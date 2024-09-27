BANE And DEATHSTROKE Live-Action Movie In Development At DC Studios

Some big DCU news this evening, as a major trade is reporting that Batman villains Bane and Deathstroke are joining forces for a new live-action movie at DC Studios...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 27, 2024 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Some unexpected, but exciting comic book movie news to take us into the weekend here, with two of the Dark Knight's most formidable foes joining forces for a new live-action DCU movie.

THR reports that a Bane and Deathstroke project is officially in development at DC Studios. Details are sparse, but we know that Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton is working on the script. No director is attached.

Both characters have previously appeared on the big screen, with Tom Hardy playing Bane in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, and Joe Manganiello making a (very) brief appearance as ruthless mercenary Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, in the post-credits scene of Joss Whedon's theatrically-released Justice League movie.

Dave Bautista has often expressed interest in playing Bane, so it'll be interesting to see if he gets in touch with his old friend and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn now that the character is set to make his DCU debut.

Whether these villains will be teaming up to take on an even bigger threat or facing-off against each other remains to be seen, but we're sure they will clash beforehand even if they do ultimately put their differences aside.

We assume the plan is for one or both of these bad guys to come up against the DCU's new take on Batman at some point, possibly even in the planned The Brave and The Bold movie - though there's no mention of this in the trade report.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments section down below.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the Brave and the Bold movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/27/2024, 5:47 PM
Deathstroke makes sense. Not Bane.
Taonrey
Taonrey - 9/27/2024, 6:45 PM
@SonOfAGif - bane makes as much sense as a penguin tv show
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 5:50 PM
Well , that’s surprising..

I mean I think Bane & Deathstroke are both worthy enough of their own films (especially the former) but a team up film sounds random af lol unless it’s leading to something like a Secret Six perhaps?.

Anyway…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 9/27/2024, 6:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - you know how in the comics bane was behind destroying batmans life and relationship with selina? You think that team could be being assembled to do the same thing? And you have ras or someone at the helm?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/27/2024, 5:51 PM
Music to my [frick]ing ears! 🥹

Base it on Priest’s run and it’ll be an all-time great.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/27/2024, 5:51 PM
Hell yeah!

Josh Brolin would be perfect for Slade.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2024, 5:52 PM
Since he turned down Hal Jordan in Lanterns, Olyphant for Slade.
User Comment Image User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 5:54 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yes please!!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/27/2024, 5:54 PM
Oh, I read that wrong in my excitement. A Bane and Deathstroke movie?

User Comment Image

Just do Deathstroke. We don’t need a Dave Bautista vehicle. He’ll just piss his draws when he doesn’t defeat the entire Justice League anyway.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 9/27/2024, 6:33 PM
@FireandBlood - bautista is probably not doing bane as he said he doesnt want to get that big again. If anything he fits the hugo strange role now.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/27/2024, 6:35 PM
@FireandBlood - yeah same, I thought it was two seperate movies at first. Should say Deathstroke & Bane if it's a team-up imo
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/27/2024, 5:56 PM
I just hope with Bane it's after he's had his run in with Batman, I've been wanting to see Bane move beyond the "I must break you" shit for years and the audience has already seen him break batman so we don't need to see that again.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/27/2024, 6:42 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Yeah no way they’ll retread that after NOLAN has already done it.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/27/2024, 6:47 PM
@HulkisHoly - I'd like to believe so but we've seen Bruce loose his parents twice now after Nolans films.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/27/2024, 5:57 PM
This could be cool as [frick] if done right.

Hire Timo Tjahjanto who did The Night Comes For Us. His upcoming flick The Shadow Strays looks INSANE. It has night vision ninjas, that’s enough of a sell
?si=QqS4WvkkRxLipiB8
Chuck420Taylor
Chuck420Taylor - 9/27/2024, 6:12 PM
@MisterBones - thank you. Did jot know he had a movie dropping so soon. I place Night Comes For Us next to The Raid. Both are just non stop action that leave viewers winded.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/27/2024, 6:19 PM
@Chuck420Taylor - he’s also doing Nobody 2 with Bob Odenkirk. This guy is special when it comes to action.

Night Comes For Us is a classic. His new films had reactions coming out of festivals comparing it to The Raid but with more feverish style. It’s a step up for the action genre.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2024, 5:57 PM
Guess this bodes well for BNW.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 6:11 PM
@MCUKnight11 - that or he had a great pitch
Fares
Fares - 9/27/2024, 5:57 PM
I am so. [frick]ing. down.

If this is supposed to be some kind of reluctant twisted team up movie, you can have my money now.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 9/27/2024, 5:58 PM


This could be pretty cool I guess, depending on the team behind it; don't know much about the writer but didn't Gareth Edwards want to do a Deathstroke movie back in the day?

User Comment Image

Yeah get him lol.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/27/2024, 5:58 PM
If they go the cinematic route like The Penguin, or Joker… They both could easily work.
TK420
TK420 - 9/27/2024, 6:00 PM
Just stop...
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/27/2024, 6:02 PM
@TK420 - Why would they stop trying to make a Deathstroke movie? That’s one of DC’s best characters who’s carried several solo runs, one of which was the best of the Rebirth era.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/27/2024, 6:02 PM
This is the definition of random, literally. Sounds like another Authority type of project when we could be focusing on actual new take of the heroes such as Wonder Woman, Aquaman, a new Flash, Martian Manhunter or more Titans stuff. Or a bit of Golden Age stuff like the JSA.

Likewise with the Authority, this is something I got zero interest in bothering to see. They're antagonists and very good ones but their purpose is to push the good guys against the wall and eventually have cathartic defeats. Not headline as if they were protaginistic anti-heroes.

And Slade is always more collected to the Teen/Titans than Batman, being a Batman foe is just a thing of the last years.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 6:08 PM
@NinnesMBC - to be fair , you might prefer them as villains but there’s precedent for them being anti-hero protagonists
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/27/2024, 6:11 PM
@NinnesMBC - Slade moved beyond being just a foil to these heroes decades ago. He’s a character with a rich enough supporting cast and mythos that’s perfectly capable of carrying his own franchise.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/27/2024, 6:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Such as? I could only see it from Slade if you approach it from the angle that as a father he wants to make right to his sons (Jericho and Grant) and daughter (Rose) and that's about it. Already happend in a way with Manu Benett's in Arrow and Esai Morales' from Titans wasn't that inaccurate either in the dysfunctional and complex dynamic he had with them which match the source material that ends with them becoming Titans.

With Bane it would be more difficult and I think you would have to completely isolate his drive to take out Batman to make him focus on his backround of Santa Prisca.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/27/2024, 6:22 PM
@FireandBlood - Then going by that apparent rich lore he has it means we can forget of seeing him take on the version of Titans that they're developing, something that rests from what should be the faithful DCU people have been waiting for. If they focus on his up-and-down parenthood role with Rose, Jericho and Grant beyond of just being a mercernary it might work.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 6:55 PM
@NinnesMBC - I think you are right in that it depends on the take

Deathstroke has more freedom not just focusing on the elements you said but also you could deal with his past like other comic runs have.

If we got a solo Bane film that is his origins in prison and how he builds himself up

Rregardless as random as this team up is , I am intrigued by it because if that aswell (and Authority is one of my most anticipated DCU projects)
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2024, 6:04 PM
It hasn't really set in until recently but WB milks Batman too much. This year alone we have had Caped Crusader, Penguin, and Folie a Deux all within months of each other.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 6:09 PM
@MCUKnight11 - you just got this recently?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/27/2024, 6:10 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Maybe, but Batman’s corner basically encapsulates a massive chunk of the DCU, whether people like to admit or not. Then there’s the fact Deathstroke isn’t a Batman character or even villain, for that matter.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2024, 6:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - User Comment Image
I just don't think there have been this many projects in such a short amount of time.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2024, 6:38 PM
@FireandBlood - Adjacent for sure. His corner of the universe could honestly be a series of franchises if you actually delve into the lore and the Batfamily which is why I always say an HBO series would be the best adaptation.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/27/2024, 6:04 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/27/2024, 6:40 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/27/2024, 6:49 PM
@HashTagSwagg - this site is getting weird

User Comment Image
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/27/2024, 6:06 PM
Has James Gunn debunked this yet?🤣
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/27/2024, 6:07 PM
Gunn did say the original slate wasn’t finished and that more surprises are on the way. I guess this is it.
