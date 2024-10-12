Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Developing The First Ever MCU-Set Video Game

Though we have seen plenty of MCU-adjacent games over the years, Marvel Studios is now rumored to be developing the first ever video game set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 12, 2024 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Fans have been hoping to see an MCU-set video game for many years, and one may finally be on the way.

Marvel Studios is now rumored to be developing a video game set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have very few details, but scooper My Time To Shine Hello is reporting that a game is in the works that will be the first to take place in the same universe as the movies and Disney+ shows.

We have seen numerous Marvel-based games and "MCU-adjacent" movie tie-ins over the years, but this would be the first time a player will be able to inhabit the same world as the films in a story that would (presumably) run alongside and possibly even influence what we see on the screen.

Back in 2019 when Kevin Feige was promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Marvel, we were told that his oversight would be expanded to all mediums, including gaming and publishing. We'd later learn that Electronic Arts had made a deal with Marvel Entertainment to produce three new video games, the first of which will be EA Motive's Iron Man game (which still doesn't have a release date).

However, these games will all be set in their own respective universes, so this mysterious project is believed to be something else entirely.

If this rumor is on the level, we'd say this game is only in the very early stages of development, so it will probably be a while before we get any solid updates. For now, be sure to let us know what you'd most like to see from this game (characters, genre, etc) in the comments section down below.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games. “Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

Motive Studio brings their talent and excitement for creating fan-favorite worlds for players to explore and be their own hero, with experience developing titles like Star Wars™: Squadrons and the upcoming Dead Space remake on January 27, 2023.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/12/2024, 4:43 PM
You should play as a civilian in a world inhabited by the superheroes.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/12/2024, 5:08 PM
@IAmAHoot - How about some unknown low level street hero in the world of super heroes?
LadiesmanBumble
LadiesmanBumble - 10/12/2024, 4:44 PM
Marvel’s Avengers game should have been based off of the MCU.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/12/2024, 4:51 PM
@LadiesmanBumble - I really like the water down dollar store version of the avengers , was like watching one of those porn parodies
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/12/2024, 4:48 PM
no make good video games, not shared universe
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 10/12/2024, 4:50 PM
I'll try to keep an open mind about it since they've established themselves for more than 10 years. But I won't lose sleep if I miss the gaemplay experience though, I'll watch walkthroughs in that case.
LuquePL
LuquePL - 10/12/2024, 4:50 PM
Theres one answear. A battlefront like gamę. You can see what im talking about here https://www.facebook.com/share/p/qMiVYZxo3uzheHc5/
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/12/2024, 4:53 PM
@LuquePL - wow they even got the confussing non practical user interface rigth
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/12/2024, 4:51 PM
just make a Joker game , Arkham Rapey Irish Simulator
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/12/2024, 5:32 PM
@AllsGood - AllsBot
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 10/12/2024, 5:33 PM
@AllsGood - they really need to get rid of Zaslav
S8R8M
S8R8M - 10/12/2024, 5:00 PM
I would adapt a game around the first avengers films. If all goes well, adapt the others films.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/12/2024, 5:01 PM
Yay... I can't wait for the Woke devs to make all the Marvel women absolutely fugly with manly jawlines and big chins... you know... for "the modern audience."
DellRusk
DellRusk - 10/12/2024, 5:12 PM
@HistoryofMatt -

So scared of woke. You are definitely bitch-made
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/12/2024, 5:18 PM
@HistoryofMatt - You are obsessed with woke... it's all you talk about. Are you actually like this IRL? Like, at a party, would this be your general topic of conversation?
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/12/2024, 5:22 PM
@MarkCassidy - Are AAA video games constantly failing because of the ridiculous Woke politics and DEI and gender ideology taking over video games through terrible hiring practices and relying on SBI (for some reason) for advice?

See Mark, it's germane to the conversation. Woke Leftism has ruined pretty much all entertainment properties. Video games. Movies. TV Shows.

As long as that's the case, I'm definitely not going to ignore it. You want to ignore it as the reason why all these things fail because audiences are sick and tired of that b.s., well, that's your prerogative. I instead choose to talk about it until it's a topic that no longer needs attention.
Fares
Fares - 10/12/2024, 5:10 PM
I like most games to be their own separate thing, but once every blue moon, why not make an MCU video game
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/12/2024, 5:12 PM
Hire Insomniac.

User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/12/2024, 5:15 PM
@DrReedRichards - Yes! Fugly, man-faced women for "the modern audience!"

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/12/2024, 5:27 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Leave Cobie Smulders alone!
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/12/2024, 5:14 PM
Back in the 80s through to the early 2000s videogame movies were hits, now they don’t hardly make em anymore. 🤷‍♂️
hainesy
hainesy - 10/12/2024, 5:16 PM
Batman: Arkham Knight and the Sony Spider-Man series have taught us what Superhero games need to be. Open world, lots of characters, main missions, side quests, etc. I can replay both those games all day long. Do one like that, but with all the heroes. You can switch back and forth. Team ups against villains. It's not hard.
grif
grif - 10/12/2024, 5:20 PM
damn son.. the mcu is soo good right now i want to play their games.

nope

