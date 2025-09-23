8 Divisive Marvel And DC Superhero Movie Costume Reveals That Continue To Divide Fan Opinions

When Superman director James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet's Man of Steel last year, it proved surprisingly divisive. Even now, the hero's DCU costume splits opinions, and Superman isn't the first character to feature in a splashy sneak peek meant to get fans excited. While those usually managed to build hype, there are occasions when fans hate what they see. Others, meanwhile, are quick to defend what often amounts to a complete overhaul, an inevitability for some characters as they transition from page to screen. This isn't a list of the worst superhero movie costumes...just those that divided opinions when they were first revealed to the world (and, as mentioned above with Supes, sometimes continue to do so to this very day). To take a closer look at these divisive efforts, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

8. Spider-Man (The Amazing Spider-Man) The Amazing Spider-Man failed to tell the "Untold Story" promised in the trailers, and this Peter Parker's origin story ultimately ended up playing out very similarly to his predecessor. Sony did shake things up with Spidey's suit, though, and fans weren't happy. The missing "belt" ruined the look for many, as did the basketball-like texture and fairly busy design around the wrists (as for the logo, it was always going to receive a love/hate response). Later, the gold eyes and trainers also split opinions, but The Amazing Spider-Man 2's suit reveal fared considerably better a couple of years later by sticking as close to the comics as possible.



7. Captain America (Captain America: The First Avenger) Our first look at Marvel Studios' Star Spangled Avenger came in the form of set photos, and boy, a lot of people really didn't like Captain America: The First Avenger's take on Steve Rogers' World War II-era costume. The suit was compared to a quilt and proved perfect fodder for those who'd argued Chris Evans was too skinny to play a Super Soldier. He'd later prove them wrong, of course, while Cap's uniform ended up looking much better in motion. However, Evans found himself decked out in yet another divisive suit when The Avengers was released (even he wasn't a fan of that one).



6. The X-Men (X-Men) The superhero movie genre was in its infancy when X-Men was released, so Bryan Singer mostly managed to get away with making sweeping changes to the mutant team. We ended up with a pretty good movie when all was said and done, but the team's black leather costumes still split opinions. It's easy enough to understand why colourful spandex didn't make the cut in 2000; the X-Men deserved better than suits with zero personality, though. The one time the heroes donned anything close to comic-accurate costumes was during X-Men: Apocalypse's closing moments (it didn't last). Thankfully, Marvel Studios is making moves to change that with Avengers: Doomsday.



5. The Joker (Suicide Squad) This was messy. Initially, the buzz surrounding David Ayer's Suicide Squad was positive. He was fresh off the success of Fury, and a dark, gritty take on Task Force X seemed like exactly what the DCEU needed to differentiate itself from the MCU. Then, we saw Jared Leto's Joker. News of the Oscar-winner playing the Clown Prince of Crime led to the belief we'd get a take on the villain that topped even The Dark Knight's Heath Ledger. The tattoos...the teeth...the fact "Damaged" was right there on his forehead...this wasn't what DC fans wanted. The finished product looked no better (and Zack Snyder's Justice League was by no means an improvement).



4. Green Lantern (Green Lantern) You really had to be there to understand what the build to Green Lantern's release was like. Leaked concept art showcasing the Green Lantern Corps quickly built excitement, leading to a deep-rooted belief that this movie would be DC's Star Wars or Avatar. Ryan Reynolds being cast as Hal Jordan was divisive from the start, of course, and when the first trailer dropped, the sh*t really hit the fan. Unfinished VFX made the actor look like a complete joke. As for the Corps members, unflattering comparisons were made to the sort of rudimentary CG characters you'd see in the '90s. The visuals in the final cut were slightly better, but a fully CG suit was a major blunder.



3. Green Goblin (Spider-Man) We're keeping it green and hopping over to the Marvel Universe for this entry. Sam Raimi attempted to faithfully adapt the Green Goblin in 2002's Spider-Man (test footage has proved that), only to decide it wouldn't work. The technology just wasn't there at the time for a realistic animatronic Goblin, so the villain was overhauled and looked like what many would later describe as a green Power Ranger. From a storytelling perspective, the change made sense. It was bland, though, and lacked much of what made the character leap off the page. Marvel Studios tried to make up for this in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we'd say they mostly succeeded.



2. Venom (Venom) When the news broke that Tom Hardy would play Venom, fans were initially excited. Sure, the movie wouldn't be set in the MCU, but a story about the Lethal Protector doing his thing in San Francisco? It had plenty of potential. The 2018 blockbuster was a critical flop, but it still sold plenty of tickets. Love or hate this one, when we got our first look at Venom, fans had the same question: "Where was his chest logo?" Weird white veins on his chest seemed to pay homage to it, but with no Spider-Man in the frame, Sony decided against even coming up with a new design for the anti-hero "logo." The result was a visual that let down an otherwise solid take on Eddie Brock's alien other.

