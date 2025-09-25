RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Met With Sam Raimi About Another Project...But It's Not DOCTOR STRANGE 3!

After helming the Spider-Man trilogy for Sony, Sam Raimi made his MCU debut with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, it sounds like a return is on the cards, but not for Doctor Strange 3.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2025 06:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

After putting himself on the map with the Evil Dead franchise, filmmaker Sam Raimi set the bar for superhero storytelling with 2002's Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2 became an instant classic when it followed two years later, and while Spider-Man 3 wasn't quite as spectacular, fans remain eager to see what the legendary director could do with Tobey Maguire's wall-crawler now. He did have plans for Spider-Man 4 once upon a time, but Sony instead decided to reboot the franchise with The Amazing Spider-Man

That meant we never got to see Raimi's take on characters like The Vulture and Black Cat. However, with Maguire returning as Peter Parker for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, a reunion for the director and actor remains an exciting possibility. 

When Raimi was enlisted for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he only got to mention Spidey. Still, the sequel was a blast, and added a little bit of horror to the former Sorcerer Supreme's world (even if some of the decisions made with the Scarlet Witch in Michael Wadron's script were questionable). 

Rumours continue to swirl that a third Doctor Strange movie is in the works, but Raimi may not be behind the camera for that. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "Sam Raimi had talks with Marvel about doing another project for them, not just Doctor Strange 3."

There were rumours about Raimi being eyed to helm both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Secret Wars, and it appears Marvel Studios remains eager to work with the director on a future project. With Midnight Sons looming, could we get another comic book horror movie from Raimi?

Blade is a compelling possibility for the Drag Me to Hell helmer, but only time will tell whether this pans out (and whether Marvel Studios' hopes for him could, by some miracle, be Spidey-related). 

"I love 90% of the Marvel heroes that I’ve read in the great Stan Lee Marvel Universe comic books," Raimi said of a possible MCU return last year. "I would love to work with Marvel again. They haven’t reasonably asked me to. I hope they had a good experience with me. They haven’t asked me yet. I hope they do."

Asked about possibly helming Spider-Man 4, he added, "Well, I haven’t heard about that yet. I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, 'Well, folks, we can also tell that story!'"

"I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies," Raimi continued. "I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it."

What are your hopes for the filmmaker in the MCU moving forward?

Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/25/2025, 7:04 PM
I’d love Rami to direct Holland as Spidey. He would have come full circle
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 9/25/2025, 7:39 PM
@Bucky74 - so more organic web shooters? How about a power ranger green goblin? Or a snaggle tooth waitress MJ? Oooooh I know, how about Emo dancing? Raimi is trash
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/25/2025, 7:08 PM
Good, the man saved Multiverse Of Madness and gave it some actual flavour. As far as I'm concerned Marvel owes him one!
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 9/25/2025, 7:38 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - so just like Sam Raimi you probably didn’t watch wandavision either? Raimi ruined her character arc because he couldn’t be bothered to watch 8 episodes of Wanda. Horrible director.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/25/2025, 7:09 PM
Raimi Is the rigth choice for dorecting Black Panther 4
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2025, 7:10 PM
Honestly , I enjoyed his direction in MoM and felt it elevated the film even with the weaknesses of the script such as Wanda’s regression to an extent so I would be down to see him tackle another project in this universe…

If it’s indeed a film then I could see him take on Midnight Sons or Ghost Rider tbh rather then Blade.

User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 9/25/2025, 7:30 PM
of course it would be MTTS. a scooper that dont really know anything
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2025, 7:33 PM
Raimi proved that it wasn't the director's who were the problem with these films after Infinity War.
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 9/25/2025, 7:36 PM
The guy who didn’t bother to watch Wandavision before directing the next chapter of Wanda’s story? Hard pass.

