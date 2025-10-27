"That Was Out Of Line": THE BEAR's Jeremy Allen White Expresses Regret Over His Meeting With Marvel Studios

Jeremy Allen White is on an impressive streak. After his 11-season run on Shameless came to an end, White went on to become one of Hollywood's most sought-after performers. He starred alongside Zac Efron in The Iron Claw, found mainstream fame in FX's The Bear, and most recently led the Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. On top of that, he has a starring role in Disney's first Star Wars movie in six years, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

An actor with that kind of career momentum is usually on the radar of companies like Marvel Studios and—more recently—DC Studios, and Jeremy Allen White soon found himself on said radar. In 2023, the actor revealed he had had a meeting for a "Marvel-y movie," which, as he detailed, went badly, but didn't specify the studio he had met with. Now, The Bear star has opened up more about that event.

In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz (who confirmed in the title of the clipped video the meeting had been with Marvel) brought up White's aforementioned comments. The actor offered more details about his mindset going into the meeting, and expressed regret over the way he handled it:

"That was out of line. That was, again, me sort of not being entirely invited to the party, and being, like, 'I don't even wanna go anyway.' But yes, I had a meeting that I probably could have handled differently, for sure. And I think I was just... First of all, it's not a bag on the genre, as much as it is, like, I don't know what I can give to it, really, or how I fit into it. And also, I think there was a period where being in one of those films guaranteed you [could] get any movie made. And if you find a script on the street and you take that around to people, and you love it, you can get it made, and I just don't know if that's how it's working anymore."

For context, during his 2023 interview with GQ, White stated: "I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude. I think I played it all wrong." According to him, he was not convinced about joining the fray, and he made that clear to the executives, asking them: "'Tell me about why should I do your movie,' They were, like, '[frick] you,' and I was like, 'Right on.'"

In June 2025, scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that White was being considered for a Marvel part. However, if that is accurate, given his most recent comments on Happy Sad Confused, White doesn't seem to have an interest in being part of a superhero universe.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is currently playing in theaters.

