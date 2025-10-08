ANT-MAN Star David Dastmalchian Wants To Play These MCU Horror Characters (And He'd Be Perfect For Them)

Marvel Studios only briefly touched on the horror-inspired corner of the MCU in the Multiverse Saga, with Werewolf by Night leaving fans eager for more (unfortunately, Blade remains stuck in limbo).

Midnight Sons is thought to be somewhere on the horizon, and the hope is that Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Man-Thing, and more will eventually assemble to take on a supernatural threat like Dracula.

Talking to The Direct, Ant-Man and The Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian confirmed that he'd like to return to the MCU as one of two blood-sucking vampires.

"I love the idea of the Marvel version of Dracula, which I always loved," the actor teased. "I thought that any of the monster stuff, the Midnight Suns, the stuff that was part of the old Defenders, would be cool."

"I've always wanted to take a crack at Morbius, the Living Vampire. I would love the opportunity to play Dr. Michael Morbius," he said of the Spider-Man villain. "Oh, my God. There's so many great characters in the MCU, and I've always been a fan of the horror and the weirder characters. Anybody from the West Coast Avengers would be fun for me to get to play around with."

TRON: Ares star Jared Leto played Morbus in the ill-fated 2022 movie. Fans didn't appreciate his take on the Living Vampire, while Morbius itself will likely be remembered as one of the worst comic book adaptations ever.

Dastmalchian, who has excelled in horror roles with the likes of Late Night with the Devil and The Boogeyman, would surely be great as either character. Morbius appearing in a Spider-Man movie is a possibility (albeit an unlikely one), but Midnight Sons' Dracula? Count us in.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Dastmalchian joked about returning to the MCU as either Veb (the Quantum Realm creature he played in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania) or Kurt.

"I tell you what, I think that it makes no sense that the Fantastic Four are going to be traipsing around all the different universes within the galaxies and all these different realities and all these different beings and creatures from other places. They need a Veb to help interpret all the language barriers." "So, I'm putting out the call right now. Marvel, if you're listening, I think Veb needs to come and be part of the 'Fantastic Five.' And Kurt could fix all the computers at Avengers HQ. So, that needs to happen."

Do you think Dastmalchian would be a good fit for Morbius or Dracula in the MCU?