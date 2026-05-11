The Batman Part II Star Sebastian Stan Has Started Training For The Sequel And He Looks Ripped

Cameras will begin rolling on The Batman Part II soon, and it looks like Sebastian Stan plans on being in fighting shape for filmmaker Matt Reeves' upcoming sequel.

All signs point to the Thunderbolts* and Avengers: Doomsday star playing Harvey Dent, though suiting up as Gotham City's District Attorney likely won't require much muscle mass. However, if Stan's Two-Face is going to be a credible physical threat to the Caped Crusader, this makes sense.

Stan is already in great shape, but the Instagram video below suggests he's getting even more ripped for his first DC role. Batman made short work of The Riddler, so Reeves could be looking to make Two-Face a villain that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight can actually fight.

During a recent interview with Collider, Paul Dano was asked whether he'll return as The Riddler in Reeves' upcoming sequel. "I don’t know. Matt is so caring and obsessive in bringing such a point of view to that film, and I think he is going to again. I could not be more excited to see what he does, and I hope maybe I’ll get to dance again."

Pushed on whether he's seen a script, The Batman star said, "I know a very little bit about it, but what I do know, I am excited by, for sure, and I would be surprised if you wouldn’t be as well."

When MovieWeb caught up with Dano—who is doing the rounds to promote Wizard of the Kremlin—they asked for his take on The Batman franchise becoming part of DC Studios' DCU:

"I will tell you that I love what Matt Reeves did and is doing so much, and I know how much he cares and I know how hard he works and how deeply he goes. And I think what's really interesting about those films from here on out is embracing the point of view within them, rather than trying all be similar and all be the same. So I think I'm in [on] bringing the point-of-view filmmaking to Gotham. So, you know, I'm excited for all of it, but I'm excited for the next chapter of Matt."

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Charles Dance.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.