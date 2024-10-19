Jenna Ortega Rumored To Be In Talks For Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega is rumored to be in talks with Marvel Studios for a mysterious MCU role. Which character would you like to see her play?

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 19, 2024 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Thanks to breakout roles in the Scream revival, Netflix's Wednesday and this year's Beetlejuice sequel, Jenna Ortega is fast becoming one of the most sought-after young actors in Hollywood, so it probably won't come as much of a surprise to learn that she's being courted by Marvel Studios.

According to scooper MTTSH, Ortega is now in talks for an undisclosed Marvel Cinematic Universe role.

It's always worth noting that Marvel meets with a lot of talent, but if Ortega has actually entered negotiations for an upcoming project, there's a good chance the trades will get hold of the story before too long.

Even if she is in talks, there's no guarantee that things will work out. Ortega has a busy schedule ahead, with a lead role in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun adaptation, and an untitled Trey Edward Shults film that will co-star The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan. She is also set to appear in A24 movies Death of a Unicorn with Paul Rudd, and Francisca Alegría's Alba.

Ortega was rumored to be up for the role of White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again at one point.

Are there any particular Marvel Comics heroes or villains you'd like to see Ortega play? Let us know in the comments section.

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/19/2024, 2:38 PM
Maybe she will also reprise a super minor role from Iron Man 3
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/19/2024, 3:17 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Madame Masque?
MasterMix
MasterMix - 10/19/2024, 2:38 PM
Iron Man 3 says hi
User Comment Image
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 10/19/2024, 2:40 PM
I don't get it. Raven is in the DC universe. That's who she's supposed to play.🤣
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/19/2024, 3:00 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - better to join the winning team, until the DCU gets ongoing and proves itself it is still a big gamble
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/19/2024, 2:43 PM
I tink we all know who shes gonna be
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/19/2024, 2:46 PM
If true then I’m down for it since i like her!!.

It would be her second role in the MCU after her role in IM3 as the VP’s daughter.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/19/2024, 2:48 PM
They already teased this 2 years ago
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/19/2024, 2:59 PM
My picks would be Angela Del Toro/Ava Ayala (White Tiger).

User Comment Image

Or Viv Vision

User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/19/2024, 2:59 PM
X-Men
dagenspear
dagenspear - 10/19/2024, 3:28 PM
@Urubrodi - Only really winning in some box office elements for one movie at this very moment I think.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/19/2024, 3:05 PM

Dani Moonstar if that Predator chick doesn’t get the role.

Otherwise the new Rogue. Wouldn’t that drive Herman crazy?
dagenspear
dagenspear - 10/19/2024, 3:26 PM
@DocSpock - Jenna Ortega isn't native american
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/19/2024, 3:08 PM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/19/2024, 3:13 PM
White Tiger
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/19/2024, 3:30 PM
Hmm no shit

