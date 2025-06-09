RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Eyeing THE BEAR Star Jeremy Allen White For A Role In The MCU

Jeremy Allen White's star is on the rise, and while he's already set to play Rotta the Hutt in The Mandalorian and Grogu, a new rumour claims that the MCU could be up next for The Bear star...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Projects like The Bear and The Iron Claw have helped put Jeremy Allen White on the map, so it was perhaps inevitable that he'd eventually be linked to a superhero movie. 

The actor has shown he's not one to shy away from blockbuster fare when the right one comes along; after all, he'll play Rotta the Hutt in The Mandalorian and Grogu, coming to theaters next summer. Could the MCU now be next for White? 

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "Jeremy Allen White is being eyed for a Marvel role." That's all we have to go on for now, but we're sure it won't take you long to picture him in everything from Avengers: Doomsday to the X-Men reboot.

White would make a great Ghost Rider, and an even better Mister Sinister, but just being "eyed" for a role doesn't mean he's in talks, willing to enter them, or necessarily even interested. 

In a 2023 GQ interview, White revealed, "I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude. I think I played it all wrong."

"'Tell me about why should I do your movie,'" he recalled telling studio execs. "They were like, 'F*** you.' And I was like, 'Right on.'" The year before, White had said, "I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor’s career has ended up in that place. They get really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies."

Seeing him in an MCU movie would be a blast, but these "[Insert Actor's Name Here] is being eyed..." claims are becoming more prevalent on social media. With that in mind, it's best to take this with a pinch of salt for the time being. 

The Mandalorian and Grogu's Rotta the Hutt will be "buff," and quite a contrast from Jabba. Talking about that at Star Wars Celebration in April, The Mandalorian and Grogu helmer Jon Favreau said, "There's a lot of imagery that's been explored. And now, with technology, it's fun to explore what you can do with species that you could never show."

"Look how difficult it was in the original trilogy with how many puppeteers it took and to build that. And then, also, when they started exploring with CG with the special edition, and then later on, and we did with Book of Boba Fett, with the twins. So, I think it's a lot of fun. Plus, for the big screen, you don't have anything bigger than a Hutt."

Who would you like to see White play in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section.

BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 6/9/2025, 10:06 AM
He's playing Storm. Calling it now.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/9/2025, 10:08 AM
@BrainySleep -
Kitty Pryde
Irregular
Irregular - 6/9/2025, 10:07 AM
You can tell these scoopers are having trouble getting word from the industry that they have to regurgitate old scoops from two years ago.

Promise you right now, they are only going to get bad information from now on. No point and listening or feeding into their invisible credibility.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/9/2025, 10:11 AM
We can probably just stipulate that every major star between the ages of 18 and 70 is being considered for a role in the MCU and move on with our lives, yeah?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 10:12 AM
@Clintthahamster - User Comment Image

