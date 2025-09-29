President Donald Trump Doubles Down On Threat Of 100% Tariffs On Movies Produced Outside The U.S.

In May, United States President Donald Trump threatened to hit American movies produced outside the country—Spider-Man: Brand New Day, for example—with 100% tariffs. Now, he's vowed to go through with it.

By JoshWilding - Sep 29, 2025
Earlier this year, United States President Donald Trump threatened to hit films produced outside the United States with 100% tariffs. He's yet to explain how those would work (especially as, depending on where they're set, some movies need to shoot overseas), but if it does go ahead, it will be a crushing blow to Hollywood studios.

Marvel Studios, for example, shot The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the UK, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars based in the country, too. On the DC Studios side, Supergirl and Clayface have been filmed across the pond, and Lucasfilm currently has cameras rolling on Star Wars: Starfighter in the UK. 

For the Commander in Chief, that's a lot of jobs that could and should go to American workers. 

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social today, Trump wrote, "Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit."

He added, "Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump previously said that foreign productions are a "national security threat" to the American movie industry, adding that they not only draw filmmakers to other markets but also bring "messaging and propaganda" into the United States.

Shortly after Trump was elected, Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight were named as "Special Ambassadors" to Hollywood. We've seen very little from them since, and it's not clear what advice, if any, they've provided the President with. It's also unclear how such tariffs would be enforced or who would foot the bill.

The consensus among Hollywood insiders in May was that this would devastate the film industry, drastically reducing the number of films and TV shows produced worldwide. 

While many studios take advantage of foreign tax breaks to shoot Hollywood productions, they typically take American workers with them, so whether this will increase jobs is debatable. As with most tariffs, the American people would potentially suffer most, and it's been said that the cost of theater tickets could potentially double, with streaming service subscription prices also rising. 

As one producer previously said, "It’s insane. So U.S. companies can only make U.S. films? James Cameron can’t make Avatar overseas? Who pays the tariffs? Leading independent distributors would all be out of business if it’s them."

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 9/29/2025, 10:13 AM
Not a huge fan of him, but it sounds like more American jobs and less propaganda from our adversaries. I'm down.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/29/2025, 10:13 AM
Keep swelling up, eventually he'll burst..
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/29/2025, 10:15 AM
They're already leaving Atlanta. This administration is forcing them to leave the US and then adding a [frick]ing tariff. Of course they like forcing themselves on others so it's not surprising. The party of "don't fight back". Go see One Battle After Another
tylerzero
tylerzero - 9/29/2025, 10:13 AM
“Shortly after Trump was elected, Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight were named as "Special Ambassadors" to Hollywood. We've seen very little from them since, and it's not clear what advice, if any, they've provided the President with.”

I’m curious as to what kind of insight and guidance they’ve provided this administration.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/29/2025, 10:14 AM
@tylerzero - they don't do anything except virtue signal
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/29/2025, 10:14 AM
This is basically how China made its movie industry work. Not saying i agree with it.
Huskers
Huskers - 9/29/2025, 10:16 AM
USA! USA! USA! 🇺🇸
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/29/2025, 10:21 AM
Hollywood is just killing itself by moving overseas. Good luck Disney.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/29/2025, 10:21 AM
The same people cheering this are the same people who complain everything is made with green screen today. So, do you want movies filmed in practical environments or do you want them all made on a sound stage in Georgia? Can't have both.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/29/2025, 10:28 AM
@JackDeth - You think moving to the UK is going to have them suddenly stop using green screen and shooting on massive soundstages?

That's a new one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/29/2025, 10:30 AM
@JackDeth - honestly , people don’t know what the [frick] they want nowadays except to complain for the sake of it!!.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/29/2025, 10:36 AM
@thedrudo - They are literally filming the new Spider-man movie on the streets of Liverpool.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/29/2025, 10:23 AM
I know a couple people who work below the line in production. They have worked quite a bit on Disney projects in Atlanta and with them leaving the state, they are really worried about future work for a variety of reasons. They have families and uprooting to the UK is just not in the cards. We'll be interesting to see what happens next for them.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 9/29/2025, 10:25 AM
Terrible president and I have no sympathy for people who voted for him.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 9/29/2025, 10:26 AM
Clueless Cnut. He’s just pissed that USA lost the Ryder Cup so lashing out in a very predictable, pathetic way.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 9/29/2025, 10:31 AM
@theBlackSquare - Exactly this
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/29/2025, 10:33 AM
Elections have consequences. People were warned time and again that sending this fool back to the white house would be disastrous for everyone, but I guess "sticking it to the libs" was more important. We're a little over 8 months in; there's 40 more to go. I hope his base enjoys being unemployed, broke, and homeless.
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/29/2025, 10:34 AM
Yeah Trump!! And keep deporting the illegals!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/29/2025, 10:39 AM
Imma be honest.... Idk what a tariff even is.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/29/2025, 10:41 AM
My general guess was that it's just a tax basically on goods or services on a larger worldly scale. But idk shit about real world shit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/29/2025, 10:39 AM
The idiot in chief strikes again!!.

Also I thought everything was going fine job wise here in the states Trump otherwise why would you fire this lady?.

https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2025/08/01/trump-erika-mcentarfer-jobs-report-fired.html
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/29/2025, 10:42 AM
Did you guys read the news about Ice Cubes tour bus getting firebombed in Portland by antifa because they thought it was for ICE ? 😂😂 straight up comedy but SNL or Kimmel wont touch it

