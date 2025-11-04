RUMOR: Marvel Studios Planning To Introduce This Obscure Mutant Hero In An Upcoming Project

Marvel Studios has introduced quite a few lesser-known characters over the years, and we have seen them utilize some fairly obscure heroes and villains for minor roles and cameos in the likes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the Guardians of the Galaxy - themselves far from a household name when they debuted - movies.

According to a new rumor doing the rounds online, the studio is planning to debut a C-list (D-list?) mutant hero with a bizarre power that will still likely be familiar to any Great Lakes Avengers fans out there.

Scooper MTTSH is reporting that Doorman will appear in an upcoming MCU project.

In the comics, DeMarr Davis was introduced as a young college student who decided to answer Mr. Immortal's newspaper ad asking for "costumed adventurers" to join forces and form a superhero team. DeMarr, who possessed a unique mutant teleportation ability which allowed himself and others to pass through almost any structure, became a founding member of the original incarnation of the Great Lakes Avengers.

Though Doorman's abilities have often been ridiculed by others (including his own father), his powers are actually pretty cool. Davis is able to transform his body into a portal to the Darkforce Dimension, and when he stands in front of solid objects, others can step through him and exit on the opposite side.

We have no idea which project Doorman is expected to show up in, but assuming it's not going to be an upcoming movie (something tells us this guy won't be joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Secret Wars), we'd say a comedic/satirical Disney+ series like Wonder Man might be a good fit for the character.

What do you make of this rumor? Any Doorman fans out there?

Along with Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Destin Daniel Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man: Brand New Day - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.