MCU Rumor Roundup: A Killer Savage Hulk, VISION/AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Link, And MCU Reboot Plans - SPOILERS

With over a year to go until Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters, we have a long time to wait before learning what's officially in store for the remainder of the Multiverse Saga.

Avengers: Secret Wars will close out this era of storytelling at the end of 2027, and while a mystery movie remains scheduled for that year, there's no word on what it is or whether Marvel Studios still intends to release it.

With so much uncertainty about what's on the way, rumours are plentiful, and The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez has just shared some intriguing updates (which, as always, are best taken with a pinch of salt).

The Hulk is expected to go "Savage" in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and as that evolution continues, Perez says the Green Goliath will be "scarier than ever before." Heading into the next Avengers movies, it's said that "he might even kill someone."

World War Hulk is still "in development" for the post-Secret Wars MCU, while the next Saga looks set to feature more horror projects as the stage is set for Midnight Sons.

The scooper has also said he can "confirm" that Ruaridh Mollica is playing the reincarnated Tommy Maximoff in Vision, a series he suggests will somehow link up with Marvel Television's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Raft, where Red Hulk and The Leader are currently being held, is set to feature in Avengers: Doomsday, as is a version of the "raft" from the Secret Wars comic. We'll also meet some "Avengers-like individuals" in the movie from other Earths, but what will the MCU look like when the Multiverse Saga ends and we get that widely discussed reset?

"It’ll just be a quick scrub of details the MCU wants to sort of forget and redo," Perez explains. "This will involve the resurrection of some heroes and villains as well as the erasure of some minor events that bother fans (and Kevin Feige), but all in all, it will be like 75-80% the original timeline, with some minor changes."

Marvel Studios could do with a fresh start, particularly as its approach to introducing "legacy" heroes hasn't exactly paid off since Avengers: Endgame. While not confirmed, we have to believe this reset will give us new versions of characters like Captain America and Iron Man, but likely not Thor unless Chris Hemsworth plans to hang up his hammer.

For what it's worth, @MyTimeToShineH has also claimed that, "I heard Wonder Man is one of the best Marvel shows." We'll find out whether that's the case later this year.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. And here's something ridiculous for you to take a look at...