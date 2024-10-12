Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Developing The First Ever MCU-Set Video Game

Fans have been hoping to see an MCU-set video game for many years, and one may finally be on the way.

Marvel Studios is now rumored to be developing a video game set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have very few details, but scooper My Time To Shine Hello is reporting that a game is in the works that will be the first to take place in the same universe as the movies and Disney+ shows.

We have seen numerous Marvel-based games and "MCU-adjacent" movie tie-ins over the years, but this would be the first time a player will be able to inhabit the same world as the films in a story that would (presumably) run alongside and possibly even influence what we see on the screen.

Back in 2019 when Kevin Feige was promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Marvel, we were told that his oversight would be expanded to all mediums, including gaming and publishing. We'd later learn that Electronic Arts had made a deal with Marvel Entertainment to produce three new video games, the first of which will be EA Motive's Iron Man game (which still doesn't have a release date).

However, these games will all be set in their own respective universes, so this mysterious project is believed to be something else entirely.

If this rumor is on the level, we'd say this game is only in the very early stages of development, so it will probably be a while before we get any solid updates. For now, be sure to let us know what you'd most like to see from this game (characters, genre, etc) in the comments section down below.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games. “Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

Motive Studio brings their talent and excitement for creating fan-favorite worlds for players to explore and be their own hero, with experience developing titles like Star Wars™: Squadrons and the upcoming Dead Space remake on January 27, 2023.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”