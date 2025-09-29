Marvel's Mystery Summer 2027 Movie REMOVED From Release Schedule - And Replaced With THE SIMPSONS MOVIE 2!

Marvel Studios now has only one MCU movie dated for 2027—December's Avengers: Secret Wars—as that mystery July title has been swapped out for The Simpsons Movie 2. You can find out more about that here...

By JoshWilding - Sep 29, 2025
As Marvel Studios looks to get back to quality over quantity, there's slim pickings for MCU fans over the next two years. Still, 2026 doesn't look too bad, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters in July, with Avengers: Doomsday following in December.

When it comes to 2027, we know the year will end with Avengers: Secret Wars, but the mystery Marvel Studios title coming to theaters on July 23 has remained a mystery to us. There's been plenty of speculation, with guesses ranging from Blade to Doctor Strange 3 and even The Fantastic Four 2.

Well, that untitled MCU movie has now been removed from the release calendar entirely. 

The implication seems to be that we're only getting Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027 now, as that vacated slot has been taken by another long-awaited sequel: The Simpsons Movie 2

The long-awaited follow-up to 2007's The Simpsons Movie arrives in theaters on July 23, 2027, and while we don't have any plot details, it's fitting that it's being released 20 years after the first time the iconic cartoon family first graced the big screen. 

The Simpsons has been on the air since 1989, and is currently in its 37th season. While most fans seem to agree that the show isn't what it once was, its availability on Disney+ has helped the series retain its massive popularity across generations. 

The Simpsons Movie opened to $74 million, and went on to make $183 million in the U.S. and $536 million worldwide. Disney is looking to monetise its small screen properties—hence Moana 2 and The Mandalorian and Grogu—so this news shouldn't come as a huge surprise. 

The clock has been ticking on Marvel Studios having a movie ready to go for that summer 2027 release for a while, and it's probably for the best that the studio doesn't rush anything out. It's a missed trick in some ways; Captain Marvel, which was sandwiched between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, ended up rocketing to $1+ billion success in 2019.

However, if Avengers: Doomsday ends the way we think it will, with the creation of Battleworld, then a movie to bridge the gap between it and Secret Wars wouldn't make a ton of sense. 

While Marvel Studios could still release something in 2027, we wouldn't bank on it. The Simpsons Movie 2 isn't the worst consolation prize, though, right? You can check out a teaser poster for that below. 

That's not bad at all, loved the first Simpsons movie and although I don't watch the show anymore, still will check out the movie.
@Kadara - The soundtrack is one of my favorite soundtracks ever. I've rewatched the credits to that film more than the film itself. Hans Zimmer's score is fantastic. I can actually hum the entire end credits from memory. lol
Man, a lot of people have exited this world waiting for this sequel. I don't know, man. 20 years is too long for me to care anymore.
I love the The Simpsons a great deal, but nowadays, I don't really care for it. The voice actors have changed so much that the characters hardly sound like they originally did.

Julie Kavner's voice is on borrowed time. Not to mention them getting rid of Apu was one of the dumbest decisions.

