FRANKENSTEIN: Netflix Releases First Footage From Guillermo Del Toro's Long-Awaited Adaptation

Netflix has released the first official footage from Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein adaptation, though it's just one quick shot.

In a new video promoting the streamer's upcoming Tudum event, we see Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein throwing a newspaper towards the cameras as he prepares to read a letter.

Yes, that's it - but we are expecting a full trailer to be released during the online event on May 31.

The biggest shows. The most exciting movies. And the best fans in the world.#TUDUM 2025 — a global fan celebration featuring the biggest stars — streams live on Netflix May 31 at 8pm ET | 5 pm PT. pic.twitter.com/La8SqJ87cF — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2025

Del Toro screened the first teaser for the movie to members of the press back in January, and we have some descriptions of the footage - including what to expect from Jacob Elordi as The Monster.

According to Variety, the teaser "saw Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein facing off with Mia Goth as a seemingly well-to-do aristocrat. It also provided a brief glimpse at Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster, towering over Isaac’s bed with long black hair, stitched-up gray skin and a glint of red in his eyes."

Gizmodo shared a more detailed description of the creature design.

"He’s tall, he’s lanky, and despite being pieced together from various body parts, you can very clearly see that it’s Elordi under all the makeup. His movie star good looks clash with the horrific makeup in a way that just works. Even the signature cut across the head, a staple of every Frankenstein’s monster, is a little cooler than usual as it starts on the upper right side of his head and then swoops down closer to above his left eye."

FRANKENSTEIN, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro.



Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz. November 2025. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/dj151qNCgu — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

It’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein," Del Toro said back when the project was first confirmed. "I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it. It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we’re working on it.”

Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) was originally cast as the Monster, but was forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, with Elordi stepping in to replace him.

Goth is believed to have been cast as Victor's wife, Elizabeth, who may also become the Monster's Bride, depending on which route Del Toro - who also penned the script - decides to take the story. Waltz's role has not been disclosed.

Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) have also signed on in undisclosed roles.

First published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus has been adapted numerous times for the stage and screen, but there have been very few fully faithful takes on the story (the creature's appearance in the novel, for example, has never been accurately depicted).

With Del Toro behind the camera, it's probably safe to assume that this version will stick as closely as possible to the book.

Just in case you're somehow unaware of the premise of the novel, you'll find a brief synopsis below.

"A young scientist, Victor Frankenstein, driven by vanity and thirst for knowledge, manages to give life to a creature whom he assembled from dead material. The creature turns out very ugly, and Victor abandons him in horror. Rejected by his creator and hated by mankind in general, the Monster devotes himself to destruction and revenge."

Are you looking forward to Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein? Drop us a comment down below.