb caught up with Dano—who is doing the rounds to promote Wizard of the Kremlin—they asked for his take on The Batman franchise becoming part of DC Studios' DCU:

"I will tell you that I love what Matt Reeves did and is doing so much, and I know how much he cares and I know how hard he works and how deeply he goes. And I think what's really interesting about those films from here on out is embracing the point of view within them, rather than trying all be similar and all be the same. So I think I'm in [on] bringing the point-of-view filmmaking to Gotham. So, you know, I'm excited for all of it, but I'm excited for the next chapter of Matt."

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Charles Dance.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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tmp3
tmp3 - 5/11/2026, 7:05 AM
This dude’s a great actor, who’s been signing onto a lot of interesting projects. Excited to see him so committed to the role already
Repian
Repian - 5/11/2026, 7:12 AM
It would be interesting to see Harvey Dent/Two-Face unleashing his pent-up rage, fighting hand-to-hand. Perhaps using brass knuckles or iron pipes. Disfiguring his victims with the ferocity of a madman.
Why
Why - 5/11/2026, 7:12 AM
I don't think he's going to be Harvey Dent. I think a lot of assumptions are being made about this movie, and I look forward to finding out what's really going on when I see it. First one was great, and a lot was kept quiet during production for that too- remember Stanley Merkel!
Repian
Repian - 5/11/2026, 7:28 AM
@Why - If the plot revolves around Bruce Wayne... why not turn Sebastian Stan into Lincoln March?
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WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/11/2026, 7:36 AM
@Why - he’s never been officially cast as Dent and personally, I don’t see why people think he’s Dent. To be fair, we don’t even know if Harvey Dent is in this movie.
Like @Repian said, he makes more sense to be Lincoln March or in my opinion Tommy Elliot.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/11/2026, 7:14 AM

I think Stan will be great.

But I hope they have some big surprises coming. If it's all just about the Dent family, that will be a letdown.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/11/2026, 7:22 AM
Is that what you think "ripped" looks like, Josh?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/11/2026, 7:29 AM
You know Stan is the one in the white shirt right…?

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