5 MCU Movies And TV Shows That FAILED To Properly Tie Into The Multiverse Saga (And Why That Was A Mistake)

5 MCU Movies And TV Shows That FAILED To Properly Tie Into The Multiverse Saga (And Why That Was A Mistake)

So many movies and TV shows have been developed simultaneously during the Multiverse Saga that many of them feel oddly standalone. These are the projects that failed to properly tie into the wider Saga...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Since Avengers: Endgame's release in 2019, Marvel Studios has had a "quantity over quality" problem. That's a direct result of Disney pressuring Kevin Feige to develop stories for streaming and theaters, though attempts are now being made to right the ship. 

The problem with so many movies and TV shows being in the works at the same time is that many of them have felt oddly standalone. 

In this feature, we take a look at the Multiverse Saga projects that failed to tie into the wider MCU in a meaningful way. Yes, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness explored alternate realities, but it also made absolutely no mention of the fact that Spider-Man had torn reality asunder just months earlier. 

To see where we think Marvel Studios dropped the ball, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. The Marvels...Ignored Secret Invasion

Cr0exiaf o

Some will argue that ignoring Secret Invasion is for the best, but it made absolutely no sense in The Marvels. Nick Fury had just staved off a Skrull invasion of Earth that was a direct result of his and Carol Danvers' actions in 2019's Captain Marvel

Secret Invasion already failed to recapture the scale and excitement of the comic book event it shares a name with. However, The Marvels not even giving it a throwaway mention just cemented how meaningless it all was. 

Talos' death should have played a much bigger role in what we saw from the Skrulls in this movie. The sequel was also the perfect place to bring the Super-Skrull and Sonya Falsworth back, but both characters are now stuck in limbo. 
 

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...Barely Acknowledged Spider-Man: No Way Home

Dp4spvjl o

COVID caused a few problems for Marvel Studios, and left them with no choice but to switch around Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' respective releases. That ultimately led to America Chavez being cut from the Spider-Man threequel.

Still, Marvel Studios made it work, but when the Doctor Strange sequel arrived, Stephen's role in almost bringing all those Variants to Earth 616 wasn't mentioned, nor was the fact that Wong had warned him against getting involved. We did get a joke about Spidey's name, though. 

Sam Raimi hadn't seen WandaVision when he was shooting this movie, also explaining why her character arc went off the rails. This story was key to the Multiverse Saga in some ways, but by failing to properly address what had become before, it left many fans underwhelmed. 
 

3. Moon Knight...Acted Like Rama-Tut Didn't Exist

Phl9l9f8 o

Moon Knight was a little hit-and-miss and is another MCU project that seemingly underwent some big changes in post-production. Something just felt off about that messy finale, but this show's standalone nature was an even bigger issue. 

While we appreciate that Oscar Isaac was only willing to sign up for this six-episode series, how do you have a series that tackles Egyptian history and not at least mention Rama-Tut? Kang the Conqueror was already pencilled in as the Multiverse Saga's big bad at this stage, remember. 

We didn't need Jonathan Majors to show up in a post-credits scene, but shouldn't this Variant have at least been given "Easter Egg" status? At the end of the day, it was a real missed opportunity not to make Moon Knight matter to the wider Saga. 
 

2. Thunderbolts*...Should Have Referenced Daredevil: Born Again

Gd5rjzcx o

While attempts have been made to explain this away, it's pretty hard to justify Thunderbolts*'s lack of effort in at least acknowledging the events of Daredevil: Born Again. In that series, New York essentially outlawed vigilantes and enacted martial law. 

It wouldn't have taken much to make this work. A billboard showing Mayor Fisk, Val mentioning that the Thunderbolts weren't welcome in New York by its Mayor, the Anti-Vigilante Task Force showing up before Val tells them to stand down; these are all compelling possibilities. 

In Marvel Studios' defence, making movies and TV shows super-connected is a big part of why Thunderbolts* struggled at the box office. Now, though, the events of Daredevil: Born Again feel positively small-scale. 
 

1. Deadpool & Wolverine...Felt Way Too Standalone

Vwbrdp8u o

Deadpool & Wolverine did a terrific job with the Multiverse, and even saw the TVA make its big screen debut. However, by deciding to act as a tribute to 20th Century Fox's X-Men Universe, it missed the opportunity to deliver the crossovers fans dreamed of before the threequel opened.

Deadpool's Earth 616 arrival was a thrilling prospect...that boiled down to him meeting Happy Hogan. Sure, it was fun to see the ill-fated Elektra and Gambit get their due, but imagine if the Merc with the Mouth and Wolverine had met Iron Man, Captain America, and Spider-Man?

The movie was still a blast, but that makes this no less of a missed trick. It was also strange to make the TVA feel so disconnected from Loki. There was no Miss Minutes and only a single character from that show when all was said and done. Perhaps the crossovers are being saved for Avengers: Doomsday...
 

Hollywood Insiders And Executives Weight In On How Marvel Studios And DC Studios Are Currently Faring
Related:

Hollywood Insiders And Executives Weight In On How Marvel Studios And DC Studios Are Currently Faring
7 Unused Alternate Endings In Marvel Studios Movies That Would Have Massively Changed The MCU
Recommended For You:

7 Unused Alternate Endings In Marvel Studios Movies That Would Have Massively Changed The MCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/17/2025, 12:22 PM
"Thunderbolts*...should have referenced Daredevil: Born Again"

Why would anyone want to reference that garbage?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/17/2025, 12:27 PM
@HashTagSwagg - F4 should've referenced the Thunderbolts after credit scene
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/17/2025, 12:28 PM
@bobevanz - yea
Fogs
Fogs - 9/17/2025, 12:25 PM
Agreed to all, except with the DP&W one.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/17/2025, 12:26 PM
They had no clue what to do after Endgame. Anyone who says otherwise is full of shit
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/17/2025, 12:37 PM
Moon Knight definitely should have referenced Rama-Tut, that one was always puzzling to me, given the MCU's history.

Hell, they could have also let that show make mention of the Egyptian gods possibly being in hiding due to murmurs of the gods being killed off... leading right into Love and Thunder.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2025, 12:58 PM
@EskimoJ - the Love & Thunder thing could have been cool but oh well.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/17/2025, 12:42 PM
It's missing little connective tissue like these that is making the MCU feel rushed and as if they dont care anymore. They're out of their depth. The MCU has become a neverending piece of machinery

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/17/2025, 12:43 PM
They took the balls out of the MCU after Endgame.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/17/2025, 12:47 PM
@GeneralZod - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/17/2025, 1:02 PM
@GeneralZod - *After Infinity War
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2025, 12:44 PM
Co-vid , the strikes and especially Chapek’s D+ mandate amongst other things really screwed them up I feel which makes it surprising that this whole situation isn’t more messed up then it already is (though some might argue that it is so oh well).

Also do people want the movies & shows to be [frick]ing connected or not?.

I ask because when they are , we hear complaints about it feeling like homework but then when they don’t like the Thunderbolt’s & DD:BA scenario , you get articles like this saying it was a missed opportunity so maybe make up your mind and tell us which is it….

Anyway , I didn’t really mind The Marvels not mentioning Secret invasion given it wasnt really focused on the Skrulls & such aswell as DP &. W being more standalone and MOM not acknowledging NWH (the latter moreso because of logistical & external circumstances due to the release date shuffling then on purpose).

The only one here I would have liked a mention of is Rama Tut in Moon Knight but I guess in hindsight it’s good that it didn’t happen…

Plus , it didn’t really affect my enjoyment of the show since it remains one of my favorites post EG!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/17/2025, 12:57 PM
The entire MULTIVERSE SAGA has been a mistake. There was clearly no plan. The MCU should have stopped with Endgame out of integrity for the material, but on the other hand Disney still wants to make millions upon millions of dollars. Artistically it should have ended. But commercially, there was still money to be made

Since we know money needs to me made and Disney would never stop, post Endgame should have been a 5 year break for the films, do a a few self contained tv shows focusing on smaller characters and then come back to soft reboot, starting a brand new MCU with meticulous planning.

In universe you could simply have a Star Wars esque opening crawl saying its been "some years later" after Endgame and it illustrates a new world of mutants and more. Focus on the FF, Spider-Man, and X-Men with characters like Strange, BP, and Thor in the world but in the background.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/17/2025, 1:04 PM
It was all just shit. Though, people letting nostalgia mind trick them into believing DP&W was good is kinda funny.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder