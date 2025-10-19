JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Shares A New Look At Joe Manganiello As The "Perfect Deathstroke"

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Shares A New Look At Joe Manganiello As The &quot;Perfect Deathstroke&quot;

Zack Snyder has followed up his recent photo of Henry Cavill's Superman with a never-before-seen shot of Joe Manganiello, who appeared as Deathstroke in Justice League's post-credits scene...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 19, 2025 04:10 PM EST
Zack Snyder recently set the internet buzzing by sharing a never-before-seen photo of Henry Cavill's Superman, and the filmmaker has now posted a new shot of Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke.

"This I shot with my Leica monochrome and my modified 50mm dream lens by @zerooptik thank you @joemanganiello for being a perfect Deathstroke," Snyder captioned his post.

The True Blood alum only got to suit-up as Slade Wilson for a brief Justice League post-credits stinger (he also appeared in Snyder's director's cut), and while he was all set to return as the main villain of Ben Affleck's Batman movie, everything changed when the actor/director decided to part ways with the project and Matt Reeves was brought on to deliver his own take on The Dark Knight.

During a 2020 interview with Yahoo, Manganiello shared some new details on Affleck's now defunct script, drawing comparisons to David Fincher's 1997 thriller, The Game.

“It was a really dark story in which Deathstroke was like a shark or a horror movie villain that was dismantling Bruce’s life from the inside out. It was this systemic thing: He killed everyone close to Bruce and destroyed his life to try and make him suffer because he felt that Bruce was responsible for something that happened to him.”

There was some speculation that Manganiello might be set to return to the role shortly after it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran had taken over as DC Studios' co CEOs, but it really doesn't seem likely at this stage. There are plans to introduce a new take on Wilson in the DCU, however, with Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton enlisted to pen the script for a Deathstroke and Bane movie last year.

Though Snyder posting these photos has ignited speculation among the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse faithful, we doubt there's much to it beyond the filmmaker sharing his work to his new Instagram account.

Gunn and Snyder have been in contact since the news that the DCEU was being rebooted as the DCU was announced, but the chances of the latter returning to the fold seem pretty slim. Still, the fact that Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran will continue to develop Elseworlds projects means we can't completely rule anything out.

“You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in,” Snyder said when asked about the DCU relaunch last year. “Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited. I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like.”

When asked on Threads if he'd seen Snyder's comments about being "excited for the DCU," Gunn responded: “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process."

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/19/2025, 5:01 PM
Wherever the Snyde was cooking, it wasnt a Supermán or JLA story, so …wherever.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 10/19/2025, 5:02 PM
Zavk Snyder knows perfectly well what he's doing.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 10/19/2025, 5:16 PM
@DiegoMD - I miswrote Zack but ykwim
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/19/2025, 5:19 PM
@DiegoMD - Maybe Zack’s just stirring the [frick]ing pot a bit to get some attention and honestly, [frick]ing fair play. Say what you want, the man has a loyal fanbase and an eye for [frick]ing iconic visuals. If there's even a slim chance of him doing an Elseworlds project in the DCU, I think most of us would be happy to see him back. Just… maybe not clinging so hard to the past. New chapter, new slate, but who says the door has to stay closed forever?
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/19/2025, 5:10 PM
Ahhh what could have been 😮‍💨
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/19/2025, 5:14 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - Indeed. Quite [frick]ing unfortunate.
dracula
dracula - 10/19/2025, 5:16 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - and nothing of value was lost
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/19/2025, 5:11 PM
Please continue this story. Bring back Cavill
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/19/2025, 5:15 PM
@JobinJ - I honestly wouldn't mind a Crisis on Infinite Earths two-parter, where Part 1 is the old DCEU losing to the Anti-Monitor and Part 2 is the new DCU winning
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/19/2025, 5:11 PM
Zack needs to [frick]ing let go and move on. We have a new [frick]ing Superman and in time, a new [frick]ing Deathstroke.

He’s [frick]ing punishing himself and us by [frick]ing constantly reminding everyone of what could have [frick]ing been, and yes, it would have been [frick]ing Godly, mythical, dark and epic.

Yeah, it’s [frick]ing unfortunate.

Yeah, it's [frick]ing bollocks how WB handled things, especially the way they [frick]ing screwed Cavill, announcing his return in Black Adam only to drop him [frick]ing weeks later.

But this [frick]ing nostalgia parade isn’t helping anyone. Let the past [frick]ing go, let the new DCU breathe.

For [frick]s Sake
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/19/2025, 5:12 PM
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/19/2025, 5:15 PM
@harryba11zack - lololololololololololololo
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/19/2025, 5:17 PM
Snyder is smelling blood in the water because of all this talk about WB being for sale and the fact that nobody really understands if the DCU is still part of the DCEU or whatever. It´s a mess Gunn decided to create when his ego wouldn't let him start the DCU completely from scratch, without any connection to the DCEU.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/19/2025, 5:23 PM
I want an across the Superman universe and we get all or most previous versions in a movie. Similar to crisis on infinite earths but just with Superman so all the Superman fans can finally be happy lol 😂. Eh, we’d still find something to complain about but I think it would still be fun to watch 👍
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/19/2025, 5:26 PM
He’s not slick….

Let it go. You’re moving like a loser.
Biggums
Biggums - 10/19/2025, 5:27 PM
My Guy! He's for the drama!
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/19/2025, 5:29 PM
Stop teasing me with this sh*t. It’s not happening, let me move on.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/19/2025, 5:36 PM
deathstroke in the comics is a sick pedo. Can’t be the perfect deathstroke without adapting that.

