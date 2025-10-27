"That Was Out Of Line": THE BEAR's Jeremy Allen White Expresses Regret Over His Meeting With Marvel Studios

&quot;That Was Out Of Line&quot;: THE BEAR's Jeremy Allen White Expresses Regret Over His Meeting With Marvel Studios

Years ago, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White recalled a failed meeting for a "Marvel-y movie." Now, the actor has provided more details on it, stating he could have handled things better.

By DanielKlissmman - Oct 27, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Source: Happy Sad Confused

Jeremy Allen White is on an impressive streak. After his 11-season run on Shameless came to an end, White went on to become one of Hollywood's most sought-after performers. He starred alongside Zac Efron in The Iron Claw, found mainstream fame in FX's The Bear, and most recently led the Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. On top of that, he has a starring role in Disney's first Star Wars movie in six years, The Mandalorian and Grogu

An actor with that kind of career momentum is usually on the radar of companies like Marvel Studios and—more recently—DC Studios, and Jeremy Allen White soon found himself on said radar. In 2023, the actor revealed he had had a meeting for a "Marvel-y movie," which, as he detailed, went badly, but didn't specify the studio he had met with. Now, The Bear star has opened up more about that event.

In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz (who confirmed in the title of the clipped video the meeting had been with Marvel) brought up White's aforementioned comments. The actor offered more details about his mindset going into the meeting, and expressed regret over the way he handled it: 

"That was out of line. That was, again, me sort of not being entirely invited to the party, and being, like, 'I don't even wanna go anyway.' But yes, I had a meeting that I probably could have handled differently, for sure. And I think I was just... First of all, it's not a bag on the genre, as much as it is, like, I don't know what I can give to it, really, or how I fit into it. And also, I think there was a period where being in one of those films guaranteed you [could] get any movie made. And if you find a script on the street and you take that around to people, and you love it, you can get it made, and I just don't know if that's how it's working anymore."

For context, during his 2023 interview with GQ, White stated: "I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude. I think I played it all wrong." According to him, he was not convinced about joining the fray, and he made that clear to the executives, asking them: "'Tell me about why should I do your movie,' They were, like, '[frick] you,' and I was like, 'Right on.'"

In June 2025, scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that White was being considered for a Marvel part. However, if that is accurate, given his most recent comments on Happy Sad Confused, White doesn't seem to have an interest in being part of a superhero universe. 

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is currently playing in theaters. 

Would you like to see Jeremy Allen White in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What role do you think would fit him? Let me know in the comments! 

8 Unexplored Locations From The Comics That The MCU Needs To Explore After AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/27/2025, 12:05 PM
Adam Warlock I bet, and even though he didn't handle it great, he dodged a bullet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 12:12 PM
@SATW42 - I thought that version of Adam Warlock was alright…

Given that they explained about him being let out of his pod too early , him being like a child made sense and led to some funny moments aswell as had his turn at the end feel like it worked to me atleast.

Will Poulter also did a good job imo but I don’t really see us getting more of him outside of Rocket’s Guardians if/when we ever see them again.
tvor03
tvor03 - 10/27/2025, 12:05 PM
If it was 2023, it was likely for Sentry, in which case he probably would have done well with it.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/27/2025, 12:09 PM
@tvor03 - if that's the case then he probably saw how well that movie handled sentry, answer has regrets for not being more open minded
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/27/2025, 12:06 PM
So we are reciclyng 2023 news as today news?
I love to find new los togheter
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 10/27/2025, 12:07 PM
I can't even think of who he would play tbh. He is a great actor, if you haven't seen The Bear, I HIGHLY recommend it. As far as Marvel though? I unno...Adam Warlock maybe? Would be about that time if he made the first comment in the interview from 2023.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/27/2025, 12:08 PM
In a rebooted universe, he is a perfect Bruce Banner.
Chewtoy
Chewtoy - 10/27/2025, 12:14 PM
The Bear has peaked and none of his movie roles have panned out, as of yet. His Springsteen bio-pic just opened in 4th place. A bit of humility is probably wise.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 10/27/2025, 12:17 PM
Born To Grovel
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 12:32 PM
Honestly , idk what role he could even play in the MCU tbh…

I know he’s been some people’s pick to be the new Wolverine and I can see why in regards to his performances & such but I’m also personally not feeling it aswell since I think there could be better choices for Logan out there aswell.

I feel he would be a better pick for a live action Jimmy Hudson who was Logan’s son in the Ultimate Universe then the latter.

User Comment Image

Also it’s unfortunate that it seems like more big young actors don’t want to be a part of these superhero universes.
minusman
minusman - 10/27/2025, 12:41 PM
I could totally see him playing Iron Fist.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 12:54 PM
@minusman - I don’t see it at all (and I’m not saying that as someone who thinks Finn Jones should be given another shot)

He almost feels too intense for Danny haha.
Baf
Baf - 10/27/2025, 12:49 PM
At 5'7" I can see him as Wolverine
GoldenBoy02
GoldenBoy02 - 10/27/2025, 12:53 PM
Hmm..Arcade, maybe?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 12:57 PM
Thinking about it , I could see him as Owen Reece/Molecule Man.

User Comment Image

