MCU Rumor Roundup: A Killer Savage Hulk, VISION/AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Link, And MCU Reboot Plans - SPOILERS

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we have details on The Hulk's continued evolution, a supposed line between Vision and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., updates on Midnight Sons, the post-Secret Wars MCU, and more.

By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

With over a year to go until Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters, we have a long time to wait before learning what's officially in store for the remainder of the Multiverse Saga. 

Avengers: Secret Wars will close out this era of storytelling at the end of 2027, and while a mystery movie remains scheduled for that year, there's no word on what it is or whether Marvel Studios still intends to release it. 

With so much uncertainty about what's on the way, rumours are plentiful, and The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez has just shared some intriguing updates (which, as always, are best taken with a pinch of salt). 

The Hulk is expected to go "Savage" in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and as that evolution continues, Perez says the Green Goliath will be "scarier than ever before." Heading into the next Avengers movies, it's said that "he might even kill someone."

World War Hulk is still "in development" for the post-Secret Wars MCU, while the next Saga looks set to feature more horror projects as the stage is set for Midnight Sons.

The scooper has also said he can "confirm" that Ruaridh Mollica is playing the reincarnated Tommy Maximoff in Vision, a series he suggests will somehow link up with Marvel Television's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Raft, where Red Hulk and The Leader are currently being held, is set to feature in Avengers: Doomsday, as is a version of the "raft" from the Secret Wars comic. We'll also meet some "Avengers-like individuals" in the movie from other Earths, but what will the MCU look like when the Multiverse Saga ends and we get that widely discussed reset? 

"It’ll just be a quick scrub of details the MCU wants to sort of forget and redo," Perez explains. "This will involve the resurrection of some heroes and villains as well as the erasure of some minor events that bother fans (and Kevin Feige), but all in all, it will be like 75-80% the original timeline, with some minor changes."

Marvel Studios could do with a fresh start, particularly as its approach to introducing "legacy" heroes hasn't exactly paid off since Avengers: Endgame. While not confirmed, we have to believe this reset will give us new versions of characters like Captain America and Iron Man, but likely not Thor unless Chris Hemsworth plans to hang up his hammer. 

For what it's worth, @MyTimeToShineH has also claimed that, "I heard Wonder Man is one of the best Marvel shows." We'll find out whether that's the case later this year. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. And here's something ridiculous for you to take a look at...

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/23/2025, 11:29 AM
MCU Reboot? Don't threaten us with a good time.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/23/2025, 12:11 PM
@Lisa89 - Do you enjoy anything?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/23/2025, 12:29 PM
@JackDeth - Yes. The Infinity Saga.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/23/2025, 12:34 PM
@Lisa89 - So, everything after ENDGAME sucked? I just ask because I see you post on here all the time and it's always negative. I'm wondering why you even bother.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/23/2025, 12:39 PM
@JackDeth - No. I somewhat enjoyed ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (a Sony film) and ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ (essentially a Fox film). Disney has lost the plot. A full reboot would be welcomed.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/23/2025, 11:30 AM
As long as they show some Unity in these projects instead of harboring división AND leftism ...we need Unity América Is Living His darkest days
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/23/2025, 11:30 AM
Savage HULK gives:

Punisher something to shoot at without injuring.

Spider-Man someone to dodge punch and quip with for fun.

Fans a long awaited reunion with the breakout of the original Avengers movie.

Win³.
Matador
Matador - 9/23/2025, 11:34 AM
@KennKathleen - I'm surprised if they are going to tear up New York why not have added the Netflix Marvel characters asssiting Spider-Man a good way to start intergrating them.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/23/2025, 11:38 AM
@Matador - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/23/2025, 11:57 AM
@Matador - Man I wish!
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 9/23/2025, 12:04 PM
@KennKathleen - CORRECT
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/23/2025, 12:13 PM
@KennKathleen - we never had Hulk look as good as he did on the helicarrier in that first avengers, have we. His infinity war cgi looked very close but we only had that for like 2 minutes
Matador
Matador - 9/23/2025, 11:32 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2025, 11:35 AM
This guy says that Vision will link up with AOS (which I would love) but doesn’t say exactly how…

User Comment Image

However If true then using the Raft prison as the “life raft” from the Hickman SW comic is a pretty nice idea though it makes me wonder then will we see those people that are imprisoned there aswell too or will they be placed somewhere else?.

Also idk if we’ll get a new Steve or Tony post SW since it would like them admitting defeat after building up Sam as the new Cap for example so at best , I see it being a soft reboot that maybe does do away with with some minor details or even resurrect characters that they may want to but will mostly just integrate elements such as the FF & mutants into the MCU.

Anyway , I’m looking forward to Wonder Man personally!!.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 9/23/2025, 11:49 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe the characters who will be replacements or added to the universe will be there. That's my best guess.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/23/2025, 12:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The obvious LINK would be someone making LMD's, even if zero reference to the AoS ones at all so it is a fairly safe throwaway scoop which is likely sans meaning any real tangible link.

For me, why throw the baby out with the bathwater so why not at least referance Aida and/or Holden Radcliffe even if nether Mallory Jansen or John Hannah appear in it and ideal world obv having the Coulson LMD turn up/appear (even if just inactive and being studied to perfect the tech). Doesn't mean EVERYTHING AoS need be confirmed still canon as not all of it easily could be from after season four BUT it could imply at least something very similar IS canon (at least up until branch timeline territory of season five onwards) to at least keep options open or piss anyone off for no good reason.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2025, 12:26 PM
@Apophis71 - agreed

I could see it being LMDs with perhaps whoever is giving these AI human bodies as rumored is using that Radcliffe’s method like AIDA…

A namedrop of the former atleast would be cool!!
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 9/23/2025, 11:36 AM
Would love to see a clean slate reset with a handful of returning characters who remember the olden days. The Fantastic Four would be a great anchor.

Then you could start a new MCU fresh with F4, X-Men, and introduce a new Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, T’Challa, and others from the jump, with no rights issues dictating who they can or can’t use.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/23/2025, 12:10 PM
@SheepishOne - at least they're not having multiple versions of the same character running congruently. Like Batman.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 9/23/2025, 11:47 AM
I don't know. I just truly have mixed feelings about a full reboot. On one hand, it's needed because mutants are everywhere and it's hard to just say they were hiding or something, but a new Cap and new Ironman just seems wrong.

I know by the time Secret Wars comes out, it'll have been almost a full 10 years since we last saw them, and having them interact with an expanded roster sounds promising. It's just creating more characters no one can fully flesh out. Look at how many characters are sidelined right now.

Plus, I'm not "death equals stakes or nothing," but I do think if every time something goes wrong they use comic book logic to magically fix everything, it cheapens the universe going forward.

I'm rambling but like I said mixed feelings
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2025, 11:53 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I definitely get what you mean

I would not want a full reboot because while the stuff we have seen till now still would have happened , at that point then it doesn’t exist anymore so it feels like it was a waste to build up this universe for almost 2 decades (jeez) just to get rid of all that history we have become invested in.

Anyway regardless , whatever they do will ouss someone off lol so I don’t envy their position
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 9/23/2025, 11:48 AM
Things they need to do with the reboot:

1. Bring back Tony Stark (whether its RDJ or not)

2. Bring back Steve Rogers (whether its Chris Evans or not)

3. Bring back T'Challa

4. Quit race/gender swapping characters. Despite what some people say, it 100% has an impact on these movies. You can see it all over social media. Any time a character is race/gender swapped there are tons of people complaining about it. This isn't even a debate anymore. The swapping does not help the success of these movies.

5. Quit making movies and shows about characters people don't care about.

6. Streamline the movies and shows to only big name characters:

Movies:
Avengers
Fantastic 4
X-Men
Captain America
Iron Man
Spider-Man
Dr Strange
Black Panther
Wolverine
Blade
Midnight Sons
Deadpool Team-Up (every movie is Deadpool teaming up with a different character)

Shows:
Daredevil
Punisher
Moon Knight
Heroes for Hire (Luke Cage and Iron Fist)
The Mutants (or spinoff mutant shows, like X-Factor or X-Force)


This is all we need. Any other characters can be exactly what they always have been...side characters.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/23/2025, 12:07 PM
@CorndogBurglar - dang dude. They should seriously hire you as a consultant. That's a master plan.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/23/2025, 12:39 PM
@CorndogBurglar - User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/23/2025, 11:49 AM
Reboot this shit show
MCUpurist85
MCUpurist85 - 9/23/2025, 11:56 AM
Id prefer we dont move forward with steve rogers or tony stark coming back after secret wars. Im curious what will get scrubbed tho...certainly nothing from the films but disney mysteriously stopped putting out mcu steelbooks for select disney+ shows like she-hulk and ms. marvel. While Im not suggesting itll be ideas from those shows, secret invasion comes to mind with G'iah in particular
Polaris
Polaris - 9/23/2025, 12:10 PM
@MCUpurist85 - Oh yeah, secret invasion would be my pick to erase from canon. I'd also bring Asgard back
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/23/2025, 12:05 PM
Savage Hulk: scarier than we've ever seen before...in a PG-13 movie.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/23/2025, 12:09 PM
Rumor has it Ruffalo decided to go full method on set and has begun hulk smash cracking people’s heads open and giving them concussions
abd00bie
abd00bie - 9/23/2025, 12:27 PM
The Multiverse was so [frick]ing stupid, it cheapened the writing and made everything fluff with no high stakes

